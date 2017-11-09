Halo Top Debuts ‘Gingerbread House’ Flavor for the Holiday Season

Earlier this year, Halo Top did something they’d never done before: They launched a seasonal, limited-edition flavor of their legendary ice cream called Pumpkin Pie. Those pints didn’t last long. And now that seasonal supplies have run low, the genius brains over at Halo Top have got their gears grinding yet again and come up with a new invention: Gingerbread House.

The new flavor will hit the shelves later this November and remain on the shelves until the end of 2017.

The super-sweet dessert has 360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint. It’s creamy, it’s dreamy, and we want stockings stuffed with it.

“Gingerbread House was a really fun flavor to make,” said Justin Woolverton, the founder and CEO of Halo Top, in a press release. “We hope our fans enjoy this seasonal flavor as much as we do!”

The rapidly expanding brand now has 24 original, low-calorie flavors ranging from Mochi Green Tea to Oatmeal Cookie. They also managed to devise seven dairy-free options for vegans and those experiencing allergies. We hope their creativity continues — because each new flavor sounds even better than the next!