Hain Celestial Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein operating segment being treated as a discontinued operation given the Company's previously announced decision to divest the business.

"We are creating a new strategic direction to take Hain Celestial to the next level of performance," commented Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we are not satisfied with our near-term performance, we are starting to see sequential improvement in our numbers and are working diligently to restore profitable growth in the United States, while continuing our profit momentum in the United Kingdom and Europe. My team and I have been in similar situations during our previous roles, which gives us confidence in our abilities to execute Hain Celestial's business transformation. We believe we have a core set of high margin brands, with mainstream potential, competing in fast-growing categories, and we plan to simplify our business in order to focus more resources towards these high potential opportunities to seek to deliver attractive returns to stockholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Second Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 5% to $584.2 million compared to the prior year period, or a 4% decrease on a constant currency basis. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization3, net sales would have decreased 1% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin of 19.6%, a 210 basis point decrease over the prior year period; adjusted gross margin of 20.3%, a 240 basis point decrease over the prior year period as a result of planned higher trade and promotional investments and increased freight and commodity costs in the United States.

Operating loss of $15.4 million compared to operating income of $31.0 million in the prior year period; adjusted operating income of $29.9 million compared to $49.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss of $29.3 million compared to net income of $43.1 million in the prior year period; adjusted net income of $15.0 million compared to $33.6 million in prior year period.

EBITDA of $19.2 million compared to $53.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of $44.9 million compared to $67.7 million in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share of $0.28 compared to earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.41 in the prior year period; adjusted EPS of $0.14 compared to $0.32 in the prior year period.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Hain Celestial United States

Hain Celestial United States net sales in the second quarter decreased 4% over the prior year period to $259.2 million; when adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales would have decreased 1%. The decline in the United States segment was primarily driven by declines in the Pantry and Better-For-You Baby platforms, partially offset by an increase in the Better-For-You Snack platform. United States net sales were also impacted by the previously disclosed strategic decision to no longer support certain lower margin SKUs. Segment operating income in the second quarter was $7.2 million, a 67% decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $13.4 million, a 57% decrease over the prior year period, driven primarily by higher planned trade investments to drive future period growth and increased freight and commodity costs.

Hain Celestial United Kingdom

Hain Celestial United Kingdom net sales in the second quarter decreased 5% to $225.3 million over the prior year period, or 1% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. The results for the United Kingdom segment reflect an 8% decline in Hain Daniels, or a decline of 4% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Hartley's® and Cully & Sully® brands, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney® and Sun-Pat® brands. The net sales decrease in the United Kingdom segment was partially offset by 2% growth from Tilda® while Ella's Kitchen® was relatively flat, or increased 6% and 3%, respectively, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Segment operating income was $14.7 million, an 8% increase over the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $18.1 million, an increase of 11% over the prior year period.

Rest of World

Rest of World net sales in the second quarter decreased 8% to $99.7 million over the prior year period, or 3% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 12%, or 7% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Europe's Best® and Dream® brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth from the Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Live Clean® and Tilda® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe were relatively flat, or increased 3% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong performance from the Joya® brand and private label sales, offset in part by declines from the Danival®, Lima® and Dream® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 17%, or 14% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Blueprint®, Westsoy®, SunSpire® and DeBoles® brands, offset in part by growth from the Health Valley® and Yves Veggie Cuisine® brands. Segment operating income in the second quarter was $8.4 million, a $2.2 million decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $9.3 million, an 18% decrease over the prior year period.

Hain Pure Protein Discontinued Operations

As previously disclosed on May 5, 2018, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows related to the operations of the Hain Pure Protein business segment have been moved to discontinued operations in the current and prior periods. The Company continues to make substantial progress and expect to complete the divestiture of the Hain Pure Protein operating segment in the coming months. Net sales for Hain Pure Protein in the second quarter were $147.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year period. Segment operating loss in the second quarter was $59.6 million and included a $54.9 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge.

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

The Company updated its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2019:

Total net sales of $2.320 billion to $2.350 billion, a decrease of approximately 4% to 6% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $200 million, a decrease of approximately 22% to 28% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.70, a decrease of approximately 40% to 48% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes acquisition-related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with Project Terra; costs associated with the CEO Succession Agreement; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses, accounting review and remediation costs and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2019, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions and divestitures.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.

QTD TABLE Q2 FY19

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

United States

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Corporate/

Other

Total

NET SALES

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18

$ 259,155

$ 225,338

$ 99,663

$ -

$ 584,156

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17

$ 270,303

$ 238,201

$ 107,728

$ -

$ 616,232

% change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales

(4.1)%

(5.4)%

(7.5)%

(5.2)%

OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)

Three months ended 12/31/18

Operating income (loss)

$ 7,180

$ 14,655

$ 8,374

$ (45,596)

$ (15,387)

Non-GAAP adjustments (1)

6,257

3,429

953

34,624

45,263

Adjusted operating income

$ 13,437

$ 18,084

$ 9,327

$ (10,972)

$ 29,876

Operating income (loss) margin

2.8%

6.5%

8.4%

(2.6)%

Adjusted operating income margin

5.2%

8.0%

9.4%

5.1%

Three months ended 12/31/17

Operating income

$ 21,861

$ 13,598

$ 10,535

$ (15,029)

$ 30,965

Non-GAAP adjustments (1)

9,109

2,740

866

5,791

18,506

Adjusted operating income

$ 30,970

$ 16,338

$ 11,401

$ (9,238)

$ 49,471

Operating income margin

8.1%

5.7%

9.8%

5.0%

Adjusted operating income margin

11.5%

6.9%

10.6%

8.0%

YTD TABLE Q2 FY19

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

United States

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Corporate/

Other

Total

NET SALES

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18

$ 503,140

$ 443,915

$ 197,934

$ -

$ 1,144,989

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17

$ 533,962

$ 460,646

$ 210,843

$ -

$ 1,205,451

% change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales

(5.8)%

(3.6)%

(6.1)%

(5.0)%

OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)

Six months ended 12/31/18

Operating income (loss)

$ 9,350

$ 18,675

$ 16,210

$ (83,726)

$ (39,491)

Non-GAAP adjustments (1)

11,737

10,074

2,299

66,120

90,230

Adjusted operating income

$ 21,087

$ 28,749

$ 18,509

$ (17,606)

$ 50,739

Operating income (loss) margin

1.9%

4.2%

8.2%

(3.4)%

Adjusted operating income margin

4.2%

6.5%

9.4%

4.4%

Six months ended 12/31/17

Operating income

$ 42,722

$ 23,199

$ 19,532

$ (25,247)

$ 60,206

Non-GAAP adjustments (1)

11,392

6,075

866

7,047

25,380

Adjusted operating income

$ 54,114

$ 29,274

$ 20,398

$ (18,200)

$ 85,586

Operating income margin

8.0%

5.0%

9.3%

5.0%

Adjusted operating income margin

10.1%

6.4%

9.7%

7.1%

(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations

$ 17,240

$ 29,472

$ (1,013)

$ 28,390

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(18,992)

(13,451)

(41,539)

(24,685)

Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations

$ (1,752)

$ 16,021

$ (42,552)

$ 3,705

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $17.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2017. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $42.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $46.3 million from the six months ended December 31, 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net loss adjusted for non-cash charges and increased capital expenditures in the current year, offset in part by cash provided by working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Succession Plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)

Net (loss) income

$ (66,501)

$ 47,103

$ (103,926)

$ 66,949

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(37,223)

3,973

(51,547)

5,206

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (29,278)

$ 43,130

$ (52,379)

$ 61,743

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

4,690

(17,690)

(4,793)

(10,206)

Interest expense, net

8,247

5,817

15,416

11,426

Depreciation and amortization

13,722

14,919

28,106

30,066

Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees

11

(194)

186

(205)

Stock-based compensation expense

1,774

4,158

1,565

7,322

Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement

117

-

429

-

Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment

19,473

3,449

23,709

3,449

Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

439

(286)

1,029

(3,705)

EBITDA

$ 19,195

$ 53,303

$ 13,268

$ 99,890

Project Terra costs and other

9,872

4,069

20,205

8,919

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,031

-

29,272

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920

4,451

4,334

3,093

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

1,708

418

6,307

1,155

Plant closure related costs

1,490

700

3,319

700

SKU rationalization

1,530

-

1,530

-

Litigation and related expenses

122

-

691

-

Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract

-

2,143

-

3,615

Co-packer disruption

-

1,567

-

2,740

Regulated packaging change

-

1,007

-

1,007

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,868

$ 67,658

$ 78,926

$ 121,119

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,158

$ 106,557

Restricted cash

34,304

-

Accounts receivable, net

240,520

252,708

Inventories

402,724

391,525

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,393

59,946

Current assets of discontinued operations

179,327

240,851

Total current assets

951,426

1,051,587

Property, plant and equipment, net

320,036

310,172

Goodwill

1,008,787

1,024,136

Trademarks and other intangible assets, net

473,534

510,387

Investments and joint ventures

19,318

20,725

Other assets

30,390

29,667

Total assets

$ 2,803,491

$ 2,946,674

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 209,869

$ 229,993

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

159,588

116,001

Current portion of long-term debt

35,566

26,605

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

34,306

49,846

Total current liabilities

439,329

422,445

Long-term debt, less current portion

692,128

687,501

Deferred income taxes

65,245

86,909

Other noncurrent liabilities

15,846

12,770

Total liabilities

1,212,548

1,209,625

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

1,087

1,084

Additional paid-in capital

1,150,239

1,148,196

Retained earnings

774,405

878,516

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(225,359)

(184,240)

1,700,372

1,843,556

Treasury stock

(109,429)

(106,507)

Total stockholders' equity

1,590,943

1,737,049

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,803,491

$ 2,946,674

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net sales

$ 584,156

$ 616,232

$ 1,144,989

$ 1,205,451

Cost of sales

469,883

482,282

931,122

948,113

Gross profit

114,273

133,950

213,867

257,338

Selling, general and administrative expenses

85,387

86,444

167,644

172,525

Amortization of acquired intangibles

3,860

4,572

7,765

9,146

Project Terra costs and other

9,872

4,069

20,205

8,919

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148

-

29,701

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance

proceeds

920

4,451

4,334

3,093

Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment

19,473

3,449

23,709

3,449

Operating (loss) income

(15,387)

30,965

(39,491)

60,206

Interest and other financing expense, net

8,817

6,479

16,522

12,761

Other expense/(income), net

373

(760)

973

(3,887)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees

(24,577)

25,246

(56,986)

51,332

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

4,690

(17,690)

(4,793)

(10,206)

Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees

11

(194)

186

(205)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (29,278)

$ 43,130

$ (52,379)

$ 61,743

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(37,223)

3,973

(51,547)

5,206

Net (loss) income

$ (66,501)

$ 47,103

$ (103,926)

$ 66,949

Net (loss) income per common share:

Basic net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations

$ (0.28)

$ 0.42

$ (0.50)

$ 0.59

Basic net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

(0.36)

0.04

(0.50)

0.05

Basic net (loss) income per common share

$ (0.64)

$ 0.45

$ (1.00)

$ 0.65

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations

$ (0.28)

$ 0.41

$ (0.50)

$ 0.59

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

(0.36)

0.04

(0.50)

0.05

Diluted net (loss) income per common share

$ (0.64)

$ 0.45

$ (1.00)

$ 0.64

Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:

Basic

104,056

103,837

104,009

103,773

Diluted

104,056

104,440

104,009

104,379

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net (loss) income

$ (66,501)

$ 47,103

$ (103,926)

$ 66,949

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(37,223)

3,973

(51,547)

5,206

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(29,278)

43,130

(52,379)

61,743

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations:

Depreciation and amortization

13,722

14,919

28,106

30,065

Deferred income taxes

(9,514)

(28,171)

(22,790)

(28,808)

Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees

11

(194)

186

(205)

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,031

-

29,272

-

Stock-based compensation, net

1,891

4,158

1,994

7,322

Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment

19,473

3,449

23,709

3,449

Other non-cash items, net

444

1,299

1,285

(1,760)

Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

2,226

2,023

6,583

(16,077)

Inventories

6,675

(34,945)

(17,472)

(63,131)

Other current assets

(3,123)

5,133

(1,765)

(3,889)

Other assets and liabilities

4,635

5,312

4,616

5,259

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

47

13,359

(2,358)

34,422

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations

17,240

29,472

(1,013)

28,390

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property and equipment

(18,992)

(13,451)

(41,539)

(24,685)

Acquisitions of businesses, net

-

(13,064)

-

(13,064)

Other

4,515

-

3,863

-

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(14,477)

(26,515)

(37,676)

(37,749)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility

80,000

15,000

150,000

35,000

Repayments under bank revolving credit facility

(77,647)

(20,000)

(137,646)

(35,000)

Repayments under term loan

(3,750)

-

(7,500)

-

Funding of discontinued operations entities

11,159

7,511

(3,996)

(12,758)

Borrowings of other debt, net

6,918

5,675

8,627

13,912

Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes

(1,943)

(4,588)

(2,922)

(6,685)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations

14,737

3,598

6,563

(5,531)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(909)

706

(1,969)

3,765

CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

14,055

15,392

(1,850)

(2,964)

Cash used in investing activities

(1,296)

(2,662)

(2,931)

(6,342)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(11,206)

(7,562)

3,901

12,655

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations

1,553

5,168

(880)

3,349

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,144

12,429

(34,975)

(7,776)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

59,899

126,787

113,018

146,992

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 78,043

$ 139,216

$ 78,043

$ 139,216

Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations

(5,581)

(13,285)

(5,581)

(13,285)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period

$ 72,462

$ 125,931

$ 72,462

$ 125,931

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 GAAP

Adjustments

2018 Adjusted

2017 GAAP

Adjustments

2017 Adjusted

Net sales

$ 584,156

-

$ 584,156

$ 616,232

-

$ 616,232

Cost of sales

469,883

(4,294)

465,589

482,282

(5,835)

476,447

Gross profit

114,273

4,294

118,567

133,950

5,835

139,785

Operating expenses (a)

108,720

(20,029)

88,691

94,465

(4,151)

90,314

Project Terra costs and other

9,872

(9,872)

-

4,069

(4,069)

-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148

(10,148)

-

-

-

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920

(920)

-

4,451

(4,451)

-

Operating (loss) income

(15,387)

45,263

29,876

30,965

18,506

49,471

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

9,190

(439)

8,751

5,719

286

6,005

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

4,690

1,462

6,152

(17,690)

27,751

10,061

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(29,278)

44,240

14,962

43,130

(9,531)

33,599

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(37,223)

37,223

-

3,973

(3,973)

-

Net (loss) income

(66,501)

81,463

14,962

47,103

(13,504)

33,599

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations

(0.28)

0.43

0.14

0.41

(0.09)

0.32

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

(0.36)

0.36

-

0.04

(0.04)

-

Diluted net (loss) income per common share

(0.64)

0.78

0.14

0.45

(0.13)

0.32

Detail of Adjustments:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 1,708

$ 418

Plant closure related costs

1,056

700

SKU rationalization

1,530

-

Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract

-

2,143

Co-packer disruption

-

1,567

Regulated packaging change

-

1,007

Cost of sales

4,294

5,835

Gross profit

4,294

5,835

Intangibles impairment

17,900

-

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

1,573

3,449

Litigation and related expenses

122

-

Plant closure related costs

434

-

Stock-based compensation acceleration associated with Board of Directors

-

702

Operating expenses (a)

20,029

4,151

Project Terra costs and other

9,872

4,069

Project Terra costs and other

9,872

4,069

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148

-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

10,148

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920

4,451

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

920

4,451

Operating income

45,263

18,506

Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

439

(286)

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

439

(286)

Income tax related adjustments

(1,462)

(27,751)

Benefit for income taxes

(1,462)

(27,751)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 44,240

$ (9,531)

(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.

(b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended December 31,

2018 GAAP

Adjustments

2018 Adjusted

2017 GAAP

Adjustments

2017 Adjusted

Net sales

$ 1,144,989

-

$ 1,144,989

$ 1,205,451

-

$ 1,205,451

Cost of sales

931,122

(11,156)

919,966

948,113

(9,217)

938,896

Gross profit

213,867

11,156

225,023

257,338

9,217

266,555

Operating expenses (a)

199,118

(24,834)

174,284

185,120

(4,151)

180,969

Project Terra costs and other

20,205

(20,205)

-

8,919

(8,919)

-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

29,701

(29,701)

-

-

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

4,334

(4,334)

-

3,093

(3,093)

-

Operating (loss) income

(39,491)

90,230

50,739

60,206

25,380

85,586

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

17,495

(1,029)

16,466

8,874

3,705

12,579

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(4,793)

14,241

9,448

(10,206)

28,442

18,236

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(52,379)

77,018

24,639

61,743

(6,767)

54,976

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(51,547)

51,547

-

5,206

(5,206)

-

Net (loss) income

(103,926)

128,565

24,639

66,949

(11,973)

54,976

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations

(0.50)

0.74

0.24

0.59

(0.06)

0.53

Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations

(0.50)

0.50

-

0.05

(0.05)

-

Diluted net (loss) income per common share

(1.00)

1.24

0.24

0.64

(0.11)

0.53

Detail of Adjustments:

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 6,307

$ 1,155

Plant closure related costs

3,319

700

SKU rationalization

1,530

-

Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract

-

3,615

Co-packer disruption

-

2,740

Regulated packaging change

-

1,007

Cost of sales

11,156

9,217

Gross profit

11,156

9,217

Intangibles impairment

17,900

-

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

5,809

3,449

Litigation and related expenses

691

-

Plant closure related costs

434

-

Stock-based compensation acceleration associated with Board of Directors

-

702

Operating expenses (a)

24,834

4,151

Project Terra costs and other

20,205

8,919

Project Terra costs and other

20,205

8,919

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

29,701

-

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

29,701

-

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

4,334

3,093

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

4,334

3,093

Operating income

90,230

25,380

Unrealized currency losses/(gains)

1,029

(3,705)

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

1,029

(3,705)

Income tax related adjustments

(14,241)

(28,442)

Benefit for income taxes

(14,241)

(28,442)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 77,018

$ (6,767)

(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.

(b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency

(unaudited and in thousands)

Hain Consolidated

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18

$ 584,156

$ 225,338

$ 99,663

Impact of foreign currency exchange

10,193

7,141

3,052

Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 12/31/18

$ 594,349

$ 232,479

$ 102,715

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17

$ 616,232

$ 238,201

$ 107,728

Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(3.6)%

(2.4)%

(4.7)%

Hain Consolidated

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18

$ 1,144,989

$ 443,915

$ 197,934

Impact of foreign currency exchange

13,793

8,519

5,275

Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/18

$ 1,158,782

$ 452,434

$ 203,209

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17

$ 1,205,451

$ 460,646

$ 210,843

Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(3.9)%

(1.8)%

(3.6)%

Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other

Hain Consolidated

United States

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 12/31/18

$ 594,349

$ 259,155

$ 232,479

$ 102,715

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17

$ 616,232

$ 270,303

$ 238,201

$ 107,728

Acquisitions

1,774

-

1,774

-

Castle contract termination

(4,381)

-

(4,381)

-

Project Terra SKU rationalization

(11,051)

(9,708)

-

(1,343)

Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months

ended 12/31/17

$ 602,574

$ 260,595

$ 235,594

$ 106,385

Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other

(1.4)%

(0.6)%

(1.3)%

(3.4)%

Tilda

Hain Daniels

Ella's Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Europe

Hain Celestial

Canada

Hain Ventures

Net sales growth - Three months ended 12/31/18

2.1%

(8.1)%

(0.2)%

(0.4)%

(12.3)%

(16.8)%

Impact of foreign currency exchange

3.6%

2.8%

3.1%

3.2%

3.5%

0.0%

Impact of acquisitions

0.0%

(1.0)%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Impact of castle contract termination

0.0%

2.5%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1.8%

2.8%

Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months

ended 12/31/18

5.7%

(3.8)%

2.9%

2.8%

(7.0)%

(14.0)%

Hain Consolidated

United States

United Kingdom

Rest of World

Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/18

$ 1,158,782

$ 503,140

$ 452,434

$ 203,209

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17

$ 1,205,451

$ 533,962

$ 460,646

$ 210,843

Acquisitions

4,335

-

4,335

-

Castle contract termination

(10,323)

-

(10,323)

-

Project Terra SKU rationalization

(21,889)

(19,414)

-

(2,475)

Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Six months

ended 12/31/17

$ 1,177,574

$ 514,548

$ 454,658

$ 208,368

Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other

(1.6)%

(2.2)%

(0.5)%

(2.5)%

Tilda

Hain Daniels

Ella's Kitchen

Hain Celestial Europe

Hain Celestial Canada

Hain Ventures

Net sales growth - Six months ended 12/31/18

2.8%

(6.3)%

4.0%

(0.2)%

(8.9)%

(17.2)%

Impact of foreign currency exchange

2.5%

1.7%

1.8%

2.2%

3.8%

0.0%

Impact of acquisitions

0.0%

(1.2)%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Impact of castle contract termination

0.0%

3.1%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1.5%

2.9%

Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Six months

ended 12/31/18

5.3%

(2.7)%

5.8%

2.0%

(3.6)%

(14.3)%

