Hak's Debuts Organic Salad Dressings at Whole Foods

Hak's Promotes Convenience and Sustainability without Compromise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hak's, a leading manufacturer of premium sauces, condiments, and prepared foods, is thrilled to debut two new lines of organic salad dressings, including a food service offering at Whole Foods' salad bars that features a tremendous environmental benefit.

The History

Inspired by founder and celebrity chef Sharone Hakman, Hak's products feature clean ingredients and great taste, thereby offering convenience and quality without compromise. Sharnoe was a home-cook turned celebrity chef who turned the brand into a global brand that currently offers a retail line of barbecue sauces, one pot cooking sauces, meal kits and salad dressings.

The Salad Dressings

The first offering, organic 32 oz. food service dressings, will line Whole Foods' salad bars with 12 great tasting varieties: balsamic, olive oil and lemon, sesame ginger, ranch, BBQ ranch, avocado lime, blue cheese, citrus vinaigrette, vegan ranch, vegan Caesar, and honey Dijon. They'll be housed in reusable Simple Modern stainless steel insulated bottles, taking the place of the currently used plastic bottles. Hak's and Whole foods will eliminate the waste of 1,588 plastic bottles every month in the Southern Pacific region alone.

The second offering, organic dressing singles will give retail customers a convenient grab and go option and the choice to pick multiple flavors for their salads that week. They will be sold in the refrigerated section of the produce department in flavors including vegan balsamic, olive oil and lemon, sesame ginger, spicy Thai, ranch, BBQ ranch, and Caesar.

The Impact

Founder Chef Sharone Hakman, a veteran of MasterChef and many other successful television shows, elaborated, "Today's customer is constantly looking for tastier, healthier, quicker options for their grab-and-go meals. Dressings have a huge impact on our food both nutritionally and in terms of flavor. We all want better options, and Hak's meets that need by providing great tasting organic dressings that will make it easier to make healthier choices in our busy lives."

Hak's new dressings launch at Whole Foods in Southern California, Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada on October 15th.

About Hak's

Hak's is built on the foundation of integrity and quality. Hak's is available in over 12,000 stores across the United States. The broad application of products and impeccable taste sets Hak's apart and keeps customers coming back for more.

