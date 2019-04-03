Happy Family Organics® Makes Organic Baby Food Accessible to More Families

Happy Baby® Clearly Crafted(TM) Jars are now WIC-approved in 11 of 15 possible states, including California, the largest WIC state with more than 1 million participants



NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Family Organics®, the largest organic baby food brand in the U.S.1, announced today that they have gained approval in three additional states to make their Happy Baby® Clearly Crafted™ Jars available to families participating in The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). California, Maine and Colorado will join the eight states that make the Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars accessible to WIC-eligible families. With these additions, Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars will be available in 11 of the 15 states that currently offer organic baby food to be purchased with WIC benefits and will reach nearly 40 percent of WIC participants in the U.S.

Happy Family Organics recently expanded its Clearly Crafted™ product line to include glass jars, which provide a premium solution to the intimate spoon-feeding experience that often comes at the beginning of a baby's solid food feeding journey. Happy Family Organics developed the jar recipes to further their mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition by reaching an underserved population with a packaging format that is available through WIC. Jars are one of the few organic baby food formats that are authorized for purchase through WIC, but only under strict retail price, ingredient, and sizing requirements. As such, Happy Family Organics carefully developed their Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars to meet WIC requirements, providing a nutritious option to serve the millions of babies whose families receive federal WIC benefits to purchase groceries.

The Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars became available this month to WIC families living in Maine and California. California is the largest WIC state with more than 15.4 percent of all WIC participants in the U.S. WIC families in Colorado will be able to purchase the jars beginning May 1. The jars are already available to WIC families in Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. There are now more than 2.6 million WIC participants in the states where Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars are redeemable.

"We believe all babies deserve access to nutritious foods with easy-to-read ingredients. Clearly Crafted is our most premium line and one that I'm extremely proud to feed my own children. Our Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars provide WIC-eligible families a much wanted organic option to begin baby's solid food feeding journey," said Anne Laraway CEO of Happy Family Organics. "We know from speaking to WIC-eligible moms that 48 percent feel that there are not enough organic brands available to them.2 Since the jars launched last summer, we've worked tirelessly to get more states to approve organic baby foods; we're delighted that by May 1, our jars will be available to 84 percent of WIC participants living in states that approve organic baby foods, and we're not stopping there."

Happy Family Organics was the first national brand to offer fully transparent baby food pouches, and the first organic brand to list its recipes directly on the packaging, with the launch of Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Pouches in 2016. Just like the pouches, parents and caregivers can see inside each Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jar, providing the same level of transparency, including how much of each ingredient is used and where it's sourced. The jars give WIC-eligible families access to premium organic options made without artificial hormones or GMOs.

Happy Family Organics believes in supporting parents in meaningful ways beyond the organic food they produce. Beginning this month, Happy Family Organics will provide bilingual education materials, covering topics such as starting solids and breastfeeding, to WIC moms at clinic centers throughout the approved states. These educational booklets also include information on Happy Family Organics expert chat platform, which is a free service available for any parent to discuss feeding questions with registered dietitians and lactation specialists, through the company's website.

For more information about Happy Family Organics and the entire Happy Baby Clearly Crafted product line, including cereal, meals and snacks, please visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com. WIC participants should visit their state's WIC website to learn where they can purchase the Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Jars.

About Happy Family Organics®

Happy Family Organics® has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation specialists and registered dietitians, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corp™. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands.

For additional information, please visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com.

1 Source: IRI Market Advantage, Latest 52 weeks ending 3-24-19, Total US – Multi-Outlet

2 Source: Happy Family Custom Survata Concept Testing, May 2017. N = 300.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-family-organics-makes-organic-baby-food-accessible-to-more-families-300824010.html

SOURCE Happy Family Organics