Happy Family Organics® Champions Happiness Above All With Disruptive New Campaign

Happiness Wins Unconventionally Captures Real Families to Remind Us What Matters Most



NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Family Organics®, the largest and fastest growing1 organic baby food brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of Happiness Wins, an unapologetic new campaign capturing real parenting moments that show first-hand the power of children's joy to triumph over all---a messy mealtime, a behind-schedule bedtime, a manic morning. These triumphs, big and small, reinforce the brand's ethos: children's health and happiness are greater than everything.

With Happiness Wins, Happy Family Organics builds on the foundation of its This is Happy campaign, which was designed to celebrate the many meanings of happiness and dismiss a "right" way to parent. The new campaign features a series of videos leveraging hours of authentic footage of real families (no casting) as they go about their day. The videos capture intimate moments of kids just being themselves and remind parents that even in the most stressful times, if you let them, children will show you that happiness is all that matters.

As a team of parents, Happy Family Organics understands the realities of parenting today, giving them the unique ability to empathize and connect authentically to families with Happiness Wins. It also drives their relentless pursuit to go beyond industry standards for nutrition, food quality and safety, as well as provide free services like real-time feeding support on their website.

"As a mom-founded, parent-run company, the happiness of children is what drives us every single day to further our mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition," said Anne Laraway CEO, Happy Family Organics. "With Happiness Wins, we acknowledge the real challenges of parenting in today's world and celebrate the triumphant moments of happiness that we live for. That is what motivates us as parents, and as a company, to do more for our families."

To inspire and guide development for Happiness Wins, the Happy Family Organics team tapped into their intuition as parents and validated their instincts with insights from moms and dads around the country. As part of their consumer research, Happy Family Organics commissioned a national study2 to determine what defines a "good life" today. The study revealed a cultural shift away from "having a lot of money and possessions" to "a life of meaning, connection and purpose." 95% of parents surveyed agreed that "achieving overall happiness despite life's challenges" is most important to living a good life.

Happy Family Organics committed to capturing authentic parenting moments from real families as part of their journey to create Happiness Wins - all parents and children featured in the campaign videos are friends and family of the Happy Family Organics team. Video shoots took place in families' own homes and play spaces, using parent-operated camera rigs that were custom-built to naturally interact with each child in their own environment. Using cameras concealed in everyday objects - such as playsets, trains, crib toys and even a furry pink puppet - the team created a comfortable space for children to be themselves.

"Our goal with Happiness Wins is to continue our celebration of happiness in the most authentic way possible, and to connect with families in conversation that goes beyond the amazing products and services we offer," said Erica Messina, VP Marketing & eCommerce, Happy Family Organics. "As parents, we've all been there: your child is doing something cute, funny or memorable amidst a hectic and trying day. You really want to capture and commemorate this moment, so you take out your phone to snap a picture. As soon as you do, the moment ends. Taking an unconventional approach to filming and direction, we were able to capture the truly raw, unscripted moments of happiness."

Happiness Wins is more than a new campaign, it's a rally cry for parents everywhere to take pause in these busy and uncertain times to celebrate children's happiness above all. Happy Family Organics invites moms and dads to join the conversation by sharing candid moments of happiness in their everyday parenting life using the hashtag #HappinessWinsChallenge and tagging @HappyFamilyOrganics. For every post, the company will spread happiness to little ones in need of nourishment by donating $1 (up to $25,000) to SPOON, a nonprofit working with caregivers to provide proper nutrition and care to vulnerable children in U.S. Foster Care and orphanages worldwide.

For more information on Happiness Wins, to watch the videos, see behind the scenes footage and learn more about Happy Family Organics, visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com/happiness-wins. Join the #HappinessWinsChallenge conversation by following Happy Family Organics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

