Home Baking Gets an Upgrade

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Foodstirs™ Modern Baking, creator of USDA Certified Organic baking mixes that help families create meaningful experiences through modernized home baking, will offer show specials and product samples of two new product lines – Organic Minute Mug Cakes and Organic Chewy Granola Oat Bar Baking Mixes – at the 37th annual Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural and organic products trade show in Anaheim, CA, on March 8-10, 2018.

"These two innovative Foodstirs lines represent a new paradigm in food, reflected in our 'Clean Comfort Food' platform – every Foodstirs product helps heal the planet and promote worker wellbeing while also delivering on convenience, affordability, and taste for a memorably indulgent experience," said Galit Laibow, CEO and Co-founder of Foodstirs. "Consumers can feel deeply satisfied and fulfilled knowing that these products are checking all the boxes, with no tradeoffs."

Foodstirs Organic Minute Mug Cakes, which will be featured in 8,000 Starbucks stores nationwide, are portable snacks that consumers can make at home – or anywhere – by simply adding water and microwaving for one minute. The cakes, made from heirloom, identity-preserved organic flour, Biodynamic® sugar and fair trade chocolate, are available in Molten Chocolate Chip, Celebration Confetti and Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake flavors in single pouches and a 4-pack that retails for $4.99 - $5.99.

A #Foodstirs, #Muglife, #Mugology social media campaign is engaging consumers and encouraging them to post and share "mug shots" of themselves customizing their cakes.

Bake Your Own Organic Chewy Granola Bars

With Foodstirs' new Organic Chewy Granola Oat Bar Baking Mix line, which will be exclusive to Whole Foods Market nationally beginning April 2018, simply add water and oil to the mix and you are ready to bake 16 bars in 25 minutes that deliver 10g of Whole Grains per serving and amazing "from scratch taste." The 14.7-oz. packages of dry mix come in Very Berry Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Raisin and Chocolate Coconut flavors and retail for $4.99-$5.99 per bag.

"This is the first product to truly address the pain points that consumers have with ready-to-eat granola bars," said Foodstirs COO and Co-founder Greg Fleishman. "Our solution provides superior value, clean regenerative ingredients, organic whole grain nutrition, and incredible homemade taste in just 25 minutes. Baking your own bars is an elevated experience the whole family will love."

Purity with Purpose

All Foodstirs products are made following the company's "Purity with Purpose" philosophy of providing delicious, easy-to-make comfort foods that are regenerative for the planet at an accessible price point. The company uses Biodynamic® and Fair Trade-certified ingredients sourced directly from growers and producers, including cocoa from small family farms in South America where workers are paid fair wages and safe working conditions.

"Foodstirs was created because we wanted an enduring way to connect with our children, and the best place for families to do that is in the kitchen – the heart of the home," said Chief Creative Officer and Co-founder Sarah Michelle Gellar. "We love innovating and developing new recipes that everyone can enjoy. While our baking mixes are quick to make, the memories (and smells!) last a lifetime."

Foodstirs Modern Organic Baking Mixes, including the new Organic Minute Mug Cakes, are available wherever natural and organic products are sold, including Whole Foods Market, King Soopers, Ralph's, Sprouts, Kroger, Target, Starbucks, Amazon and others. Products also are available online at Foodstirs.com and Amazon.com. Foodstirs is available through leading distributors including UNFI and KeHE. For wholesale inquiries, contact sales@foodstirs.com. For more information and delicious recipe inspiration, please visit www.Foodstirs.com.

Visit Foodstirs at the 37th annual Natural Products Expo West. We'll be offering show specials and sampling our products Thursday - Saturday, March 8-10, 2018, in the Hot Products Pavilion in the new North Hall of the Anaheim Convention Center, Booth #N1118.

About Foodstirs™

Based in Santa Monica, CA, Foodstirs was co-founded by successful entrepreneurs Galit Laibow, Greg Fleishman and actress and author Sarah Michelle Gellar. Foodstirs is remaking the baking mix category with USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified baking mixes that are superior on every level. The brand meticulously creates its recipes based on four core principles: ultra-sustainability, easy-to-make, affordably priced and incredibly delicious from-scratch taste. In addition to regenerative and direct-sourced ingredients, the brand uses organic identity-preserved unbleached heirloom flour, chemical-free dyes and no artificial preservatives and flavors. Our products are sold nationwide at retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Amazon and many more. For more information, please visit www.Foodstirs.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

