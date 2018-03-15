Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Wins Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award

U.S. Poultry & Egg Recognizes Family-Owned Farm for Exemplary Dedication To Environmental Stewardship

SARANAC, Mich., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, the largest egg producer in Michigan, is proud to accept a 2018 U.S. Poultry & Egg Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award. The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.

For decades, the Herbruck family of Michigan has produced and supplied farm-fresh eggs to major retailers and food service outlets, striving to deliver the most nutritious and high-quality product possible. The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes the fourth-generation family-owned farm for its exemplary dedication towards environmental stewardship, due to the farm's environmental management techniques, including those unique to the Herbruck family's operations.

"Environmental responsibility is a core value of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch and stands at the heart of our business. We are truly honored to receive such a prestigious recognition from U.S. Poultry & Egg," said Greg Herbruck, president of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch. "From litter management to water conservation and beyond, many aspects of what we do are leading the poultry industry. It took a team effort to earn this recognition and we are immensely proud of this accomplishment."

Herbruck's Poultry Ranch has long been known in the U.S. egg industry as an innovative family farm, and this award highlights just a few of the practices Herbruck's uses to ensure a responsible environmental footprint. Herbruck's developed a technology that processes hen litter into organic fertilizer, on-site – a technique that isn't used anywhere else in the nation. This process drastically reduces odors and provides a nutrient-rich fertilizer for local farmers. Herbruck's also uses energy efficient equipment and methods at all facilities to reduce energy use. To ensure the farm is a good neighbor and strong steward of the air, land and water, Herbruck's strives to maintain strong partnerships with local and state officials and first responders.

In 1992, Herbruck's Poultry Ranch became a franchisee and distributor of Eggland's Best. Herbruck's produces all varieties of EB eggs, including classic, cage free, and organic. "At Eggland's Best, we are committed to producing the best egg possible for our consumers and their families. We ensure that we only work with the best producers in the U.S.," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "It's no surprise that the Herbruck family farm has received this highly prestigious award since their entire organization is committed to innovation and quality."

For more information on Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, visit www.herbrucks.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

For decades, the Herbruck family of Michigan has been supplying farm-fresh eggs to major retailers and food service outlets. Today's business was founded by Harry and Marilyn Herbruck in Ionia County in 1958, and its roots stretch back to the late 1920s, when Harry Herbruck Sr. began an egg delivery company in another part of the state. The fourth-generation family farm employs more than 800 local Michigan workers. For more information, visit: www.herbrucks.com.

