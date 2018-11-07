Health-Ade Kombucha's Seasonal Holiday Cheers Flavor Returns!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This November marks the highly anticipated return of Health-Ade Kombucha's popular seasonal Holiday Cheers flavor — just in time for fall and winter festivities. With its distinct blend of Health-Ade's high-quality raw and organic kombucha and cold-pressed ginger, vanilla powder, cacao powder and ground allspice, the limited-edition kombucha captures the spirit of the holiday season, flying off the shelves each year at retailers around the country.

Dedicated Holiday Cheers fans can use the store locator on Health-Ade's website to find specific stores that carry the seasonal offering, while Southern California residents can also order for home delivery via the e-commerce page – the first for any kombucha brand. Holiday Cheers is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99/16oz.

"The return of Holiday Cheers is a moment we all look forward to at Health-Ade. We originally crafted the flavor in 2013 as a special holiday gift for our employees, but have had so much fun sharing it with our fans the past few years," says CEO Daina Trout. "This is the fourth year we've released the flavor, and it's cool to see how folks really do wait for its arrival – we love being able to offer them an alternative to all the sugary beverages that are traditionally available this time of year. It's a great base for festive recipes at holiday shindigs, and I love bringing it to friends as a hostess gift that is both delicious and functional."

Like all Health-Ade flavors, Holiday Cheers is hand-crafted in super-small, 2.5 gallon batches with high quality raw and organic ingredients. Each batch is fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching with no sugar added after fermentation, resulting in a smooth, bubbly and naturally low sugar kombucha. The limited edition Holiday Cheers joins Health-Ade's cold-pressed and Superfood lines. The cold-pressed line features offerings flavored with cold-pressed juice from organic non-GMO produce including Pink Lady Apple, Pomegranate, Ginger-Lemon, California Grape, Cayenne Cleanse, Beet-Lime, Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger and Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber and their Superfood line infuses its signature kombucha with functional and botanical superfoods from around the world. Offerings include Maca-Berry (black currant, aronia, maca root), Reishi-Chocolate (reishi mushrooms, cacao), Bubbly-Rose (hawthorn berry, mangosteen and pink rose) and Power Greens (wheatgrass, spirulina, camu camu).

Handcrafted in super-small 2.5 gallon batches, Health-Ade Kombucha is the only commercial kombucha to hold six certifications, including Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and RAW; a testament to the company's commitment to quality and the pursuit to only make the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Health-Ade was founded in 2012 by Daina Trout alongside her husband, Justin Trout, and best friend, Vanessa Dew in Los Angeles, where they now operate a fast-growing brewery in Torrance, CA. Since its inception, Health-Ade has been dedicated to supporting the real food movement, preparing its kombucha using traditional brewing techniques and the best ingredients, including cold-pressed juice from organic produce. Health-Ade is always free of preservatives and artificial flavors and organically fermented in glass jars to prevent metal or plastic leaching. The result is a naturally fizzy, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking.

Health-Ade is currently the fastest growing brand in its category and has significantly expanded its business nationwide in 2018. BevNet has honored Health-Ade with its "Best of 2016" award and CircleUp25 named Health-Ade one of the most innovative brands of the year.

