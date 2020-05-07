Hain Celestial Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Results Exceed Expectations and 2020 Fiscal Year Guidance RaisedCompany Returns to Top Line GrowthBought Back 2.3% of Shares Outstanding During the Third Quarter

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to be raising our full year guidance for 2020 as third quarter financial performance exceeded our previous guidance and is expected to show continuing strength in the current quarter. With our transformation plan taking hold and food-at-home consumption accelerating, Hain Celestial's natural and organic product offerings resonated with consumers, resulting in year-over-year growth in third quarter net sales, the first such increase since fiscal 2018."

Schiller continued, "Across our organization, we are taking necessary safety measures to best manage our business in the current operating environment as we continue to deliver against our transformational strategic plan. I am proud of how Hain associates across the globe rose to the occasion to partner with our valued customers and suppliers to deliver for our consumers and local communities in the face of unprecedented global challenges. As a result of the actions we have taken, we are well positioned to manage through this unprecedented crisis and emerge an even stronger company."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Third Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales increased 1% to $553.3 million or 2% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

or 2% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales increased 6% compared to the prior year period.

, net sales increased 6% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 23.9%, a 324 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 24.3%, a 282 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Operating income of $19.1 million compared to $19.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of $45.7 million compared to $34.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Net income of $25.0 million compared to $8.8 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted net income of $28.8 million compared to $20.2 million in prior year period.

compared to in prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $60.7 million compared to $49.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.0%, a 199 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.24 compared to $0.08 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.28 compared to $0.19 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Repurchased 2.4 million shares, or 2.3% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $23.52 per share.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency" and "Adjusted for Divestitures and SKU Rationalization" provided herein.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Historically, the Company had three reportable segments: United States, United Kingdom and Rest of World. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company reassessed its segment reporting structure, pursuant to which the Company's Canada and Hain Ventures operating segments, which were included within the Rest of World reportable segment, were moved to the United States reportable segment and renamed the North America segment. Additionally, the Europe operating segment, which was included in the Rest of World reportable segment, was combined with the United Kingdom reportable segment and renamed the International reportable segment. Accordingly, the Company now operates under two reportable segments: North America and International. Prior period segment information included herein has been adjusted to reflect the Company's new reporting structure.

North America

North America net sales in the third quarter were $320.4 million, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Divestitures and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 9% from the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $82.6 million, a 21% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $84.5 million, an increase of 18% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 25.8%, a 415 basis point increase from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 26.4%, a 351 basis point increase from the prior year.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $28.9 million, a 35% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $38.1 million, a 44% increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, a 36% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales on a constant currency basis, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%, a 338 basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the third quarter were $232.9 million, flat when compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 2% compared to the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $49.8 million, a 10% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $49.8 million, an increase of 9% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 21.4%, a 197 basis point increase from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 21.4%, a 184 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $18.7 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $23.2 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.9 million, a 7% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales on a constant currency basis, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.3%, an 89 basis point increase from the prior year period.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the month of March, the Company repurchased 2.4 million shares, or 2.3% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $23.52 per share for a total of $57.4 million, excluding commissions. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $192.6 million remaining authorization under the share repurchase program.

SALE OF RUDI'S BAKERY

Effective May 1, 2020, the Company has completed the divestiture of the Rudi's Gluten Free BakeryTM and Rudi's Organic Bakery® brands to an affiliate of Promise Gluten Free. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

The Company now expects all profit metrics for the full year ending June 30, 2020 to be higher than their previously provided ranges as a result of the ongoing execution of our transformation plan and higher food-at-home consumption related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company acknowledges that the magnitude and duration of increased demand remains uncertain and a challenge it faces as a result of the pandemic is its ability to maintain the level of supply needed to keep up with the increased demand. Hain Celestial's outlook assumes its supply chain continues to operate with minimal disruption for the remainder of fiscal 2020. The Company is raising its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 as follows:



Fiscal Year 2020

Reported Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA $190 Million to $200 Million $195 Million to $205 Million % Growth +15% to +21% +18% to +24% Adjusted EPS $0.75 to $0.82 $0.78 to $0.85 % Growth +25% to +37% +30% to +42%

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes: acquisition and divestiture related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with the Company's productivity and transformation initiatives; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses; and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2020, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, or share repurchases.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including productivity and transformation, the Company's Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors include, among others, challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of competitive products and changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, consolidation of customers or the loss of a significant customer, reliance on independent distributors, general economic and financial market conditions, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, volatility in the cost of commodities, ingredients, freight and fuel, our ability to execute and realize cost savings initiatives, including SKU rationalization plans, the impact of our debt and our credit agreements on our financial condition and our business, our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control system processes, potential liabilities due to legal claims, government investigations and other regulatory enforcement actions, costs incurred due to pending and future litigation, potential liability, including in connection with indemnification obligations to our current and former officers and members of our Board of Directors that may not be covered by insurance, potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm, impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets, our ability to consummate divestitures, our ability to integrate past acquisitions, the availability of organic ingredients, disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities, loss of one or more independent co-packers, disruption of our transportation systems, risks relating to the protection of intellectual property, the risk of liabilities and claims with respect to environmental matters, the reputation of our brands, our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products, and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflects changes in underlying assumptions or factors of new methods, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited and in thousands)















Cash flow provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 46,944

$ 18,335

$ 64,092

$ 18,331 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17,624)

(14,075)

(46,961)

(55,073) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ 29,320

$ 4,260

$ 17,131

$ (36,742)

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $25.1 million from the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $17.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $53.9 million from the nine months ended March 31, 2019. The improvement in Operating Free Cash Flow resulted primarily from an improvement in net income adjusted for non-cash charges in the current year and a decrease in cash used in working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company's former CEO Succession Plan, Productivity and transformation costs, SKU rationalization and certain inventory write-downs, unrealized currency gains and losses and other adjustments. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited and in thousands)















Net income (loss) $ 24,339

$ (65,837)

$ (83,646)

$ (169,763) Net loss from discontinued operations (697)

(74,620)

(105,581)

(123,672) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 25,036

$ 8,783

$ 21,935

$ (46,091)















(Benefit) provision for income taxes (10,242)

2,943

(9,753)

(1,926) Interest expense, net 3,332

5,278

11,884

13,966 Depreciation and amortization 12,927

12,483

40,069

37,548 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 564

205

1,219

391 Stock-based compensation, net 3,761

3,927

9,581

5,489 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement -

-

-

429 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 13,525

-

15,414

23,709 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (1,011)

1,522

188

2,551 Productivity and transformation costs 10,967

9,259

37,402

29,464 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

455

-

29,727 Proceeds from insurance claim (400)

-

(2,962)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - # -

- # 4,334 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 537

3,222

3,055

9,529 Loss on sale of business 332

-

2,115

- SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 1,362

505

5,278

2,035 Plant closure related costs -

184

2,354

3,502 Litigation and related expenses -

371

48

1,062 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,690

$ 49,137

$ 137,827

$ 115,719

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 320,440 $ 232,857 $ - $ 553,297 Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 314,321 $ 232,936 $ - $ 547,257 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales 1.9% (0.0)%

1.1%









Gross Profit







Three months ended 3/31/20







Gross profit $ 82,626 $ 49,769 $ - $ 132,395 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1,873 - - 1,873 Adjusted gross profit $ 84,499 $ 49,769 $ - $ 134,268 Gross margin 25.8% 21.4%

23.9% Adjusted gross margin 26.4% 21.4%

24.3%









Three months ended 3/31/19







Gross profit $ 68,014 $ 45,194 $ - $ 113,208 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 3,845 308 - 4,153 Adjusted gross profit $ 71,859 $ 45,502 $ - $ 117,361 Gross margin 21.6% 19.4%

20.7% Adjusted gross margin 22.9% 19.5%

21.4%









Operating income (loss)







Three months ended 3/31/20







Operating income (loss) $ 28,873 $ 18,660 $ (28,398) $ 19,135 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 9,202 4,512 12,824 26,538 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 38,075 $ 23,172 $ (15,574) $ 45,673 Operating income margin 9.0% 8.0%

3.5% Adjusted operating income margin 11.9% 10.0%

8.3%









Three months ended 3/31/19







Operating income (loss) $ 21,358 $ 19,883 $ (22,249) $ 18,992 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 5,109 975 8,955 15,039 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 26,467 $ 20,858 $ (13,294) $ 34,031 Operating income margin 6.8% 8.5%

3.5% Adjusted operating income margin 8.4% 9.0%

6.2%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 872,834 $ 669,323 $ - $ 1,542,157 Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 911,086 $ 688,215 $ - $ 1,599,301 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales (4.2)% (2.7)%

(3.6)%









Gross Profit







Nine months ended 3/31/20







Gross profit $ 209,956 $ 125,877 $ - $ 335,833 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 8,037 2,666 - 10,703 Adjusted gross profit $ 217,993 $ 128,543 $ - $ 346,536 Gross margin 24.1% 18.8%

21.8% Adjusted gross margin 25.0% 19.2%

22.5%









Nine months ended 3/31/19







Gross profit $ 175,048 $ 128,419 $ - $ 303,467 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 12,644 2,665 - 15,309 Adjusted gross profit $ 187,692 $ 131,084 $ - $ 318,776 Gross margin 19.2% 18.7%

19.0% Adjusted gross margin 20.6% 19.0%

19.9%









Operating income (loss)







Nine months ended 3/31/20







Operating income (loss) $ 64,067 $ 40,666 $ (73,952) $ 30,781 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 18,063 10,503 32,775 61,341 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 82,130 $ 51,169 $ (41,177) $ 92,122 Operating income margin 7.3% 6.1%

2.0% Adjusted operating income margin 9.4% 7.6%

6.0%









Nine months ended 3/31/19







Operating income (loss) $ 35,427 $ 40,696 $ (105,975) $ (29,852) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 18,930 11,264 75,074 105,268 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 54,357 $ 51,960 $ (30,901) $ 75,416 Operating income (loss) margin 3.9% 5.9%

(1.9)% Adjusted operating income margin 6.0% 7.5%

4.7%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















March 31,

June 30,





2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,549

$ 31,017

Accounts receivable, net 237,719

209,990

Inventories 238,133

299,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,653

51,391

Current assets of discontinued operations -

110,048

Total current assets 604,054

701,787 Property, plant and equipment, net 287,629

287,845 Goodwill

861,067

875,881 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 355,714

380,286 Investments and joint ventures 18,103

18,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 81,959

- Other assets 27,611

58,764 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations -

259,167

Total assets $ 2,236,137

$ 2,582,620 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 181,783

$ 219,957

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,405

114,265

Current portion of long-term debt 2,041

17,232

Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

31,703

Total current liabilities 302,229

383,157 Long-term debt, less current portion 363,526

613,537 Deferred income taxes 40,136

34,757 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 74,937

- Other noncurrent liabilities 16,261

14,489 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations -

17,361 Total liabilities 797,089

1,063,301 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,092

1,088

Additional paid-in capital 1,168,378

1,158,257

Retained earnings 610,932

695,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,403)

(225,004)





1,607,999

1,629,358

Treasury stock (168,951)

(110,039)

Total stockholders' equity 1,439,048

1,519,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,236,137

$ 2,582,620





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net sales $ 553,297

$ 547,257

$ 1,542,157

$ 1,599,301 Cost of sales 420,902

434,049

1,206,324

1,295,834 Gross profit 132,395

113,208

335,833

303,467 Selling, general and administrative expenses 85,447

81,088

245,205

235,561 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,174

3,265

9,446

9,946 Productivity and transformation costs 11,514

9,408

37,949

29,613 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

455

-

30,156 Proceeds from insurance claim (400)

-

(2,962)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

-

-

4,334 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 13,525

-

15,414

23,709 Operating income (loss) 19,135

18,992

30,781

(29,852) Interest and other financing expense, net 4,037

5,994

15,068

15,736 Other (income) expense, net (260)

1,067

2,312

2,038 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 15,358

11,931

13,401

(47,626) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (10,242)

2,943

(9,753)

(1,926) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 564

205

1,219

391 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 25,036

$ 8,783

$ 21,935

$ (46,091) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (697)

(74,620)

(105,581)

(123,672) Net income (loss) $ 24,339

$ (65,837)

$ (83,646)

$ (169,763)















Net income (loss) per common share(1):













Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ (0.44) Basic net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.72)

(1.01)

(1.19) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.23

$ (0.63)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.63)















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ (0.44) Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.01)

(0.72)

(1.01)

(1.19) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.23

$ (0.63)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.63)















Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share:













Basic 104,032

104,117

104,192

104,045 Diluted 104,337

104,334

104,489

104,045















(1)Net income (loss) per common share may not add in certain periods due to rounding.













THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 24,339

$ (65,837)

$ (83,646)

$ (169,763) Net loss from discontinued operations (697)

(74,620)

(105,581)

(123,672) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 25,036

8,783

21,935

(46,091) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 12,927

12,483

40,069

37,548 Deferred income taxes (3,880)

(1,858)

(9,035)

(24,524) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

455

-

29,727 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 564

205

1,219

391 Stock-based compensation, net 3,761

3,927

9,581

5,918 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 13,525

-

15,414

23,709 Other non-cash items, net (326)

2,412

2,335

3,697 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (38,410)

(14,006)

(30,870)

(4,466) Inventories 37,891

17,378

47,280

11,630 Other current assets 8,407

1,305

10,302

(223) Other assets and liabilities 76

612

(1,166)

5,206 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,627)

(13,361)

(42,972)

(24,191) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 46,944

18,335

64,092

18,331 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (17,624)

(14,075)

(46,961)

(55,073) Proceeds from sale of businesses and other 1,308

-

14,428

3,863 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (16,316)

(14,075)

(32,533)

(51,210) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 50,000

90,000

197,000

240,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (9,000)

(49,145)

(254,500)

(186,791) Repayments under term loan -

(3,750)

(206,250)

(11,250) (Funding of) proceeds from discontinued operations entities (4,682)

(47,365)

305,247

(33,815) Repayments of other debt, net (1,001)

(1,088)

(1,502)

(1,689) Share repurchases (57,406)

-

(57,406)

- Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (522)

(149)

(1,506)

(3,071) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations (22,611)

(11,497)

(18,917)

3,384 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - continuing operations (3,492)

718

(2,110)

(774) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (459)

(10,768)

(6,146)

(13,627) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,223)

(30,089)

297,592

(33,561) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,682

34,999

(299,418)

30,582 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - discontinued operations -

26

(537)

(451) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations -

(5,832)

(8,509)

(17,057) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,525

(12,351)

2,023

(47,326) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,024

78,043

39,526

113,018 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 41,549

$ 65,692

$ 41,549

$ 65,692 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

(11,263)

-

(11,263) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period $ 41,549

$ 54,429

$ 41,549

$ 54,429

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted















Net sales $ 553,297 - 553,297

$ 547,257 - $ 547,257 Cost of sales 420,902 (1,873) 419,029

434,049 (4,153) 429,896 Gross profit 132,395 1,873 134,268

113,208 4,153 117,361 Operating expenses (a) 102,146 (13,551) 88,595

84,353 (1,023) 83,330 Productivity and transformation costs 11,514 (11,514) -

9,408 (9,408) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

455 (455) - Proceeds from insurance claims (400) 400 -

- - - Operating income 19,135 26,538 45,673

18,992 15,039 34,031 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 3,777 679 4,456

7,061 (1,522) 5,539 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (10,242) 22,129 11,887

2,943 5,136 8,079 Net income from continuing operations 25,036 3,730 28,766

8,783 11,425 20,208 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (697) 697 -

(74,620) 74,620 - Net income (loss) 24,339 4,427 28,766

(65,837) 86,045 20,208















Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.24 0.04 0.28

0.08 0.11 0.19 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (0.01) 0.01 -

(0.72) 0.72 - Diluted net income (loss) per common share 0.23 0.04 0.28

(0.63) 0.82 0.19















Detail of Adjustments:

















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

$ 1,362





$ 505

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

511





3,222

Plant closure related costs

-





426

Cost of sales

1,873





4,153

















Gross profit

1,873





4,153

















Intangibles impairment

7,650





-

Long-lived asset impairment

5,875





-

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

26





-

Stock-based compensation acceleration

-





583

Litigation and related expenses

-





371

Plant closure related costs

-





69

Operating expenses (a)

13,551





1,023

















Productivity and transformation costs

11,514





9,408

Productivity and transformation costs

11,514





9,408

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





455

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





455

















Proceeds from insurance claims

(400)





-

Proceeds from insurance claims

(400)





-

















Operating income

26,538





15,039

















Unrealized currency (gains) losses

(1,011)





1,522

Loss on sale of business

332





-

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

(679)





1,522

















Income tax related adjustments

(22,129)





(5,136)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(22,129)





(5,136)

















Net income from continuing operations

$ 3,730





$ 11,425

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.



THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted















Net sales $ 1,542,157 - $ 1,542,157

$ 1,599,301 - $ 1,599,301 Cost of sales 1,206,324 (10,703) 1,195,621

1,295,834 (15,309) 1,280,525 Gross profit 335,833 10,703 346,536

303,467 15,309 318,776 Operating expenses (a) 270,065 (15,651) 254,414

269,216 (25,857) 243,359 Productivity and transformation costs 37,949 (37,949) -

29,613 (29,613) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

30,156 (30,156) - Proceeds from insurance claim (2,962) 2,962 -

- - - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - - -

4,334 (4,334) - Operating income (loss) 30,781 61,341 92,122

(29,852) 105,269 75,416 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 17,380 (3,278) 14,102

17,774 (2,551) 15,223 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9,753) 31,818 22,065

(1,926) 19,537 17,611 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 21,935 32,801 54,736

(46,091) 88,283 42,192 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (105,581) 105,581 -

(123,672) 123,672 - Net (loss) income (83,646) 138,382 54,736

(169,763) 211,955 42,192















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.21 0.31 0.52

(0.44) 0.85 0.41 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (1.01) 1.01 -

(1.19) 1.19 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.80) 1.32 0.52

(1.63) 2.04 0.41















Detail of Adjustments:

















Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020





Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2019

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

$ 5,278





$ 2,035

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

2,866





9,529

Plant closure related costs

2,559





3,745

Cost of sales

10,703





15,309

















Gross profit

10,703





15,309

















Intangibles impairment

9,539





17,900

Long-lived asset impairment

5,875





5,809

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

189





-

Litigation and related expenses

48





1,062

Plant closure related costs

-





503

Stock-based compensation acceleration

-





583

Operating expenses (a)

15,651





25,857

















Productivity and transformation costs

37,949





29,613

Productivity and transformation costs

37,949





29,613

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





30,156

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





30,156

















Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,962)





-

Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,962)





-

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





4,334

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





4,334

















Operating income (loss)

61,341





105,269

















Gain on sale of business

2,115





-

Unrealized currency losses

188





2,551

Deferred financing cost write-off

975





-

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

3,278





2,551

















Income tax related adjustments

(31,818)





(19,537)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(31,818)





(19,537)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 32,801





$ 88,283

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.



(b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.









THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency (unaudited and in thousands)













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 553,297

$ 320,440

$ 232,857 Impact of foreign currency exchange 5,572

477

5,095 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 558,869

$ 320,917

$ 237,952











Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 547,257

$ 314,321

$ 232,936 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis 2.1%

2.1%

2.2%













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 1,542,157

$ 872,834

$ 669,323 Impact of foreign currency exchange 19,279

764

18,515 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 1,561,436

$ 873,598

$ 687,838











Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 1,599,301

$ 911,086

$ 688,215 Net sales decline on a constant currency basis (2.4)%

(4.1)%

(0.1)%











Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Divestitures and SKU Rationalization













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 558,869

$ 320,917

$ 237,952











Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 547,257

$ 314,321

$ 232,936 Divestitures (10,273)

(10,273)

- SKU rationalization (10,141)

(9,522)

(619) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization - Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 526,843

$ 294,526

$ 232,317 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization 6.1%

9.0%

2.4%













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 1,561,436

$ 873,598

$ 687,838











Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 1,599,301

$ 911,086

$ 688,215 Divestitures (19,228)

(19,228)

- SKU rationalization (43,422)

(35,550)

(7,872) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization - Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 1,536,651

$ 856,308

$ 680,343 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization 1.6%

2.0%

1.1%











Adjusted EBITDA Growth at Constant Currency













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 60,690

$ 42,920

$ 30,927 Impact of foreign currency exchange 880

63

818 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 61,570

$ 42,983

$ 31,745











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/20 $ 558,869

$ 320,917

$ 237,952 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 11.0%

13.4%

13.3%













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 137,828

$ 97,101

$ 75,787 Impact of foreign currency exchange 2,215

86

2,129 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 140,043

$ 97,187

$ 77,916











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/20 $ 1,561,436

$ 873,598

$ 687,838 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 9.0%

11.1%

11.3%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019







Operating income $ 28,873

$ 21,358 Depreciation and amortization 4,240

4,246 Long-lived asset impairment 2,303

- Other 352

765 Productivity and transformation costs 5,000

1,263 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 1,362

506 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 537

3,221 Loss on sale of business 253

- Plant closure related costs -

119 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,920

$ 31,478















International









March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019







Operating income $ 18,660

$ 19,883 Depreciation and amortization 7,993

7,699 Long-lived asset impairment 3,571

- Other (238)

315 Productivity and transformation costs 941

897 Plant closure related costs -

78 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,927

$ 28,872





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Nine Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019







Operating income $ 64,067

$ 35,427 Depreciation and amortization 12,789

12,790 Long-lived asset impairment 2,303

1,503 Other 180

1,330 Productivity and transformation costs 7,500

4,784 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 5,099

2,036 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 3,055

9,528 Loss on sale of business 2,036

- Plant closure related costs 72

1,079 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,101

$ 68,477















International









March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019







Operating Income $ 40,666

$ 40,696 Depreciation and amortization 24,258

23,373 Long-lived asset impairment 3,571

4,305 Other 562

343 Productivity and transformation costs 4,269

4,099 Plant closure related costs 2,282

2,409 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 179

- Litigation and related expenses -

19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,787

$ 75,244

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301054566.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.