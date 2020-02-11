HEMP LOVE® Organic & Vegan Chocolate Bars are now available at EREWHON Markets

Made with Nutritious Hemp Seeds and No CBD.The First Health & Wellness Chocolate Bar that offers TASTE WITH BENIFITS(TM)!

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission at HEMP LOVE® is to offer an organic chocolate bar that is both nutritious and great tasting. So fabulous that you can indulge with no regrets.

Nancy Kaye, Founder and CEO of HEMP LOVE®, saw an opportunity to create a healthier chocolate bar by including organic hemp seeds, one of nature's most perfect foods. She wanted to inspire people to make healthier choices and avoid processed foods by offering this unique product to only the best food retailers.

"I am so excited to have HEMP LOVE® available to the EREWHON customer. At HEMP LOVE®, we are determined to create a pure & nutrient-rich product," said Kaye. "I like to indulge in nutritious foods that fuel my body while encouraging others to do the same. I love that hemp seeds contain vitamins A, C & E, beta-carotene, iron, protein and fiber."

At HEMP LOVE® we want to enrich people's lives through wholesome superfoods that create a delicious & well-balanced experience.

About HEMP LOVE®:

HEMP LOVE® sources the finest organic ingredients while promoting a clean, simple and relevant brand. HEMP LOVE® is the first chocolate bar with hemp seeds that give you our trademark HEMP SEED CRUNCH™. Hemp seeds are a good source of protein, minerals and Omega-3 & Omega-6 essential fatty acids with a delicious nutty taste. Our chocolate bars are made in a Vegan-only facility and certified CCOF Organic, gluten free, soy free, palm free, dairy free, certified Kosher & non-GMO. HEMP LOVE® chocolate is an ethically sourced and premium blend of Ecuadorian & South American Cacao. Available at EREWHON and WHOLE FOODS Markets in Southern California. Each of our six unique flavors are also offered online at https://www.hemplove.com/ in mint, lavender, peanut butter, cinnamon/salt, orange/vanilla & dark chocolate. HEMP LOVE® is a California, women-owned business.

About EREWHON Market:

Our mission is to make healthy, pure, nutrient-rich foods and products available to all and to inspire people to eat better, eat less and live longer. We are committed to bringing pure foods, made with the highest quality ingredients to as many people as possible. Market Locations:

Calabasas - 26767 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

- 26767 Agoura Road, 91302 Los Angeles - 7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

- 7660 Beverly Blvd, 90036 Santa Monica - 2800 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

- 2800 Wilshire Blvd, 90403 Venice - 585 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

- 585 Venice Blvd, 90291 Pacific Palisades - 15285 W. Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

- 15285 W. Sunset Blvd, 90272 Silverlake - 4121 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, Opening summer 2020

