Healthy Meals Supreme's Customized, Culinary Medicine Inspired Meals Debut in the Northeast Region of the US

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in the Northeast region of the United States can now eat healthier, save time and feel better with Healthy Meals Supreme's delicious, customized, culinary medicine inspired, freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meal plans.

Healthy Meals Supreme is the first national, home delivery meal service with the following combined benefits for customers to enjoy:

No subscription is required to purchase.

All meal plans can be instantly customized and are freshly-prepared, never frozen nor freeze-dried.

Customers can easily follow the nutritional advice of their doctor, nutritionist or trainer because all meals are created using scientific and culinary medicine principals.

See a real-time nutritional calculator that shows the total nutritional values of selected meal plans – even when it's customized.

Amaze friends and family, and learn "how to plate your meal like a global master chef in 60 second or less." A special plating video is available for every meal.

Relax with the knowledge that our freshly-prepared meals stay fresh and flavorful using the same vacuum pack technology that was used for astronaut meals in space.

Be assured that meals are prepared fresh each week at Healthy Meals Supreme's kitchens by staff, NOT by distributors. This insures the highest quality of every meal that customers receive.

Rest secure knowing all meals are created and tested by a top team of gourmet food and culinary medicine experts including:

HMS Founder, Culinary Medicine Specialist, Registered Pharmacist and Diabetes Educator Joe Martinez (@jomart37),



HMS Senior Culinary Advisor, WACS Certified Global Master Chef, Johnson & Wales Culinary School Dean Emeritus Karl Guggenmos (@chefguggenmos), and



HMS Executive Chef Richard Sloan

Note that all meal photography on the website is original and is a true representation of the meals.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEyQ6GcUHvc

Click here to review meal plans.

Click here to learn how it works.

Joe Martinez, founder, president and chief commercial officer of Healthy Meals Supreme asks,

"Do you have packed days and no desire, no interest nor time to cook but want to eat healthy?

"Do you need to feed aging parents by remote control?

"Do you have a chronic condition and have no idea how to eat as your doctor instructed?

"Are you having difficulty easily following the suggestions of your dietitian or trainer?

"If you answered yes to any of these questions, then Healthy Meals Supreme IS your easiest way to eat right."

Mr. Martinez continued, "We do all the shopping, nutritional calculations, measuring and cooking for you. You save time and hassle – just "heat it and eat it" – it's that simple."

There are four categories of meals and meal programs.

Chronic Conditions (Diabetes, Heart, Kidney, Alzheimer's/Dementia, Geriatrics)

Simply Healthy eating – for those who just want to eat healthy

Diet/Weight Loss – for the calorie conscious

Fitness – for athletes of all kinds

Initial areas of service include: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York (Eastern Region), Pennsylvania (Eastern region), Rhode Island and Vermont.

Within the next 12-18 months the company plans to begin delivering to the West Coast and the Midwest, and thereafter, nationally to the rest of the country.

As part of the Northeast grand opening, customers will get 50% off and free shipping on their first two orders when they sign up.

Orders can be made directly on the website (click here to go to the website) or by calling 888-422-6325 (MEAL).

Customers are requested to order each week by Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Meals are delivered the following Thursday, the day before the dining week noted on the website.

