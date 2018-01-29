Happy Family® Launches First Premium Organic Whole Milk Yogurt With No Added Sweeteners For Babies And Toddlers

Happy Family Now Offers Wholesome, Organic Yogurt, Expert Coaches and Meal Plans to Help Cultivate Children's Healthy Eating Habits.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Family®, the fastest growing premium organic baby food brand, is still on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health with the debut of the first-ever organic yogurt line with no added sweeteners for babies and toddlers. Happy Family launched on Mother's Day in 2006 with just five recipes and the knowledge that optimal nutrition during the first few years of a baby's life can contribute to health later in life.

Today, Happy Family proudly announces its groundbreaking Happy Baby® and Happy Tot® Whole Milk Yogurt line. Designed for babies and toddlers starting at six months and up to three years old, Happy Family's organic yogurt is made with probiotics, whole milk, Vitamin D, and with no added sweeteners "because your baby is sweet enough!" Happy Family is supporting the new line with a resource center featuring access to recipes, meal plans and free online nutritionist support to continue providing parents with unparalleled support.

"There is growing evidence that gut health starts during the First 1,000 Days of life," said Shazi Visram, ChairMom and Founder of Happy Family, "That's why we're launching a new line of fermented foods with added probiotics and whole milk fat for babies and toddlers. We're all about providing the best nutrition options for babies and parents."

Most babies can start eating yogurt at 6 months as they start eating solids. Pediatricians recommend whole milk yogurt as a first complementary food for babies. Happy Family Yogurt with probiotics and essential nutrients can help cultivate a happy belly and feed a growing little body. Happy Family Yogurt introduces babies and tots to a variety of flavors like Banana & Sweet Potato and textures with chia, but without any added sweeteners.

As the ultimate partner to parents, Happy Family is always pushing the envelope to bring the most innovative solutions to feeding babies and alleviating stress and confusion. Earlier this year, Happy Family launched a free online chat resource with registered dietitian nutritionists and lactation counselors to answer questions 7 days a week. Happy Family also launched a full infant feeding line with breastfeeding support products and a premium organic formula modeled after breast milk. Happy Family trail blazed a commitment to transparency and traceability through the launch of its Clearly Crafted™ pouch line in 2016 with the first-ever fully transparent pouch that lists the recipe directly on pack and shares stories about where its ingredients are grown through HappyFarms.com.

Happy Baby's "Baby's First" Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Cups are deliciously unsweetened and perfectly sized for a 6- to 12-month-old tummy. In an effort to create enlightened products for the full span of a child's growth, Happy Tot's Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Cups and Pouches are a blend of creamy yogurt with organic fruits, veggies and chia seeds that picky eaters will love and are great for parents on-the-go.

Available in ten delicious recipes, Happy Baby Organic Whole Milk Yogurt cups, and Happy Tot Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Cups and Pouches are available nationwide in mass retailers and grocery stores.

Happy Baby Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Cups are available for purchase in packs of 6-1.76oz cups for $3.29. Options include: Plain; Blueberry; Banana & Sweet Potato; and Peach & Mango.

Happy Tot Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Cups are available for purchase in packs of 6-4oz cups for $4.29. Options include: Apple, Mango & Carrot; Strawberry, Banana, Oats & Chia; Apple & Pear

Happy Tot Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches are available for purchase as single 3.5oz pouches for $1.59 or in packs of 4-3.5oz pouches for $5.59. Options include: Apple & Blackberry; Banana, Mango & Spinach; Strawberry, Banana, Oats & Chia.

Happy Family remains committed to its goal of helping children cultivate a happy, healthy relationship with food that they can take into adolescence and beyond. It starts with a taste for goodness early on. Happy Family's Enlightened Approach continues to move forward with creating innovative products that are made with wholesome ingredients to provide appropriate organic nutrition for every age and stage.

