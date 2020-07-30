Happy Family Organics® Launches Nutty Blends(TM) Pouches, a New Line to Introduce and Include Peanuts & Tree Nuts in Baby's Diet

The new product line from the market leader in organic baby food was developed with pediatric allergists, allowing parents to conveniently introduce baby to peanuts and tree nuts, one at a time, and continue to include them in baby's diet

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Happy Family Organics® – the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the U.S.* – announces a new pouch line, Happy Baby Organics Nutty Blends™, delicious purees combining peanut and tree nut butters with familiar fruits. Developed with pediatric allergists, Happy Baby Organics Nutty Blends™ offers a convenient way to include yummy peanuts and tree nuts in baby's diet in an infant-appropriate texture.

Awareness of food allergies is currently at an all-time high in the United States, with 50% of moms concerned about food allergies when first introducing solids.** The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has changed their stance from avoidance to suggesting early introduction of allergenic foods, such as peanuts, eggs, and fish. Once allergenic foods are introduced to baby and they are tolerating them well, experts recommend continuing to feed these foods routinely. Additionally, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee published a scientific report this month (July 2020), which includes a recommendation for introduction of peanut products between 6 and 12 months and to carefully choose forms that will not present a choking hazard. The Committee also stated that there is no reason to avoid other potentially allergenic foods, such as tree nuts, in the first year of life.

As a brand on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition, the Happy Family Organics team saw an opportunity to use its expertise and scale to bring a product to market that would meet the evolving needs of families, inspired by AAP and expert guidance (and now aligned with recommendations included in the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee's 2020 Scientific Report). Driven by their personal experiences as parents, the Happy Family Organics team worked closely with pediatric allergists to develop Nutty Blends™ pouches, which offers parents a texture that is appropriate for infants by blending peanut or tree nut butter with an organic fruit.

"My oldest son had his first allergic reaction to peanuts at 7 months old," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "When my second son was born, I wanted to be able to introduce him to peanuts and tree nuts as a baby, early and often, and in my case, without putting my older son, who has severe food allergies, at risk. I take this line very seriously, and it is my hope that these products can help all parents who are looking for a way to introduce or include allergens in their baby's diets."

Happy Baby Organics® is the first leading baby food brand* to launch a line of nut butter pouches with national distribution that was developed with pediatric allergists. Each pouch contains 1g of peanut or tree nut protein blended with familiar fruits to provide a texturally-appropriate format for baby. Nutty Blends™ will launch with four flavors: Bananas & Peanuts, Apples & Walnuts, Bananas & Almonds, Pears & Cashews, and will be available nationwide for $1.99 per pouch. The blend of familiar fruits with delicious nut butters makes it simple for parents to introduce and include the taste of peanuts and tree nuts early in their child's diet.

Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan, M.D., FACAAI, FAAAAI, Board-Certified Pediatric & Adult Allergist at Clear Allergy notes: "The latest guidelines recommend introducing allergenic foods early and often, and there is no need to delay. I recommend keeping these foods as part of baby's regular diet- typically at least several times per week for each allergen."

Happy Family Organics® is proud to offer parents expert one-on-one feeding support through their Happy Mama Mentor program – a free, live chat with their team of registered dietitian nutritionists to help answer questions and provide tips and resources. The Happy Mama Mentors provide personalized support on topics including lactation advice and formula feeding, as well as starting solids and including peanuts and tree nuts in baby's diet. No registration or sign-up required.

For more information on the new product line, please visit: www.happyfamilyorganics.com/nutty-blends/

This new line is produced in a separate facility from all other Happy Family Organics products.

Always consult your pediatrician before introducing allergens to your baby.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS®

Happy Family Organics® has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®™. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands .

MEDIA CONTACT: Melody Serafino, HappyFamilyOrganics@thenumber29.com

*IRI Latest 52 Weeks Data Ending June 14, 2020

**CDC/NCHS, National Health Interview Survey, 2011

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-family-organics-launches-nutty-blends-pouches-a-new-line-to-introduce-and-include-peanuts--tree-nuts-in-babys-diet-301102729.html

SOURCE Happy Family Organics