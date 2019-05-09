Hain Celestial Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Transformational Strategic Plan Gaining Traction as Company Reiterates Fiscal Year GuidanceSecond Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Margin Improvement



LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2019. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein operating segment being treated as a discontinued operation.

"We are encouraged by our third quarter financial results that demonstrate sequential performance improvements in many key areas of our business, and we are on track to achieve our fiscal year 2019 outlook," commented Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is in the early innings of executing on our transformational strategic plan to simplify our portfolio, strengthen our core capabilities, reinvigorate profitable top-line growth, and expand margins, return-on-invested-capital and cash flow. We remain committed to delivering consistency in our operational and financial results to drive long-term shareholder value."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Third Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 5% to $599.8 million compared to the prior year period.

compared to the prior year period. Net sales decreased 2% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales were flat compared to the prior year period.

, net sales were flat compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 20.9%, a 10 basis point decrease over the prior year period and a 130 basis point increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted gross margin of 21.6%, a 140 basis point decrease over the prior year period and a 130 basis point increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income of $23.9 million compared to $29.3 million in the prior year period and an operating loss of $15.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and an operating loss of in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income of $38.9 million compared to $56.0 million in the prior year period and $29.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income of $10.1 million compared to $25.2 million in the prior year period and a net loss of $29.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and a net loss of in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income of $21.7 million compared to $38.6 million in prior year period and $15.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in prior year period and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. EBITDA of $41.5 million compared to $51.5 million in the prior year period and $19.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. EBITDA margin of 6.9%, a 120 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period and 360 basis point increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.5 million compared to $73.4 million in the prior year period and $44.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.3%, a 230 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period and a 160 basis point increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

EPS of $0.10 compared to $0.24 in the prior year period and a loss per diluted share of $0.28 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and a loss per diluted share of in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 compared to $0.37 in the prior year period and $0.14 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Hain Celestial United States

Hain Celestial United States third quarter net sales of $266.4 million decreased 5% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales decreased 2% over the prior year period. Segment operating income in the third quarter was $17.1 million, a 32% decrease from the prior year period and a 138% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $21.8 million, a 39% decrease over the prior year period and a 62% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the third quarter was $20.9 million, a 33% decrease from the prior year period and 70% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.5 million, a 48% increase from the second quarter of 2019 and a 36% decrease over the prior year period.

Hain Celestial United Kingdom

Hain Celestial United Kingdom third quarter net sales of $227.2 million decreased 5% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales increased 3% over the prior year period. The net sales increase compared to the prior year period was driven by 5% growth from Tilda® and 2% growth from Ella's Kitchen®, or 11% and 9% growth, respectively, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. The results for the United Kingdom segment compared to the prior year period also reflected an 8% decline in Hain Daniels, or 1% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Cully & Sully®, and Johnson's Juice Co.™ brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney® and Hartley's® brands. Segment operating income was $18.1 million, a 31% increase over the prior year period and a 24% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $19.1 million, a decrease of 8% over the prior year period and a 6% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the third quarter was $25.8 million, a 7% increase from the prior year period and an 18% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million, a 6% decrease over the prior year period and 6% increase from the second quarter of 2019.

Rest of World

Rest of World third quarter net sales of $106.1 million decreased 6% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales increased 1% over the prior year period. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 6%, or increased 2% compared to the prior year period after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by growth from the Sensible Portions® and Yves Veggie Cuisine® brands, offset in part by declines from the Europe's Best®, Live Clean® and Dream® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe decreased 4%, or increased 4% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong performance from the Joya® and Natumi® brands and private label sales, offset in part by declines from the Lima®, Danival® and Dream® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 16%, or 14% after adjusting for Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the BluePrint®, DeBoles® and SunSpire® brands, offset in part by growth from the GG UniqueFiber™ brand. Segment operating income in the third quarter was $10.9 million, a 2% decrease over the prior year period and a 30% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $11.3 million, an 8% decrease over the prior year period and a 21% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the third quarter was $14.0 million, a 2% increase from the prior year period and a 21% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million, a 4% decrease over the prior year period and a 17% increase from the second quarter of 2019.

Hain Pure Protein Discontinued Operations

As previously disclosed on May 5, 2018, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows related to the operations of the Hain Pure Protein business segment have been moved to discontinued operations in the current and prior periods. On February 15, 2019, the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets used primarily for the Plainville Farms business and on May 8, 2019 the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of its equity interest in Hain Pure Protein Corporation, which includes the FreeBird® and Empire Kosher® businesses. Net sales for Hain Pure Protein in the third quarter were $88.7 million, a decrease of 25% compared to the prior year period. Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax in the third quarter was $75.9 million and included a $40.0 million non-cash impairment charge and a loss on sale of $29.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

The Company reiterates its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2019:

Total net sales of $2.320 billion to $2.350 billion , a decrease of approximately 4% to 6% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

to , a decrease of approximately 4% to 6% as compared to fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $200 million , a decrease of approximately 22% to 28% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

to , a decrease of approximately 22% to 28% as compared to fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.70 , a decrease of approximately 40% to 48% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes acquisition-related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with Project Terra; costs associated with the CEO Succession Agreement; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses, and accounting review and remediation costs and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2019, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions and divestitures.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.

(unaudited and dollars in thousands) United States United

Kingdom Rest of World Corporate/

Other Total Net Sales









Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/19 $266,445 $227,206 $106,146 $ - $ 599,797 Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/18 $281,052 $238,321 $113,347 $ - $ 632,720 % change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales (5.2)% (4.7)% (6.4)%

(5.2)%











Operating income (loss)









Three months ended 3/31/19









Operating income (loss) $ 17,099 $ 18,147 $ 10,868 $ (22,249) $ 23,865 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 4,676 976 432 8,955 15,039 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,775 $ 19,123 $ 11,300 $ (13,294) $ 38,904 Operating income margin 6.4% 8.0% 10.2%

4.0% Adjusted operating income margin 8.2% 8.4% 10.6%

6.5%











Three months ended 3/31/18









Operating income (loss) $ 24,974 $ 13,863 $ 11,059 $ (20,642) $ 29,254 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 10,880 6,895 1,257 7,723 26,755 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 35,854 $ 20,758 $ 12,316 $ (12,919) $ 56,009 Operating income margin 8.9% 5.8% 9.8%

4.6% Adjusted operating income margin 12.8% 8.7% 10.9%

8.9%























(unaudited and dollars in thousands) United States United

Kingdom Rest of World Corporate/

Other Total Net Sales









Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/19 $769,585 $671,121 $304,080 $ - $1,744,786 Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/18 $815,013 $698,968 $324,190 $ - $1,838,171 % change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales (5.6)% (4.0)% (6.2)%

(5.1)%











Operating income (loss)









Nine months ended 3/31/19









Operating income (loss) $ 26,449 $ 36,822 $ 27,078 $ (105,975) $ (15,626) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 16,413 11,050 2,731 75,075 105,269 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 42,862 $ 47,872 $ 29,809 $ (30,900) $ 89,643 Operating income (loss) margin 3.4% 5.5% 8.9%

(0.9)% Adjusted operating income margin 5.6% 7.1% 9.8%

5.1%











Nine months ended 3/31/18









Operating income (loss) $ 67,696 $ 37,062 $ 30,591 $ (45,889) $ 89,460 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 22,272 12,970 2,123 14,769 52,134 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 89,968 $ 50,032 $ 32,714 $ (31,120) $ 141,594 Operating income margin 8.3% 5.3% 9.4%

4.9% Adjusted operating income margin 11.0% 7.2% 10.1%

7.7%











(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended December 31, 2018 and in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited and dollars in thousands)



















Cash flow provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 13,056

$ 38,980

$ 12,043

$ 67,370 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,353)

(23,683)

(55,892)

(48,368) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ (1,297)

$ 15,297

$ (43,849)

$ 19,002

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $16.6 million from the three months ended March 31, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net income adjusted for non-cash and cash used in working capital accounts, offset in part by a decrease in capital expenditures. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $43.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of $62.9 million from the nine months ended March 31, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net income adjusted for non-cash charges and increased capital expenditures in the current year, offset in part by cash provided by working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Succession Plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. The Company defines segment EBITDA as operating income (a GAAP measure) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, net and long-lived asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)















Net (loss) income $ (65,837)

$ 12,686

$ (169,763)

$ 79,635 Net loss from discontinued operations (75,925)

(12,555)

(127,472)

(7,349) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10,088

$ 25,241

$ (42,291)

$ 86,984















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,114

(1,310)

(1,679)

(11,516) Interest expense, net 8,677

6,108

24,093

17,535 Depreciation and amortization 13,968

15,074

42,074

45,139 Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 205

101

391

(104) Stock-based compensation, net 3,937

2,936

5,502

10,258 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement -

-

429

- Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

4,839

23,709

8,290 Unrealized currency losses/(gains) 1,522

(1,465)

2,551

(5,170) EBITDA $ 41,511

$ 51,524

$ 54,779

$ 151,416































Project Terra costs and other 9,259

4,831

29,464

13,750 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 455

-

29,727

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

3,313

4,334

6,406 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 3,222

-

9,529

1,155 Plant closure related costs 184

3,246

3,503

3,946 SKU rationalization 505

4,913

2,035

4,913 Litigation and related expenses 371

235

1,062

235 Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract -

2,939

-

6,553 Co-packer disruption -

952

-

3,692 Regulated packaging change -

-

-

1,007 Toys "R" Us bad debt -

897

-

897 Machine break-down costs -

317

-

317 Recall and other related costs -

273

-

273 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,507

$ 73,440

$ 134,433

$ 194,560

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

















March 31,

June 30,





2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,562

$ 106,557

Restricted cash 34,452

-

Accounts receivable, net 256,799

252,708

Inventories 395,246

391,525

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,786

59,946

Current assets of discontinued operations 136,181

240,851

Total current assets 905,026

1,051,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 331,070

310,172 Goodwill

1,016,863

1,024,136 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 475,582

510,387 Investments and joint ventures 19,228

20,725 Other assets 30,502

29,667

Total assets $2,778,271

$2,946,674 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 205,014

$ 229,993

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 176,400

116,001

Current portion of long-term debt 22,522

26,605

Current liabilities of discontinued operations 15,195

49,846

Total current liabilities 419,131

422,445 Long-term debt, less current portion 729,201

687,501 Deferred income taxes 63,619

86,909 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,528

12,770 Total liabilities 1,228,479

1,209,625 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,087

1,084

Additional paid-in capital 1,154,182

1,148,196

Retained earnings 708,568

878,516

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (204,467)

(184,240)





1,659,370

1,843,556

Treasury stock (109,578)

(106,507)

Total stockholders' equity 1,549,792

1,737,049

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,778,271

$2,946,674

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 599,797

$ 632,720

$ 1,744,786

$ 1,838,171 Cost of sales 474,528

499,707

1,405,650

1,447,820 Gross profit 125,269

133,013

339,136

390,351 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,739

86,063

255,383

258,586 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,802

4,713

11,567

13,859 Project Terra costs and other 9,408

4,831

29,613

13,750 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 455

-

30,156

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

3,313

4,334

6,406 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

4,839

23,709

8,290 Operating income (loss) 23,865

29,254

(15,626)

89,460 Interest and other financing expense, net 9,390

6,782

25,912

19,543 Other expense/(income), net 1,068

(1,560)

2,041

(5,447) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 13,407

24,032

(43,579)

75,364 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,114

(1,310)

(1,679)

(11,516) Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 205

101

391

(104) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10,088

$ 25,241

$ (42,291)

$ 86,984 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (75,925)

(12,555)

(127,472)

(7,349) Net (loss) income $ (65,837)

$ 12,686

$ (169,763)

$ 79,635















Net (loss) income per common share:













Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.10

$ 0.24

$ (0.41)

$ 0.84 Basic net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.73)

(0.12)

(1.23)

(0.07) Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.63)

$ 0.12

$ (1.63)

$ 0.77















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.10

$ 0.24

$ (0.41)

$ 0.83 Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.73)

(0.12)

(1.23)

(0.07) Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.63)

$ 0.12

$ (1.63)

$ 0.76















Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:











Basic 104,117

103,918

104,045

103,821 Diluted 104,334

104,503

104,045

104,473

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net (loss) income $ (65,837)

$ 12,686

$ (169,763)

$ 79,635 Net loss from discontinued operations (75,925)

(12,555)

(127,472)

(7,349) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 10,088

25,241

(42,291)

86,984 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash

provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 13,968

15,074

42,074

45,139 Deferred income taxes (1,863)

(1,307)

(24,653)

(30,115) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 455

-

29,727

- Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 205

101

391

(104) Stock-based compensation, net 3,937

2,936

5,931

10,258 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

4,841

23,709

8,290 Other non-cash items, net 2,418

(265)

3,703

(2,025) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (15,407)

(7,921)

(8,824)

(23,998) Inventories 10,296

19,776

(7,176)

(43,355) Other current assets 2,080

(4,264)

315

(8,153) Other assets and liabilities 632

108

5,248

5,367 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (13,753)

(15,340)

(16,111)

19,082 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 13,056

38,980

12,043

67,370 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (14,353)

(23,683)

(55,892)

(48,368) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(13,064) Other -

124

3,863

124 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (14,353)

(23,559)

(52,029)

(61,308) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 90,000

10,000

240,000

45,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (49,145)

(320,185)

(186,791)

(355,185) Borrowings under term loan -

299,245

-

299,245 Repayments under term loan (3,750)

-

(11,250)

- Funding of discontinued operations entities (33,455)

(4,409)

(37,451)

(17,167) (Repayments) borrowings of other debt, net (13,397)

(10,801)

(4,770)

3,111 Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (149)

(168)

(3,071)

(6,853) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (9,896)

(26,318)

(3,333)

(31,849) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 744

2,119

(1,225)

5,884 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash used in operating activities (5,489)

(8,819)

(7,339)

(11,783) Cash used in investing activities (29,811)

(2,189)

(32,742)

(8,531) Cash provided by financing activities 33,398

4,356

37,299

17,011 Net cash flows used in discontinued operations (1,902)

(6,652)

(2,782)

(3,303) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,351)

(15,430)

(47,326)

(23,206) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,043

139,216

113,018

146,992 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 65,692

$ 123,786

$ 65,692

$ 123,786 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (3,678)

(6,634)

(3,678)

(6,634) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period $ 62,014

$ 117,152

$ 62,014

$ 117,152

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted

2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 599,797 - $ 599,797

$ 632,720 - $ 632,720 Cost of sales 474,528 (4,153) 470,375

499,707 (12,640) 487,067 Gross profit 125,269 4,153 129,422

133,013 12,640 145,653 Operating expenses (a) 91,541 (1,023) 90,518

95,615 (5,971) 89,644 Project Terra costs and other 9,408 (9,408) -

4,831 (4,831) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 455 (455) -

- - - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - - -

3,313 (3,313) - Operating income 23,865 15,039 38,904

29,254 26,755 56,009 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 10,458 (1,522) 8,936

5,222 1,465 6,687 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,114 4,963 8,077

(1,310) 11,946 10,636 Net income from continuing operations 10,088 11,598 21,686

25,241 13,344 38,585 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (75,925) 75,925 -

(12,555) 12,555 - Net (loss) income (65,837) 87,523 21,686

12,686 25,899 38,585















Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.10 0.11 0.21

0.24 0.13 0.37 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (0.73) 0.73 -

(0.12) 0.12 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.63) 0.84 0.21

0.12 0.25 0.37















Detail of Adjustments:

















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 3,222





$ -

Plant closure related costs

426





3,246

SKU rationalization

505





4,913

Recall and other related costs

-





273

Machine break-down costs

-





317

Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract

-





2,939

Co-packer disruption

-





952

Cost of sales

4,153





12,640

















Gross profit

4,153





12,640

















Stock-based compensation acceleration

583





-

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

-





4,839

Litigation and related expenses

371





235

Plant closure related costs

69





-

Toys "R" Us bad debt

-





897

Operating expenses (a)

1,023





5,971

















Project Terra costs and other

9,408





4,831

Project Terra costs and other

9,408





4,831

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

455





-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

455





-

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





3,313

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





3,313

















Operating income

15,039





26,755

















Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

1,522





(1,465)

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

1,522





(1,465)

















Income tax related adjustments

(4,963)





(11,946)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,963)





(11,946)

















Net income from continuing operations

$ 11,598





$ 13,344

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense (income), net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted

2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 1,744,786 - $ 1,744,786

$ 1,838,171 - $ 1,838,171 Cost of sales 1,405,650 (15,309) 1,390,341

1,447,820 (21,856) 1,425,964 Gross profit 339,136 15,309 354,445

390,351 21,856 412,207 Operating expenses (a) 290,659 (25,857) 264,802

280,735 (10,122) 270,613 Project Terra costs and other 29,613 (29,613) -

13,750 (13,750) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 30,156 (30,156) -

- - - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 4,334 (4,334) -

6,406 (6,406) - Operating (loss) income (15,626) 105,269 89,643

89,460 52,134 141,594 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 27,953 (2,551) 25,402

14,096 5,170 19,266 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,679) 19,204 17,525

(11,516) 40,389 28,873 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (42,291) 88,616 46,325

86,984 6,575 93,559 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (127,472) 127,472 -

(7,349) 7,349 - Net (loss) income (169,763) 216,088 46,325

79,635 13,924 93,559















Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations (0.41) 0.85 0.45

0.83 0.06 0.90 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (1.23) 1.23 -

(0.07) 0.07 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (1.63) 2.08 0.45

0.76 0.13 0.90















Detail of Adjustments:

































Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2019





Nine Months

Ended March 31, 2018

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 9,529





$ 1,155

Plant closure related costs

3,745





3,946

SKU rationalization

2,035





4,913

Recall and other related costs

-





273

Machine break-down costs

-





317

Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract

-





6,553

Co-packer disruption

-





3,692

Regulated packaging change

-





1,007

Cost of sales

15,309





21,856

















Gross profit

15,309





21,856

















Intangibles impairment

17,900





-

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

5,809





8,290

Litigation and related expenses

1,062





235

Stock-based compensation acceleration

583





700

Plant closure related costs

503





-

Toys "R" Us bad debt

-





897

Operating expenses (a)

25,857





10,122

















Project Terra costs and other

29,613





13,750

Project Terra costs and other

29,613





13,750

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

30,156





-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

30,156





-

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

4,334





6,406

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

4,334





6,406

















Operating (loss) income

105,269





52,134

















Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

2,551





(5,170)

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

2,551





(5,170)

















Income tax related adjustments

(19,204)





(40,389)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(19,204)





(40,389)

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ 88,616





$ 6,575

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense (income), net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.







Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency







(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

































Hain

Consolidated

United

Kingdom

Rest of World











Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 599,797

$ 227,206

$ 106,146











Impact of foreign currency exchange 21,792

15,378

6,414











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 621,589

$ 242,584

$ 112,560



































Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/18 $ 632,720

$ 238,321

$ 113,347











Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(1.8)%

1.8%

(0.7)%





































Hain

Consolidated

United

Kingdom

Rest of World











Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 1,744,786

$ 671,121

$ 304,080











Impact of foreign currency exchange 35,586

23,897

11,689











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 1,780,372

$ 695,018

$ 315,769



































Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/18 $ 1,838,171

$ 698,968

$ 324,190











Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(3.1)%

(0.6)%

(2.6)%



































Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other



































Hain

Consolidated

United States

United

Kingdom

Rest of World







Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 3/31/19 $ 621,589

$ 266,445

$ 242,584

$ 112,560































Net sales - Three months ended 3/31/18 $ 632,720

$ 281,052

$ 238,321

$ 113,347







Castle contract termination (2,036)

-

(2,036)

-







Project Terra SKU rationalization (10,976)

(9,477)

-

(1,499)







Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months ended 3/31/18 $ 619,708

$ 271,575

$ 236,285

$ 111,848







Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other 0.3%

(1.9)%

2.7%

0.6%

































Tilda

Hain Daniels

Ella's Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Europe

Hain Celestial

Canada

Hain

Ventures Net sales growth - Three months ended 3/31/19 4.7%

(8.1)%

2.1%

(4.1)%

(5.9)%

(15.5)% Impact of foreign currency exchange 6.4%

6.3%

6.9%

7.9%

4.7%

– % Impact of castle contract termination – %

1.2%

– %

– %

– %

– % Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization – %

– %

– %

– %

3.1%

1.2% Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months ended 3/31/19 11.1%

(0.6)%

9.0%

3.8%

1.9%

(14.3)%

















































Hain

Consolidated

United States

United

Kingdom

Rest of World







Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Nine months ended 3/31/19 $ 1,780,372

$ 769,585

$ 695,018

$ 315,769































Net sales - Nine months ended 3/31/18 $ 1,838,171

$ 815,013

$ 698,968

$ 324,190







Acquisitions 4,335

-

4,335

-







Castle contract termination (12,359)

-

(12,359)

-







Project Terra SKU rationalization (32,865)

(28,891)

-

(3,974)







Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Nine months ended 3/31/18 $ 1,797,282

$ 786,122

$ 690,944

$ 320,216







Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other (0.9)%

(2.1)%

0.6%

(1.4)%

































Tilda

Hain Daniels

Ella's Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Europe

Hain Celestial

Canada

Hain

Ventures Net sales growth - Nine months ended 3/31/19 3.5%

(6.9)%

3.3%

(1.6)%

(7.9)%

(16.7)% Impact of foreign currency exchange 3.8%

3.3%

3.6%

4.3%

4.1%

– % Impact of acquisitions – %

(0.8)%

– %

– %

– %

– % Impact of castle contract termination – %

2.3%

– %

– %

– %

– % Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization – %

– %

– %

– %

2.0%

2.6% Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Nine months ended 3/31/19 7.3%

(2.1)%

6.9%

2.7%

(1.8)%

(14.1)%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment Information (unaudited and dollars in thousands)













United

States United

Kingdom Rest of World Corporate/

Other Total Net Sales









Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18 $ 259,155 $ 225,338 $ 99,663 $ - $ 584,156











Operating income (loss)









Three months ended 12/31/18









Operating income (loss) $ 7,180 $ 14,655 $ 8,374 $ (45,596) $ (15,387) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 6,257 3,429 953 34,624 45,263 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 13,437 $ 18,084 $ 9,327 $ (10,972) $ 29,876 Operating income (loss) margin 2.8% 6.5% 8.4%

(2.6)% Adjusted operating income margin 5.2% 8.0% 9.4%

5.1%











(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"



































Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, 2018











Net loss $ (66,501)







Net loss from discontinued operations (37,223)







Net loss from continuing operations $ (29,278)



















Provision for income taxes 4,690







Interest expense, net 8,247







Depreciation and amortization 13,722







Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 11







Stock-based compensation, net 1,774







Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement 117







Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 19,473







Unrealized currency losses 439







EBITDA $ 19,195































Project Terra costs and other 9,872







Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 10,031







Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 920







Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,708







Plant closure related costs 1,490







SKU rationalization 1,530







Litigation and related expenses 122







Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,868









THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and dollars in thousands)











United States













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018











Operating Income $ 17,099

$ 7,180

$ 24,974











Depreciation and amortization 3,274

3,264

3,871 Long-lived asset impairment -

1,354

2,282 Other 499

508

206 EBITDA $ 20,872

$ 12,306

$ 31,333











Project Terra costs and other 1,246

1,952

1,079 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 3,101

1,508

- Plant closure related costs 26

115

2,084 SKU rationalization 303

1,328

3,712 Co-packer disruption -

-

826 Toys "R" Us bad debt -

-

897 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,548

$ 17,209

$ 39,931























United Kingdom













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018











Operating Income $ 18,147

$ 14,655

$ 13,863











Depreciation and amortization 7,258

7,091

7,822 Long-lived asset impairment -

62

2,560 Other 371

71

(128) EBITDA $ 25,776

$ 21,879

$ 24,117











Project Terra costs and other 896

2,135

(483) Plant closure related costs 77

1,232

1,162 Litigation and related expenses -

10

- Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract -

-

2,938 Co-packer disruption -

-

126 Machine break-down costs -

-

317 Recall and other related costs -

-

273 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,749

$ 25,256

$ 28,450























Rest of World













Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018











Operating Income $ 10,868

$ 8,374

$ 11,059











Depreciation and amortization 2,953

2,932

2,830 Long-lived asset impairment -

156

- Other 166

96

(190) EBITDA $ 13,987

$ 11,558

$ 13,699











Project Terra costs and other 17

279

57 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 121

200

- Plant closure related costs 93

116

- SKU rationalization 202

202

1,201 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,420

$ 12,355

$ 14,957

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures



(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended December 31,





2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 584,156 - $ 584,156



Cost of sales 469,883 (4,294) 465,589



Gross profit 114,273 4,294 118,567



Operating expenses (a) 108,720 (20,029) 88,691



Project Terra costs and other 9,872 (9,872) -



Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 10,148 (10,148) -



Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 920 (920) -



Operating (loss) income (15,387) 45,263 29,876



Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 9,190 (439) 8,751



Provision for income taxes 4,690 1,462 6,152



Net (loss) income from continuing operations (29,278) 44,240 14,962



Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (37,223) 37,223 -



Net (loss) income (66,501) 81,463 14,962















Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations (0.28) 0.43 0.14



Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.36) 0.36 -



Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.64) 0.78 0.14















Detail of Adjustments:













Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018





Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 1,708





Plant closure related costs

1,056





SKU rationalization

1,530





Cost of sales

4,294

















Gross profit

4,294

















Intangibles impairment

17,900





Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

1,573





Litigation and related expenses

122





Plant closure related costs

434





Operating expenses (a)

20,029

















Project Terra costs and other

9,872





Project Terra costs and other

9,872

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148





Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920





Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920

















Operating (loss) income

45,263

















Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

439





Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

439

















Income tax related adjustments

(1,462)





Provision for income taxes

(1,462)

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ 44,240

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense (income), net.

