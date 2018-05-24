During the summer, opportunities to eat and drink outside start to pop up left and right. Before you know it, you’re going to a barbecue every weekend, sipping beer on the back patio daily, and eating hamburger after hamburger in the mosquito-filled air.

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Summer Food Favorites Gallery

Along with sunburns and bee stings, one of the most prevalent hazards of the summer season is the excess of unhealthy food options. It’s easy to overdo it, especially when hot dogs, potato salad, and ice cream are calling your name.



But it’s even easier to let yourself fall into a trap of feeling guilty after every meal. Unless you have a legitimate health concern that would warrant real consequences of eating particular types of foods, there’s no need to fret over calories and indulgences. It's summer! enjoy the foods specific to the season while they last. You don’t want fall to arrive, complete with pumpkin spice lattes and other fatty foods of its own, without having satisfied your summer food cravings.

Don’t stress about it! Enjoy the outdoors and grilling season, but know what you're eating. Here are the healthiest and unhealthiest summer food favorites.