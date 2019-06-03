Happy Family Organics® Becomes First U.S. Organic Baby Food Brand Pledging to Make 100% of its Packaging Reusable, Recyclable or Compostable by 2025

Largest organic baby food brand in the U.S. joins global commitments to address plastic waste and pollution at its source



NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Family Organics® today joined leading companies around the world in making a series of packaging commitments aimed at advancing towards a circular economy – becoming the first organic baby food brand in the U.S. to pledge to make its packaging fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. These ambitions build on the B Corp™ Certified brand's ongoing commitment to environmental transparency and accountability.

"At Happy Family Organics, we're far more than producers of organic baby food. We aim to be pioneers in sustainable agriculture and manufacturing practices, knowing that the health of our planet affects the long-term health of our children," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "These commitments are a step in the right direction, and we recognize that global, systemic change is needed to truly make an impact. As parents, the notion that any of our packaging ends up in landfills is not ok with us. That's why we're partnering with leading sustainability organizations to help scale our initiatives, and we encourage other companies with a mission to serve children to join this global commitment to create a more sustainable future for our kids."

To help in the shift toward a circular economy, Happy Family Organics commits to transforming its packaging in three ways: packaging designed for circularity, preservation of natural resources, and consumer education.

Packaging Designed for Circularity

Currently, 75% of Happy Family Organics packaging by weight is recyclable, but we want even more for families today and the planet our children will inherit. We are committed to making 100% of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. The path to recyclability isn't as simple as designing packaging to be recycled. It also requires systemic change to address infrastructure challenges that prevent recyclable materials from being recycled in practice. As such, we are engaging and collaborating with leading organizations including Closed Loop Partners, Sustainable Packaging Coalition and OSC² to identify and implement initiatives that will ensure our packaging is able to be recycled, reused or composted.

One of Happy Family Organics' primary packaging initiatives is developing a recyclable spouted pouch – a convenient format for parents feeding children on-the-go. While pouches require less energy to produce, use fewer raw materials and have lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to alternatives, we are acutely aware they still end up in landfills. Currently, there is not a scalable end-of-life solution for multi-layer film, but we are actively working with suppliers to develop solutions to improve our packaging supply chain. This is a global issue and no single group can solve the problem independently. With the support of every member of the value chain, we can develop an infrastructure that keeps plastic and other materials out of landfills and oceans.

Preservation of Natural Resources

Happy Family Organics not only commits to making our packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable, but we aim to increase the demand for recycled materials. To that end, we will use an average of 25% recycled material in all rigid plastic packaging by 2025 and ensure zero deforestation in paper packaging. We've already accomplished the latter by using the maximum recycled content possible and ensuring that any additional virgin materials are sustainably sourced. Our Happy Baby® Clearly Crafted™ Jars are made using 30% recycled content and we're working to add post-consumer recycled materials to our Happy Baby® Puffs containers to meet this commitment.

Happy Family Organics' passion for sustainable innovation goes beyond our company walls. We continually challenge ourselves to think more broadly about the global impact waste management can have on families everywhere. Currently, only 14% of plastic packaging produced globally is collected for recycling, 40% is landfilled and 32% leaks out of the collection system and flows into the natural environment, particularly the oceansi. We're partnering with Renew Oceans to divert plastic waste from waterways and convert them into fuels, while empowering local communities in the developing world.

Consumer Education

We recognize that recycling can be confusing for consumers. With variations in recycling programs, unclear labeling and inaccurate recyclability claims, a high concentration of recyclable items end up in landfills due to contamination. The How2Recycle label was created to provide clear recycling instructions and empower consumers through smart packaging labels. As the #1 organic baby food brand in the U.S., we believe it is our responsibility to help further consumer education about recyclability. To that end, we pledge to include the How2Recycle® label on 100% of primary packaging by 2025 – building on our packaging formats that already carry the label – to clearly communicate how to properly dispose of our packaging.

With these three commitments, Happy Family Organics will continue to advance the progress we've made to improve the sustainability of our packaging. From right-sizing our top-performing Happy Baby® and Happy Tot® snack packaging, to nearly doubling the amount of recycled content in our paperboard boxes, we're on a journey to provide packaging that reduces the use of virgin materials and leverage our scale as a force to drive positive change.

For additional information on Happy Family Organics and its 2025 packaging commitments, please visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com/our-mission/#2025-packaging-promise. For more details on Happy Family Organics' environmental impact and social responsibility initiatives, download the 2018 Mission Report. To join Happy Family Organics in making global commitments to create a more sustainable future, visit https://newplasticseconomy.org/projects/global-commitment#get-involved.

About Happy Family Organics®

Happy Family Organics® has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation specialists and registered dietitians, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corp™. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands.

For additional information, please visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com.

i Source: Ellen MacArthur Foundation's The New Plastics Economy

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-family-organics-becomes-first-us-organic-baby-food-brand-pledging-to-make-100-of-its-packaging-reusable-recyclable-or-compostable-by-2025-300860631.html

SOURCE Happy Family Organics