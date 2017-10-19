Halen Brands, Inc. Bolsters Management Team for New OWYN(TM) Plant-Based, Ultra-Clean Protein Platform

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With its investment in OWYN™ (Only What You Need), a new plant-based protein platform, Halen Brands, Inc. adds five management team members who are implementing a sales, marketing, operations and distribution strategy to elevate the brand within the better-for-you space.

OWYN, developed by former professional athletes, Jeff Mroz and Kathryn Moos, was created for people seeking ultra-clean products that don't compromise on taste or quality. The brand launches to consumers online at www.LiveOWYN.com beginning today.

Brad Moose serves as chief operating officer of OWYN. Moose will oversee the operational execution with a focus on strategic leadership and team building. Previously, he was senior vice president of operations for Bai Brands, where he contributed to a 400 percent increase in supply chain shipments per month in an eight-month period. He has also worked for L'Oréal USA and M&M Mars.

Jeff Miller joins as vice president of direct store delivery, bringing with him more than 19 years of food and beverage experience. Miller previously served as vice president of direct store delivery for Muscle Milk, growing his team's gross sales by more than $10 million in two years.

Brad Fox is vice president of health and fitness sales. With more than 15 years of experience in the sports nutrition and natural supplement industries, Fox leads specialty sales leveraging his expertise with retailer, e-commerce and military channel sales.

Mark Olivieri is vice president of brand marketing, heading up marketing and communication efforts for Halen Brands' portfolio of products, including OWYN. With experience at PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, he previously led sports nutrition marketing for Nature's Bounty.

Paige Adell joins as director of field marketing. Adell previously served on the team that took Pretzel Crisps® to a notable acquisition in about two years and oversaw the field team for pasta brand Banza, assisting in record breaking growth in both Whole Foods Market Inc. and ShopRite accounts.

"We built a first-class leadership team to establish OWYN as a leader in the plant-based market," said Jason Cohen, founder and co-CEO of Halen Brands, Inc. "OWYN brings a lifestyle focus in a category that is predominantly driven by medicinal messages and packaging. We believe OWYN delivers a better alternative by offering consumers allergen-friendly ingredients with uncompromised taste."

About Halen Brands, Inc.

Halen Brands, Inc., founded in 2015, is a privately held operating company focused on the food and beverage industry. Current investments include OWYN™, Road Crew Clusters, Chef's Cut Real Jerky and CORE Hydration. Company executives also played a key role in formulating and bringing to market Mamma Says Biscotti, Inc. and Sensible Portions Veggie Straws, as well as investing and partnering with Party-Tizers Dippin' Chips, Mrs. Thinster's, Rickland Orchards and SkinnyPop Popcorn.

