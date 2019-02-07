Hain Celestial Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein operating segment being treated as a discontinued operation given the Company's previously announced decision to divest the business.
"We are creating a new strategic direction to take Hain Celestial to the next level of performance," commented Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we are not satisfied with our near-term performance, we are starting to see sequential improvement in our numbers and are working diligently to restore profitable growth in the United States, while continuing our profit momentum in the United Kingdom and Europe. My team and I have been in similar situations during our previous roles, which gives us confidence in our abilities to execute Hain Celestial's business transformation. We believe we have a core set of high margin brands, with mainstream potential, competing in fast-growing categories, and we plan to simplify our business in order to focus more resources towards these high potential opportunities to seek to deliver attractive returns to stockholders."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1
Summary of Second Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2
- Net sales decreased 5% to $584.2 million compared to the prior year period, or a 4% decrease on a constant currency basis. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization3, net sales would have decreased 1% compared to the prior year period.
- Gross margin of 19.6%, a 210 basis point decrease over the prior year period; adjusted gross margin of 20.3%, a 240 basis point decrease over the prior year period as a result of planned higher trade and promotional investments and increased freight and commodity costs in the United States.
- Operating loss of $15.4 million compared to operating income of $31.0 million in the prior year period; adjusted operating income of $29.9 million compared to $49.5 million in the prior year period.
- Net loss of $29.3 million compared to net income of $43.1 million in the prior year period; adjusted net income of $15.0 million compared to $33.6 million in prior year period.
- EBITDA of $19.2 million compared to $53.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of $44.9 million compared to $67.7 million in the prior year period.
- Loss per diluted share of $0.28 compared to earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.41 in the prior year period; adjusted EPS of $0.14 compared to $0.32 in the prior year period.
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Hain Celestial United States
Hain Celestial United States net sales in the second quarter decreased 4% over the prior year period to $259.2 million; when adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales would have decreased 1%. The decline in the United States segment was primarily driven by declines in the Pantry and Better-For-You Baby platforms, partially offset by an increase in the Better-For-You Snack platform. United States net sales were also impacted by the previously disclosed strategic decision to no longer support certain lower margin SKUs. Segment operating income in the second quarter was $7.2 million, a 67% decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $13.4 million, a 57% decrease over the prior year period, driven primarily by higher planned trade investments to drive future period growth and increased freight and commodity costs.
Hain Celestial United Kingdom
Hain Celestial United Kingdom net sales in the second quarter decreased 5% to $225.3 million over the prior year period, or 1% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. The results for the United Kingdom segment reflect an 8% decline in Hain Daniels, or a decline of 4% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Hartley's® and Cully & Sully® brands, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney® and Sun-Pat® brands. The net sales decrease in the United Kingdom segment was partially offset by 2% growth from Tilda® while Ella's Kitchen® was relatively flat, or increased 6% and 3%, respectively, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Segment operating income was $14.7 million, an 8% increase over the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $18.1 million, an increase of 11% over the prior year period.
Rest of World
Rest of World net sales in the second quarter decreased 8% to $99.7 million over the prior year period, or 3% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 12%, or 7% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Europe's Best® and Dream® brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth from the Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Live Clean® and Tilda® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe were relatively flat, or increased 3% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong performance from the Joya® brand and private label sales, offset in part by declines from the Danival®, Lima® and Dream® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 17%, or 14% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Blueprint®, Westsoy®, SunSpire® and DeBoles® brands, offset in part by growth from the Health Valley® and Yves Veggie Cuisine® brands. Segment operating income in the second quarter was $8.4 million, a $2.2 million decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $9.3 million, an 18% decrease over the prior year period.
Hain Pure Protein Discontinued Operations
As previously disclosed on May 5, 2018, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows related to the operations of the Hain Pure Protein business segment have been moved to discontinued operations in the current and prior periods. The Company continues to make substantial progress and expect to complete the divestiture of the Hain Pure Protein operating segment in the coming months. Net sales for Hain Pure Protein in the second quarter were $147.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year period. Segment operating loss in the second quarter was $59.6 million and included a $54.9 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge.
Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
The Company updated its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2019:
- Total net sales of $2.320 billion to $2.350 billion, a decrease of approximately 4% to 6% as compared to fiscal year 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $200 million, a decrease of approximately 22% to 28% as compared to fiscal year 2018.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.70, a decrease of approximately 40% to 48% as compared to fiscal year 2018.
Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes acquisition-related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with Project Terra; costs associated with the CEO Succession Agreement; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses, accounting review and remediation costs and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2019, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions and divestitures.
The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.
1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."
2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.
3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.
QTD TABLE Q2 FY19
(unaudited and dollars in thousands)
United States
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Corporate/
Other
Total
NET SALES
Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18
$ 259,155
$ 225,338
$ 99,663
$ -
$ 584,156
Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17
$ 270,303
$ 238,201
$ 107,728
$ -
$ 616,232
% change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales
(4.1)%
(5.4)%
(7.5)%
(5.2)%
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
Three months ended 12/31/18
Operating income (loss)
$ 7,180
$ 14,655
$ 8,374
$ (45,596)
$ (15,387)
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
6,257
3,429
953
34,624
45,263
Adjusted operating income
$ 13,437
$ 18,084
$ 9,327
$ (10,972)
$ 29,876
Operating income (loss) margin
2.8%
6.5%
8.4%
(2.6)%
Adjusted operating income margin
5.2%
8.0%
9.4%
5.1%
Three months ended 12/31/17
Operating income
$ 21,861
$ 13,598
$ 10,535
$ (15,029)
$ 30,965
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
9,109
2,740
866
5,791
18,506
Adjusted operating income
$ 30,970
$ 16,338
$ 11,401
$ (9,238)
$ 49,471
Operating income margin
8.1%
5.7%
9.8%
5.0%
Adjusted operating income margin
11.5%
6.9%
10.6%
8.0%
YTD TABLE Q2 FY19
(unaudited and dollars in thousands)
United States
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Corporate/
Other
Total
NET SALES
Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18
$ 503,140
$ 443,915
$ 197,934
$ -
$ 1,144,989
Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17
$ 533,962
$ 460,646
$ 210,843
$ -
$ 1,205,451
% change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales
(5.8)%
(3.6)%
(6.1)%
(5.0)%
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
Six months ended 12/31/18
Operating income (loss)
$ 9,350
$ 18,675
$ 16,210
$ (83,726)
$ (39,491)
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
11,737
10,074
2,299
66,120
90,230
Adjusted operating income
$ 21,087
$ 28,749
$ 18,509
$ (17,606)
$ 50,739
Operating income (loss) margin
1.9%
4.2%
8.2%
(3.4)%
Adjusted operating income margin
4.2%
6.5%
9.4%
4.4%
Six months ended 12/31/17
Operating income
$ 42,722
$ 23,199
$ 19,532
$ (25,247)
$ 60,206
Non-GAAP adjustments (1)
11,392
6,075
866
7,047
25,380
Adjusted operating income
$ 54,114
$ 29,274
$ 20,398
$ (18,200)
$ 85,586
Operating income margin
8.0%
5.0%
9.3%
5.0%
Adjusted operating income margin
10.1%
6.4%
9.7%
7.1%
(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"
Webcast Presentation
Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. Additionally, the Company is scheduled to host an Investor Day on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. These events will be webcast, and any accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.
About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Tilda®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including Project Terra, the Company's potential divestiture of its Hain Pure Protein business, the Company's Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019 and our future performance and results of operations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors, include, among others, the Company's beliefs or expectations relating to the impact of competitive products, changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, changes in raw materials, freight, commodity costs and fuel, consolidation of customers, reliance on independent distributors, general economic and financial market conditions, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to execute and realize cost savings initiatives, including, but not limited to, cost reduction initiatives under Project Terra and SKU rationalization plans, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and integrate acquisitions, the availability of organic and natural ingredients, the reputation of our brands and the other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and our quarterly reports. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflects changes in underlying assumptions or factors of new methods, future events or other changes.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
(unaudited and dollars in thousands)
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
$ 17,240
$ 29,472
$ (1,013)
$ 28,390
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(18,992)
(13,451)
(41,539)
(24,685)
Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations
$ (1,752)
$ 16,021
$ (42,552)
$ 3,705
The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $17.8 million from the three months ended December 31, 2017. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $42.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $46.3 million from the six months ended December 31, 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net loss adjusted for non-cash charges and increased capital expenditures in the current year, offset in part by cash provided by working capital accounts.
The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.
The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.
The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Succession Plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
(unaudited and dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) income
$ (66,501)
$ 47,103
$ (103,926)
$ 66,949
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(37,223)
3,973
(51,547)
5,206
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$ (29,278)
$ 43,130
$ (52,379)
$ 61,743
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,690
(17,690)
(4,793)
(10,206)
Interest expense, net
8,247
5,817
15,416
11,426
Depreciation and amortization
13,722
14,919
28,106
30,066
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees
11
(194)
186
(205)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,774
4,158
1,565
7,322
Stock-based compensation expense in connection with
Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement
117
-
429
-
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
19,473
3,449
23,709
3,449
Unrealized currency losses/(gains)
439
(286)
1,029
(3,705)
EBITDA
$ 19,195
$ 53,303
$ 13,268
$ 99,890
Project Terra costs and other
9,872
4,069
20,205
8,919
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,031
-
29,272
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
920
4,451
4,334
3,093
Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs
1,708
418
6,307
1,155
Plant closure related costs
1,490
700
3,319
700
SKU rationalization
1,530
-
1,530
-
Litigation and related expenses
122
-
691
-
Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract
-
2,143
-
3,615
Co-packer disruption
-
1,567
-
2,740
Regulated packaging change
-
1,007
-
1,007
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 44,868
$ 67,658
$ 78,926
$ 121,119
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 38,158
$ 106,557
Restricted cash
34,304
-
Accounts receivable, net
240,520
252,708
Inventories
402,724
391,525
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,393
59,946
Current assets of discontinued operations
179,327
240,851
Total current assets
951,426
1,051,587
Property, plant and equipment, net
320,036
310,172
Goodwill
1,008,787
1,024,136
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net
473,534
510,387
Investments and joint ventures
19,318
20,725
Other assets
30,390
29,667
Total assets
$ 2,803,491
$ 2,946,674
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 209,869
$ 229,993
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
159,588
116,001
Current portion of long-term debt
35,566
26,605
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
34,306
49,846
Total current liabilities
439,329
422,445
Long-term debt, less current portion
692,128
687,501
Deferred income taxes
65,245
86,909
Other noncurrent liabilities
15,846
12,770
Total liabilities
1,212,548
1,209,625
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,087
1,084
Additional paid-in capital
1,150,239
1,148,196
Retained earnings
774,405
878,516
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(225,359)
(184,240)
1,700,372
1,843,556
Treasury stock
(109,429)
(106,507)
Total stockholders' equity
1,590,943
1,737,049
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,803,491
$ 2,946,674
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$ 584,156
$ 616,232
$ 1,144,989
$ 1,205,451
Cost of sales
469,883
482,282
931,122
948,113
Gross profit
114,273
133,950
213,867
257,338
Selling, general and administrative expenses
85,387
86,444
167,644
172,525
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,860
4,572
7,765
9,146
Project Terra costs and other
9,872
4,069
20,205
8,919
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,148
-
29,701
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance
proceeds
920
4,451
4,334
3,093
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
19,473
3,449
23,709
3,449
Operating (loss) income
(15,387)
30,965
(39,491)
60,206
Interest and other financing expense, net
8,817
6,479
16,522
12,761
Other expense/(income), net
373
(760)
973
(3,887)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees
(24,577)
25,246
(56,986)
51,332
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,690
(17,690)
(4,793)
(10,206)
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees
11
(194)
186
(205)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$ (29,278)
$ 43,130
$ (52,379)
$ 61,743
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(37,223)
3,973
(51,547)
5,206
Net (loss) income
$ (66,501)
$ 47,103
$ (103,926)
$ 66,949
Net (loss) income per common share:
Basic net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations
$ (0.28)
$ 0.42
$ (0.50)
$ 0.59
Basic net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations
(0.36)
0.04
(0.50)
0.05
Basic net (loss) income per common share
$ (0.64)
$ 0.45
$ (1.00)
$ 0.65
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations
$ (0.28)
$ 0.41
$ (0.50)
$ 0.59
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations
(0.36)
0.04
(0.50)
0.05
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
$ (0.64)
$ 0.45
$ (1.00)
$ 0.64
Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
104,056
103,837
104,009
103,773
Diluted
104,056
104,440
104,009
104,379
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
$ (66,501)
$ 47,103
$ (103,926)
$ 66,949
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(37,223)
3,973
(51,547)
5,206
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(29,278)
43,130
(52,379)
61,743
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations:
Depreciation and amortization
13,722
14,919
28,106
30,065
Deferred income taxes
(9,514)
(28,171)
(22,790)
(28,808)
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees
11
(194)
186
(205)
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,031
-
29,272
-
Stock-based compensation, net
1,891
4,158
1,994
7,322
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment
19,473
3,449
23,709
3,449
Other non-cash items, net
444
1,299
1,285
(1,760)
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,226
2,023
6,583
(16,077)
Inventories
6,675
(34,945)
(17,472)
(63,131)
Other current assets
(3,123)
5,133
(1,765)
(3,889)
Other assets and liabilities
4,635
5,312
4,616
5,259
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
47
13,359
(2,358)
34,422
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations
17,240
29,472
(1,013)
28,390
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,992)
(13,451)
(41,539)
(24,685)
Acquisitions of businesses, net
-
(13,064)
-
(13,064)
Other
4,515
-
3,863
-
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(14,477)
(26,515)
(37,676)
(37,749)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility
80,000
15,000
150,000
35,000
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility
(77,647)
(20,000)
(137,646)
(35,000)
Repayments under term loan
(3,750)
-
(7,500)
-
Funding of discontinued operations entities
11,159
7,511
(3,996)
(12,758)
Borrowings of other debt, net
6,918
5,675
8,627
13,912
Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes
(1,943)
(4,588)
(2,922)
(6,685)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations
14,737
3,598
6,563
(5,531)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(909)
706
(1,969)
3,765
CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,055
15,392
(1,850)
(2,964)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,296)
(2,662)
(2,931)
(6,342)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(11,206)
(7,562)
3,901
12,655
Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations
1,553
5,168
(880)
3,349
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
18,144
12,429
(34,975)
(7,776)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
59,899
126,787
113,018
146,992
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 78,043
$ 139,216
$ 78,043
$ 139,216
Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
(5,581)
(13,285)
(5,581)
(13,285)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period
$ 72,462
$ 125,931
$ 72,462
$ 125,931
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018 GAAP
Adjustments
2018 Adjusted
2017 GAAP
Adjustments
2017 Adjusted
Net sales
$ 584,156
-
$ 584,156
$ 616,232
-
$ 616,232
Cost of sales
469,883
(4,294)
465,589
482,282
(5,835)
476,447
Gross profit
114,273
4,294
118,567
133,950
5,835
139,785
Operating expenses (a)
108,720
(20,029)
88,691
94,465
(4,151)
90,314
Project Terra costs and other
9,872
(9,872)
-
4,069
(4,069)
-
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,148
(10,148)
-
-
-
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
920
(920)
-
4,451
(4,451)
-
Operating (loss) income
(15,387)
45,263
29,876
30,965
18,506
49,471
Interest and other expense (income), net (b)
9,190
(439)
8,751
5,719
286
6,005
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,690
1,462
6,152
(17,690)
27,751
10,061
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(29,278)
44,240
14,962
43,130
(9,531)
33,599
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(37,223)
37,223
-
3,973
(3,973)
-
Net (loss) income
(66,501)
81,463
14,962
47,103
(13,504)
33,599
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations
(0.28)
0.43
0.14
0.41
(0.09)
0.32
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations
(0.36)
0.36
-
0.04
(0.04)
-
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
(0.64)
0.78
0.14
0.45
(0.13)
0.32
Detail of Adjustments:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs
$ 1,708
$ 418
Plant closure related costs
1,056
700
SKU rationalization
1,530
-
Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract
-
2,143
Co-packer disruption
-
1,567
Regulated packaging change
-
1,007
Cost of sales
4,294
5,835
Gross profit
4,294
5,835
Intangibles impairment
17,900
-
Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure
1,573
3,449
Litigation and related expenses
122
-
Plant closure related costs
434
-
Stock-based compensation acceleration associated with Board of Directors
-
702
Operating expenses (a)
20,029
4,151
Project Terra costs and other
9,872
4,069
Project Terra costs and other
9,872
4,069
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,148
-
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
10,148
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
920
4,451
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
920
4,451
Operating income
45,263
18,506
Unrealized currency losses/(gains)
439
(286)
Interest and other expense (income), net (b)
439
(286)
Income tax related adjustments
(1,462)
(27,751)
Benefit for income taxes
(1,462)
(27,751)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 44,240
$ (9,531)
(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.
(b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended December 31,
2018 GAAP
Adjustments
2018 Adjusted
2017 GAAP
Adjustments
2017 Adjusted
Net sales
$ 1,144,989
-
$ 1,144,989
$ 1,205,451
-
$ 1,205,451
Cost of sales
931,122
(11,156)
919,966
948,113
(9,217)
938,896
Gross profit
213,867
11,156
225,023
257,338
9,217
266,555
Operating expenses (a)
199,118
(24,834)
174,284
185,120
(4,151)
180,969
Project Terra costs and other
20,205
(20,205)
-
8,919
(8,919)
-
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
29,701
(29,701)
-
-
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
4,334
(4,334)
-
3,093
(3,093)
-
Operating (loss) income
(39,491)
90,230
50,739
60,206
25,380
85,586
Interest and other expense (income), net (b)
17,495
(1,029)
16,466
8,874
3,705
12,579
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(4,793)
14,241
9,448
(10,206)
28,442
18,236
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
(52,379)
77,018
24,639
61,743
(6,767)
54,976
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(51,547)
51,547
-
5,206
(5,206)
-
Net (loss) income
(103,926)
128,565
24,639
66,949
(11,973)
54,976
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations
(0.50)
0.74
0.24
0.59
(0.06)
0.53
Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations
(0.50)
0.50
-
0.05
(0.05)
-
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
(1.00)
1.24
0.24
0.64
(0.11)
0.53
Detail of Adjustments:
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2017
Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs
$ 6,307
$ 1,155
Plant closure related costs
3,319
700
SKU rationalization
1,530
-
Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract
-
3,615
Co-packer disruption
-
2,740
Regulated packaging change
-
1,007
Cost of sales
11,156
9,217
Gross profit
11,156
9,217
Intangibles impairment
17,900
-
Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure
5,809
3,449
Litigation and related expenses
691
-
Plant closure related costs
434
-
Stock-based compensation acceleration associated with Board of Directors
-
702
Operating expenses (a)
24,834
4,151
Project Terra costs and other
20,205
8,919
Project Terra costs and other
20,205
8,919
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
29,701
-
Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net
29,701
-
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
4,334
3,093
Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds
4,334
3,093
Operating income
90,230
25,380
Unrealized currency losses/(gains)
1,029
(3,705)
Interest and other expense (income), net (b)
1,029
(3,705)
Income tax related adjustments
(14,241)
(28,442)
Benefit for income taxes
(14,241)
(28,442)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 77,018
$ (6,767)
(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.
(b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency
(unaudited and in thousands)
Hain Consolidated
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18
$ 584,156
$ 225,338
$ 99,663
Impact of foreign currency exchange
10,193
7,141
3,052
Net sales on a constant currency basis -
Three months ended 12/31/18
$ 594,349
$ 232,479
$ 102,715
Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17
$ 616,232
$ 238,201
$ 107,728
Net sales growth on a constant currency basis
(3.6)%
(2.4)%
(4.7)%
Hain Consolidated
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18
$ 1,144,989
$ 443,915
$ 197,934
Impact of foreign currency exchange
13,793
8,519
5,275
Net sales on a constant currency basis -
Six months ended 12/31/18
$ 1,158,782
$ 452,434
$ 203,209
Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17
$ 1,205,451
$ 460,646
$ 210,843
Net sales growth on a constant currency basis
(3.9)%
(1.8)%
(3.6)%
Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other
Hain Consolidated
United States
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Net sales on a constant currency basis -
Three months ended 12/31/18
$ 594,349
$ 259,155
$ 232,479
$ 102,715
Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/17
$ 616,232
$ 270,303
$ 238,201
$ 107,728
Acquisitions
1,774
-
1,774
-
Castle contract termination
(4,381)
-
(4,381)
-
Project Terra SKU rationalization
(11,051)
(9,708)
-
(1,343)
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for
acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months
ended 12/31/17
$ 602,574
$ 260,595
$ 235,594
$ 106,385
Net sales growth on a constant currency
basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other
(1.4)%
(0.6)%
(1.3)%
(3.4)%
Tilda
Hain Daniels
Ella's Kitchen
Hain Celestial
Europe
Hain Celestial
Canada
Hain Ventures
Net sales growth - Three months ended 12/31/18
2.1%
(8.1)%
(0.2)%
(0.4)%
(12.3)%
(16.8)%
Impact of foreign currency exchange
3.6%
2.8%
3.1%
3.2%
3.5%
0.0%
Impact of acquisitions
0.0%
(1.0)%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Impact of castle contract termination
0.0%
2.5%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1.8%
2.8%
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for
acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months
ended 12/31/18
5.7%
(3.8)%
2.9%
2.8%
(7.0)%
(14.0)%
Hain Consolidated
United States
United Kingdom
Rest of World
Net sales on a constant currency basis -
Six months ended 12/31/18
$ 1,158,782
$ 503,140
$ 452,434
$ 203,209
Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/17
$ 1,205,451
$ 533,962
$ 460,646
$ 210,843
Acquisitions
4,335
-
4,335
-
Castle contract termination
(10,323)
-
(10,323)
-
Project Terra SKU rationalization
(21,889)
(19,414)
-
(2,475)
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for
acquisitions, divestitures and other - Six months
ended 12/31/17
$ 1,177,574
$ 514,548
$ 454,658
$ 208,368
Net sales growth on a constant currency
basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other
(1.6)%
(2.2)%
(0.5)%
(2.5)%
Tilda
Hain Daniels
Ella's Kitchen
Hain Celestial Europe
Hain Celestial Canada
Hain Ventures
Net sales growth - Six months ended 12/31/18
2.8%
(6.3)%
4.0%
(0.2)%
(8.9)%
(17.2)%
Impact of foreign currency exchange
2.5%
1.7%
1.8%
2.2%
3.8%
0.0%
Impact of acquisitions
0.0%
(1.2)%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Impact of castle contract termination
0.0%
3.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Impact of Project Terra SKU rationalization
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1.5%
2.9%
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for
acquisitions, divestitures and other - Six months
ended 12/31/18
5.3%
(2.7)%
5.8%
2.0%
(3.6)%
(14.3)%
