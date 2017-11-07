Halo Top Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in LA Serving Low-Cal Soft-Serve and Waffle Cones

We all remember what happened when people thought fro-yo was the new healthy ice cream — let’s take a moment of silence for all the added sugar that was consumed that year. But this time around, healthy ice cream parlor alternatives are here for real.

Halo Top, America’s number-one selling ice cream company and purveyor of low-cal, diet-friendly pints across the globe, is opening up its own “Scoop Shop” in Los Angeles.

This little pocket of heaven will scoop up seven of Halo Top’s classic varieties as well as four new soft serve options for its eager customers, offering flavors such as Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Strawberry, Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, and Pistachio. The soft serve varieties will be just as low-cal and just as amazing as their legendary pints, with a small size of any flavor tallying up to fewer than 100 calories and at least 5 grams of protein.



Halo Top

“Located on the 2nd Level Dining Terrace at Westfield Topanga, Halo Top’s new Scoop Shop will carry many of its beloved ice cream pint flavors,” Halo Top revealed in a press release. “These flavors can be spooned into a classic cup or topped on one of four new cones, including cake, sugar, waffle and a special Halo Top puffle cone.”

Okay, hold the phone. We’re not sure what a “puffle cone” is, but we need one. And a cake cone?! Dreams do come true.



Halo Top

As if that weren’t enough to leave us drooling, “Guests can load up on specialty toppings, such as marshmallow sauce, fresh mango, mocha, and shredded coconut to create a single, double or triple sundae.”

The sundae possibilities are truly endless.

And if you’re somehow not a sundae person, the shop will also be debuting ice cream sandwiches with vegan, high-protein cookies (move over Klondike), and Halo Top tacos made with crisp waffle-cone shells.

“We are so excited to open our first brick-and-mortar Halo Top Scoop Shop, and it’s really a dream come true for us,” explains founder and CEO Justin Woolverton. “The only time I ‘cheat’ on Halo Top is when I get frozen yogurt loaded with toppings. Our goal with the Scoop Shop is to let our fans add all the toppings they could possibly want to a soft serve version of Halo Top — which is incredibly delicious and ditches the tanginess of frozen yogurt.”

All the toppings with none of the guilt? Sign us up.

Of course, this first location is opening in Los Angeles, so the New Yorkers of The Daily Meal will have to patiently wait until these Scoop Shops open up nation-wide. But for the Angelenos reading, the grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, November 15, with complimentary ice cream and soft serve for guests from 10 a.m. to close in the new storefront at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park.

We hope they’ll have a selection of Halo Top’s newest pints, too — if you haven’t tried them yet, they’re at least available nationwide, along with their non-dairy ice cream. To get your fix until we can all visit the Scoop Shop for ourselves, check out what The Daily Meal staff thought of the brand’s newest flavors here.