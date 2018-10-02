Healthy Prepared-Meal Delivery Service Kettlebell Kitchen Announces Partnership With Munchery

Kettlebell Kitchen Will Serve Munchery's East Coast Customer Base

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettlebell Kitchen, the nationwide fitness goal-focused prepared-meal delivery service, announces its partnership with food delivery company Munchery, which will enable Kettlebell Kitchen to continue providing delicious, healthy meals to Munchery's customers on the East Coast.

Earlier this summer, Munchery suspended deliveries to the East Coast. As of today, Munchery customers will once again be able to order delicious and nutritious ready-to-eat meals from Kettlebell Kitchen. Munchery customers in the region who are looking to place orders on Munchery.com will now be re-directed to KettlebellKitchen.com. This will enable Munchery's East Coast customer base to continue ordering and receiving highly personalized, freshly prepared, nutritious meal regimens. Munchery's previous customer base will now also have the option to choose from Kettlebell Kitchen's customized, goal-focused meal plans for a variety of individualized diets, including; weight loss, muscle gain, Whole30, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, ketogenic, sports performance, and more.

"We at Kettlebell Kitchen are thrilled to be able to continue serving Munchery Customers on the East Coast, delivering them the same quality delicious food with unmatched convenience to their home, office, or one of our many pickup locations. This partnership is a natural fit, and we are proud to pick up where Munchery left off, a company with which we share many standards," says Greg Grossman, President and Co-Founder of Kettlebell Kitchen. "Coinciding with our launch in Washington D.C., and recent launches in Philadelphia and Boston, this partnership will allow us to provide to Munchery's existing customers, and our new customers alike."

Kettlebell Kitchen uses high-quality ingredients to make meals that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, refined sugars, and artificial sweeteners. The team at Kettlebell Kitchen looks forward to introducing Munchery customers to their consistently delicious, customizable, and goal-focused meal plans.

"Munchery was founded on the idea that convenience doesn't have to come at the expense of quality," says James Beriker, CEO of Munchery. "We ultimately chose Kettlebell Kitchen because they share this basic belief, offering delicious and premium meals for every type of eater with every type of schedule."

Customers can place single delivery orders, or set up a recurring meal plan that is tailored to their bio-individuality, diet, and specific health goals. Recurring meal plans come with guidance from Kettlebell Kitchen's team of in-house nutritionists. Kettlebell Kitchen conveniently delivers fresh, never frozen, and ready to heat-and-eat meals to homes, offices, and pickup locations throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic Regions. The meals are also available nationally via shipping.

About Kettlebell Kitchen: Kettlebell Kitchen offers meals that are designed by nutritionists, prepared by chefs, and conveniently delivered to customers' gyms, offices, or homes. The company was founded in 2013 by two brothers (Joe and Andy Lopez-Gallego) alongside Greg Grossman, with a mission to help people change their lives through food. Kettlebell Kitchen's meals are made from whole, fresh ingredients that are free of gluten, dairy, soy, refined sugars, and artificial sweeteners. Its personalized meal plans ensure that your body gets the nutrients it needs to achieve your goal, no matter if that's muscle gain, fat loss, or endurance, or improved overall health. Food is available for delivery nationwide and for pick up in more than 1,000 locations. To learn more, visit www.kettlebellkitchen.com, or tag us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with #kbkstrong.

About Munchery: Munchery makes delicious, healthy, ready-to-eat meals and 15-minute cooking kits that are crafted by critically-acclaimed local chefs. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Munchery sources fresh ingredients from local farmers and producers who practice organic and sustainable farming, creating incredible scratch-made dishes, packing using only environmentally-friendly materials, to delivering fresh meals directly to customers. To learn more, visit www.munchery.com for more information, and to join Munchery's community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

