Horizon Organic Teams Up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to Launch #HorizonConfiDANCE Campaign

Organic Dairy Pioneer Takes to Social Media with Brooke Burke and Sterling Shepard to Celebrate Kid Confidence.



BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic, a pioneer in the organic dairy category, is proud to announce a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for the upcoming back-to-school season. Together, the duo are powering up passions with a campaign that will lead to something stronger than bones: self-confidence.

Confidence is contagious, and Horizon is making sure it spreads to households across the country this back-to-school season. For every dance shared on Facebook or Instagram using #HorizonConfiDANCE by September 30th, Horizon will donate $5 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, up to $200,000.

"We at Horizon Organic really admire the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters and their commitment to nourishing positive childhood growth through mentorship," said Domenic Borrelli, President of Horizon Organic. "Big Brothers Big Sisters recognizes the potential in every child, and we help fuel it with delicious organic milk. Bringing our two brands together to celebrate kid confidence is a natural pairing."

"Big Brothers Big Sisters is honored to be a part of Horizon Organic's back-to-school initiative," added Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "The donation from Horizon Organic will help our organization recruit, train and support new Big and Little matches nationwide, cultivating self-confidence in kids that will carry them on to future success in school and life."

To help spread awareness of the campaign, Horizon has teamed up with former Dancing With The Stars co-host Brooke Burke, as well as New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard – two individuals who understand the power of confidence and how dance can be used to celebrate the various wins encountered along the path to passionate pursuits. Whether it's about getting a nutritious dinner on the table by 6pm, celebrating the game-winning touchdown, or earning an A+ on a history paper, Brooke and Sterling will encourage participation on their social channels throughout the campaign by acknowledging the many life victories worth celebrating.

"I have long found dance to be a beautiful and unique expression of confidence," said Brooke Burke. "As a mom of four, I am always encouraging my kids to dream big and celebrate the wins along the way. All children should be empowered to do the same, which is why this campaign resonates with me – not only is it benefitting a truly worthy organization, but quite literally anyone, anywhere can join simply by moving and grooving."

Horizon Organic single-serve milk boxes and string cheese go everywhere busy kids (and parents!) go. Pack them in the lunchbox, take them in the car or to the park, or serve them during half-time at the big game. Single-serve milks are available in four flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Plain, with 8 grams of organic protein in every box. Horizon Organic cheese sticks are available in Mozzarella and Colby and contain 7 grams of organic protein per serving. Visit the Store Locator at Horizon.com to find the nearest retailer, and Horizon.com/ConfiDANCE to learn more about the back-to-school campaign.

About Horizon Organic ®:

A pioneer in the organic industry and the No. 1 pediatrician recommended organic milk brand*, Horizon Organic has been producing great-tasting organic milk since 1991. From the start, Horizon has remained committed to protecting a healthy planet and hasn't stopped working toward raising the bar as the leading organic milk producer. In 2017, Horizon Organic was acquired by Danone North America and is now part of the largest Certified B Corporation® in the world. Today, Horizon works with more than 600 family farmers across the U.S. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit www.Horizon.com.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, N.Y. and Broomfield, Colo. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby Organic® and YoCrunch®. The mission of Danone North America and that of Danone worldwide is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. Find more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status at https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Among pediatricians recommending a brand.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-organic-teams-up-with-big-brothers-big-sisters-of-america-to-launch-horizonconfidance-campaign-300888278.html

SOURCE Horizon Organic