Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Profitability at the High-End of Company ExpectationsStrong Margin Improvement Through Continued Execution of Transformational PlanGenerated $92.8 Million in Operating Cash Flow During the Quarter

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report profitability at the high-end of our expectations for the fiscal year. Our results were strong because of our team's execution of our transformational strategic plan, which resulted in strong margin improvement and operating cash flow generation. In this dynamic operating environment, we believe we will maintain our positive momentum and remain committed to sustainable long-term growth as we deliver on our four key pillars for growth - portfolio simplification, capability building, cost control and sales acceleration."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales increased 1% to $511.7 million , or 3% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period.

, or 3% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales increased 7% compared to the prior year period.

, net sales increased 7% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 25.4%, a 658 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 25.3%, a 257 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Operating income of $25.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the prior year period.

compared to an operating loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of $47.9 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Net income of $3.7 million compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted net income of $32.3 million compared to $19.9 million in prior year period.

compared to in prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million compared to $49.4 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.1%, a 237 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.07 in the prior year period.

compared to a loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.32 compared to $0.19 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Repurchased 0.1 million shares, or 0.1% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $24.97 per share.

per share. Net cash provided by continuing operations of $92.8 million compared to $21.0 million in prior year period.

compared to in prior year period. Operating free cash flow4 from continuing operations of $78.9 million compared to $0.3 million in prior year period.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2020 Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 2% to $2,053.9 million compared to the prior year.

compared to the prior year. Net sales decreased 1% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.

When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and "SKU" rationalization 3 , net sales increased 3% compared to the prior year.

, net sales increased 3% compared to the prior year. Gross margin of 22.7%, a 374 basis point increase over the prior year.

Adjusted gross margin of 23.2%, a 257 basis point increase over the prior year.

Operating income of $56.0 million compared to operating loss of $32.5 million in the prior year.

compared to operating loss of in the prior year. Adjusted operating income of $140.0 million compared to $109.9 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Net income of $25.6 million compared to net loss of $53.4 million in the prior year.

compared to net loss of in the prior year. Adjusted net income of $87.1 million compared to $62.1 million in prior year.

compared to in prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $200.0 million compared to $165.1 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%, a 189 basis point increase compared to the prior year.

EPS of $0.25 compared to a loss of $0.51 in the prior year.

compared to a loss of in the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $0.84 compared to $0.60 in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Repurchased 2.6 million shares, or 2.4% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $23.59 per share.

per share. Net cash provided by continuing operations of $156.9 million compared to $39.3 million in prior year.

compared to in prior year. Operating free cash flow4 from continuing operations of $96.0 million compared to negative operating free cash flow of $36.4 million in prior year.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Historically, the Company had three reportable segments: United States, United Kingdom and Rest of World. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company reassessed its segment reporting structure, pursuant to which the Company's Canada and Hain Ventures operating segments, which were included within the Rest of World reportable segment, were moved to the United States reportable segment and renamed the North America segment. Additionally, the Europe operating segment, which was included in the Rest of World reportable segment, was combined with the United Kingdom reportable segment and renamed the International reportable segment. Accordingly, the Company now operates under two reportable segments: North America and International. Prior period segment information included herein has been adjusted to reflect the Company's new reporting structure.

North America

North America net sales in the fourth quarter were $298.6 million, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 13% from the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $83.6 million, a 65% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $82.9 million, an increase of 20% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 28.0%, a 1,021 basis point increase from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 27.7%, a 354 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $31.9 million, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $38.9 million, a 57% increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $43.8 million, a 46% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales on a constant currency basis, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.7%, a 418 basis point increase from the prior year period.

North America net sales in fiscal year 2020 were $1,171 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 5% from the prior year.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2020 was $293.5 million, a 30% increase from the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $300.9 million, an increase of 17% from the prior year. Gross margin was 25.1%, a 619 basis point increase from the prior year and adjusted gross margin was 25.7%, a 422 basis point increase from the prior year.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2020 was $95.9 million, a 194% increase from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $121.0 million, a 53% increase from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020 was $140.9 million, a 43% increase from the prior year. As a percentage of sales on a constant currency basis, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0%, a 381 basis point increase from the prior year.

International

International net sales in the fourth quarter were $213.1 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization3, net sales were flat compared to the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $46.3 million, a 5% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $46.4 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 21.7%, a 162 basis point increase from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 21.8%, a 104 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $14.7 million, a 19% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $22.7 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $29.9 million, a 3% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.0%, a 9 basis point increase from the prior year period.

International net sales in fiscal year 2020 were $882.4 million, a decrease of 3% when compared to the prior year. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 1% compared to the prior year.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2020 was $172.2 million, flat when compared to the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $174.9 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior year. Gross margin was 19.5%, a 50 basis point increase from the prior year and adjusted gross margin was 19.8%, a 37 basis point increase from the prior year.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2020 was $55.3 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $73.9 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020 was $105.7 million, flat when compared to the prior year. As a percentage of sales on a constant currency basis, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0%, a 32 basis point increase from the prior year.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency" and "Adjusted for Divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU Rationalization" provided herein.

4 Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definition of operating free cash flow from continuing operations.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During fiscal year 2020, the Company repurchased 2.6 million shares, or 2.4% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $23.59 per share for a total of $60.2 million, excluding commissions. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $189.8 million remaining authorization under the share repurchase program.

SALE OF RUDI'S BAKERY

Effective May 1, 2020, the Company completed the divestiture of its Rudi's business, a component of the United States reporting unit to an affiliate of Promise Gluten Free. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

SALE OF DANIVAL

Effective July 21, 2020, the Company completed the divestiture of Danival® to a subsidiary of Wessanen N.V. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

Due to the uncertainty around the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing specific financial guidance for fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2021, the Company expects continued margin expansion, strong double digit adjusted EBITDA growth and double digit operating free cash flow growth. The Company believes that the first half of fiscal 2021 will yield stronger net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth than the second half of the year due to its strong consumer and customer plans as well as increased at home eating occasions related to COVID-19. For the first quarter, based on actual results to date, the Company expects mid-single digit net sales growth after adjusting for divestitures and discontinued brands, and several hundred basis points of margin improvement and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including productivity and transformation, the Company's guidance for fiscal year 2021 and our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors include, among others, challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of competitive products and changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, general economic and financial market conditions, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, consolidation of customers or the loss of a significant customer, reliance on independent distributors, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, volatility in the cost of commodities, ingredients, freight and fuel, our ability to implement cost reduction initiatives, the impact of our debt covenants, the potential discontinuation of LIBOR, our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control system processes, potential liabilities due to legal claims, government investigations and other regulatory enforcement actions, costs incurred due to pending and future litigation, potential liability, including in connection with indemnification obligations to our former officers and members of our Board of Directors that may not be covered by insurance, potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm, impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets, our ability to consummate divestitures, the availability of organic ingredients, disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities, loss of one or more independent co-packers, disruption of our transportation systems, risks relating to the protection of intellectual property, the risk of liabilities and claims with respect to environmental matters, the reputation of our brands, our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products, and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or new methods, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Divestitures, discontinued brands and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited and in thousands)



















Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 92,822

$ 21,001

$ 156,914

$ 39,333

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,932)

(20,719)

(60,893)

(75,792)

Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations $ 78,890

$ 282

$ 96,021

$ (36,459)

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $78.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $78.6 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $96.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $132.5 million from the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. The improvement in Operating Free Cash Flow for both periods resulted primarily from an improvement in net income adjusted for non-cash charges in the current year and a decrease in our capital expenditures.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, divestitures, discontinued brands, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company's former CEO Succession Plan, Productivity and transformation costs, SKU rationalization and certain inventory write-downs, unrealized currency gains and losses and other adjustments. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited and in thousands)















Net income (loss) $ 3,239

$ (13,551)

$ (80,407)

$ (183,314) Net loss from discontinued operations (460)

(6,215)

(106,041)

(129,887) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,699

$ (7,336)

$ 25,634

$ (53,427)















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,958

(1,306)

6,205

(3,232) Interest expense, net 2,467

5,484

14,351

19,450 Depreciation and amortization 12,019

13,350

52,088

50,898 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 770

264

1,989

655 Stock-based compensation, net 3,497

3,982

13,078

9,471 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan -

-

-

429 Goodwill impairment 394

-

394

- Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 12,079

10,010

27,493

33,719 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 355

(3,401)

543

(850) Productivity and transformation costs 10,194

10,494

47,596

39,958 Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

-

-

29,727 Proceeds from insurance claim -

(4,460)

(2,962)

(4,460) Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

-

-

4,334 Loss (gain) on sale of business 1,448

(534)

3,564

(534) Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 385

8,107

3,440

17,636 Plant closure related costs 3

1,232

2,357

4,734 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down (1,103)

10,346

4,175

12,381 Litigation and related expenses -

455

48

1,517 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -

2,706

-

2,706 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,165

$ 49,393

$ 199,993

$ 165,112

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 298,644 $ 213,102 $ - $ 511,746 Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/19 $ 284,893 $ 220,412 $ - $ 505,305 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales 4.8% (3.3)%

1.3%









Gross Profit







Three months ended 6/30/20







Gross profit $ 83,589 $ 46,348 $ - $ 129,937 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) (728) 13 - (715) Adjusted gross profit $ 82,861 $ 46,361 $ - $ 129,222 Gross margin 28.0% 21.7%

25.4% Adjusted gross margin 27.7% 21.8%

25.3%









Three months ended 6/30/19







Gross profit $ 50,659 $ 44,371 $ - $ 95,030 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 18,308 1,284 - 19,592 Adjusted gross profit $ 68,967 $ 45,655 $ - $ 114,622 Gross margin 17.8% 20.1%

18.8% Adjusted gross margin 24.2% 20.7%

22.7%









Operating income (loss)







Three months ended 6/30/20







Operating income (loss) $ 31,867 $ 14,667 $ (21,273) $ 25,261 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 7,020 8,056 7,521 22,597 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 38,887 $ 22,723 $ (13,752) $ 47,858 Operating income margin 10.7% 6.9%

4.9% Adjusted operating income margin 13.0% 10.7%

9.4%









Three months ended 6/30/19







Operating (loss) income $ (2,745) $ 18,112 $ (18,008) $ (2,641) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 27,500 4,878 4,706 37,084 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 24,755 $ 22,990 $ (13,302) $ 34,443 Operating (loss) income margin (1.0)% 8.2%

(0.5)% Adjusted operating income margin 8.7% 10.4%

6.8%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 1,171,478 $ 882,425 $ - $ 2,053,903 Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/19 $ 1,195,979 $ 908,627 $ - $ 2,104,606 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales (2.0)% (2.9)%

(2.4)%









Gross Profit







Twelve months ended 6/30/20







Gross profit $ 293,545 $ 172,225 $ - $ 465,770 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 7,309 2,679 - 9,988 Adjusted gross profit $ 300,854 $ 174,904 $ - $ 475,758 Gross margin 25.1% 19.5%

22.7% Adjusted gross margin 25.7% 19.8%

23.2%









Twelve months ended 6/30/19







Gross profit $ 225,707 $ 172,790 $ - $ 398,497 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 30,952 3,948 - 34,900 Adjusted gross profit $ 256,659 $ 176,738 $ - $ 433,397 Gross margin 18.9% 19.0%

18.9% Adjusted gross margin 21.5% 19.5%

20.6%









Operating income (loss)







Twelve months ended 6/30/20







Operating income (loss) $ 95,934 $ 55,333 $ (95,225) $ 56,042 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 25,083 18,559 40,296 83,938 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 121,017 $ 73,892 $ (54,929) $ 139,980 Operating income margin 8.2% 6.3%

2.7% Adjusted operating income margin 10.3% 8.4%

6.8%









Twelve months ended 6/30/19







Operating income (loss) $ 32,682 $ 58,808 $ (123,983) $ (32,493) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 46,430 16,143 79,780 142,353 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 79,112 $ 74,951 $ (44,203) $ 109,860 Operating income (loss) margin 2.7% 6.5%

(1.5)% Adjusted operating income margin 6.6% 8.2%

5.2%











(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,771

$ 31,017

Accounts receivable, net 170,969

209,990

Inventories 248,170

299,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,024

51,391

Current assets of discontinued operations -

110,048

Total current assets 560,934

701,787 Property, plant and equipment, net 289,256

287,845 Goodwill 861,958

875,881 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 346,462

380,286 Investments and joint ventures 17,439

18,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,165

- Other assets 24,238

58,764 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations -

259,167

Total assets $ 2,188,452

$ 2,582,620 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 171,009

$ 219,957

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 127,612

114,265

Current portion of long-term debt 1,656

17,232

Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

31,703

Total current liabilities 300,277

383,157 Long-term debt, less current portion 281,118

613,537 Deferred income taxes 51,849

34,757 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 82,962

- Other noncurrent liabilities 28,692

14,489 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations -

17,361 Total liabilities 744,898

1,063,301 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,092

1,088

Additional paid-in capital 1,171,875

1,158,257

Retained earnings 614,171

695,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171,392)

(225,004)





1,615,746

1,629,358

Treasury stock (172,192)

(110,039)

Total stockholders' equity 1,443,554

1,519,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,188,452

$ 2,582,620

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net sales $ 511,746

$ 505,305

$ 2,053,903

$ 2,104,606 Cost of sales 381,809

410,275

1,588,133

1,706,109 Gross profit 129,937

95,030

465,770

398,497 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,171

78,439

324,376

314,000 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,192

3,188

11,638

13,134 Productivity and transformation costs 10,840

10,494

48,789

40,107 Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

-

-

30,156 Proceeds from insurance claim -

(4,460)

(2,962)

(4,460) Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

-

-

4,334 Goodwill impairment 394

-

394

- Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 12,079

10,010

27,493

33,719 Operating income (loss) 25,261

(2,641)

56,042

(32,493) Interest and other financing expense, net 3,190

6,781

18,258

22,517 Other expense (income), net 1,644

(1,044)

3,956

994 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 20,427

(8,378)

33,828

(56,004) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,958

(1,306)

6,205

(3,232) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 770

264

1,989

655 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,699

$ (7,336)

$ 25,634

$ (53,427) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (460)

(6,215)

(106,041)

(129,887) Net income (loss) $ 3,239

$ (13,551)

$ (80,407)

$ (183,314)















Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.04

$ (0.07)

$ 0.25

$ (0.51) Basic net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.00)

(0.06)

(1.02)

(1.25) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.04

$ (0.13)

$ (0.77)

$ (1.76)















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.04

$ (0.07)

$ 0.25

$ (0.51) Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.00)

(0.06)

(1.02)

(1.25) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.04

$ (0.13)

$ (0.77)

$ (1.76)















Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share:







Basic 101,895

104,167

103,618

104,076 Diluted 102,280

104,167

103,937

104,076

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income (loss) $ 3,239

$ (13,551)

$ (80,407)

$ (183,314) Net loss from discontinued operations (460)

(6,215)

(106,041)

(129,887) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,699

(7,336)

25,634

(53,427) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 12,019

13,350

52,088

50,898 Deferred income taxes 45,195

818

36,160

(23,706) Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

(29,727)

-

- Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 770

264

1,989

655 Stock-based compensation, net 3,497

3,982

13,078

9,900 Goodwill impairment 394

-

394

- Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 12,079

10,010

27,493

33,719 Other non-cash items, net 1,571

(2,504)

3,906

1,193 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 64,726

31,124

33,856

26,658 Inventories (14,044)

18,920

33,236

30,550 Other current assets (55,639)

(6,992)

(45,337)

(7,215) Other assets and liabilities 7,152

(1,571)

5,986

3,635 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,403

(9,337)

(31,569)

(33,527) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 92,822

21,001

156,914

39,333 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (13,932)

(20,719)

(60,893)

(75,792) Proceeds from sale of businesses and other 1,337

3,282

15,765

7,145 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (12,595)

(17,437)

(45,128)

(68,647) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 65,000

45,000

262,000

285,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (147,169)

(82,000)

(401,669)

(268,791) Repayments under term loan -

(78,750)

(206,250)

(90,000) Proceeds from discontinued operations entities 398

90,458

305,645

56,643 Repayments of other debt, net (538)

(477)

(2,040)

(2,166) Share repurchases (2,815)

-

(60,221)

- Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (425)

(461)

(1,931)

(3,532) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (85,549)

(26,230)

(104,466)

(22,846) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations 1,544

(748)

(566)

(1,522) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 398

15,563

(5,748)

1,936 Cash provided by investing activities -

70,166

297,592

36,605 Cash used in financing activities (398)

(88,352)

(299,816)

(57,770) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from discontinued operations -

(129)

(537)

(580) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations -

(2,752)

(8,509)

(19,809) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,778)

(26,166)

(1,755)

(73,491) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,549

65,692

39,526

113,017 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 37,771

$ 39,526

$ 37,771

$ 39,526 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

(8,509)

-

(8,509) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 37,771

$ 31,017

$ 37,771

$ 31,017

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted















Net sales $ 511,746 - 511,746

$ 505,305 - $ 505,305 Cost of sales 381,809 715 382,524

410,275 (19,591) 390,684 Gross profit 129,937 (715) 129,222

95,030 19,591 114,622 Operating expenses (a) 93,442 (12,079) 81,363

91,637 (11,459) 80,179 Productivity and transformation costs 10,840 (10,840) -

10,494 (10,494) - Proceeds from insurance claims - - -

(4,460) 4,460 - Goodwill impairment 394 (394) -

- - - Operating income (loss) 25,261 22,597 47,858

(2,641) 37,084 34,443 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 4,834 (1,803) 3,031

5,737 882 6,619 Provision (benefit) provision for income taxes 15,958 (4,243) 11,715

(1,306) 8,962 7,656 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,699 28,644 32,343

(7,336) 27,240 19,904 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (460) 460 -

(6,215) 6,215 - Net income (loss) 3,239 29,104 32,343

(13,551) 33,455 19,904















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.04 0.28 0.32

(0.07) 0.26 0.19 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (0.00) 0.00 -

(0.06) 0.06 - Diluted net income (loss) per common share 0.04 0.28 0.32

(0.13) 0.32 0.19















Detail of Adjustments:

















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 385





$ 8,107

Plant closure related costs

3





1,138

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

(1,103)





10,346

Cost of sales

(715)





19,591

















Gross profit

(715)





19,591

















Long-lived asset impairment

12,079





10,010

Stock-based compensation acceleration

-





875

Litigation and related expenses

-





455

Plant closure related costs

-





119

Operating expenses (a)

12,079





11,459

















Productivity and transformation costs

10,840





10,494

Productivity and transformation costs

10,840





10,494

















Proceeds from insurance claims

-





(4,460)

Proceeds from insurance claims

-





(4,460)

















Goodwill impairment

394





-

Goodwill impairment

394





-

















Operating income (loss)

22,597





37,084

















Loss (gain) on sale of business

1,448





(534)

Unrealized currency losses (gains)

355





(3,401)

Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -





2,706

Deferred financing cost write-off

-





347

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

1,803





(882)

















Income tax related adjustments

4,243





(8,962)

Provision (benefit) provision for income taxes

4,243





(8,962)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 28,644





$ 27,240

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.









THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted















Net sales $ 2,053,903 - $ 2,053,903

$ 2,104,606 - $ 2,104,606 Cost of sales 1,588,133 (9,988) 1,578,145

1,706,109 (34,900) 1,671,209 Gross profit 465,770 9,988 475,758

398,497 34,900 433,397 Operating expenses (a) 363,507 (27,730) 335,777

360,853 (37,316) 323,537 Productivity and transformation costs 48,789 (48,789) -

40,107 (40,107) - Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

30,156 (30,156) - Proceeds from insurance claim (2,962) 2,962 -

(4,460) 4,460 - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - - -

4,334 (4,334) - Goodwill impairment 394 (394) -

- - - Operating income (loss) 56,042 83,938 139,980

(32,493) 142,353 109,860 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 22,214 (5,082) 17,132

23,511 (1,669) 21,842 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,205 27,575 33,780

(3,232) 28,499 25,267 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 25,634 61,445 87,079

(53,427) 115,521 62,094 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (106,041) 106,041 -

(129,887) 129,887 - Net (loss) income (80,407) 167,486 87,079

(183,314) 245,408 62,094















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.25 0.59 0.84

(0.51) 1.11 0.60 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (1.02) 1.02 -

(1.25) 1.25 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.77) 1.61 0.84

(1.76) 2.36 0.60















Detail of Adjustments:

















Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2020





Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

$ 4,175





$ 12,381

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

3,251





17,636

Plant closure related costs

2,562





4,883

Cost of sales

9,988





34,900

















Gross profit

9,988





34,900

















Long-lived asset impairment

17,954





15,819

Intangibles impairment

9,539





17,900

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

189





-

Litigation and related expenses

48





1,517

Plant closure related costs

-





622

Stock-based compensation acceleration

-





1,458

Operating expenses (a)

27,730





37,316

















Productivity and transformation costs

48,789





40,107

Productivity and transformation costs

48,789





40,107

















Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -





30,156

Former Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





30,156

















Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,962)





(4,460)

Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,962)





(4,460)

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -





4,334

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





4,334

















Goodwill impairment

394





-

Goodwill impairment

394





-

















Operating income (loss)

83,938





142,353

















Loss (gain) on sale of business

3,564





(534)

Unrealized currency losses (gains)

543





(850)

Deferred financing cost write-off

975





347

Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -





2,706

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

5,082





1,669

















Income tax related adjustments

(27,575)





(28,499)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(27,575)





(28,499)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 61,445





$ 115,523

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.









THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency (unaudited and in thousands)













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 511,746

$ 298,644

$ 213,102 Impact of foreign currency exchange 8,192

1,463

6,729 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 519,938

$ 300,107

$ 219,831











Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/19 $ 505,305

$ 284,893

$ 220,412 Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis 2.9%

5.3%

(0.3)%













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 2,053,903

$ 1,171,478

$ 882,425 Impact of foreign currency exchange 27,471

2,227

25,244 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 2,081,374

$ 1,173,705

$ 907,669











Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/19 $ 2,104,606

$ 1,195,979

$ 908,627 Net sales decline on a constant currency basis (1.1)%

(1.9)%

(0.1)%











Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Divestitures and SKU Rationalization













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 519,938

$ 300,107

$ 219,831











Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/19 $ 505,305

$ 284,893

$ 220,412 Divestitures and discontinued brands (13,667)

(13,667)

- SKU rationalization (6,835)

(6,335)

(500) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization -

Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 484,803

$ 264,891

$ 219,912 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization 7.2%

13.3%

(0.0)%













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 2,081,374

$ 1,173,705

$ 907,669











Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/19 $ 2,104,606

$ 1,195,979

$ 908,627 Divestitures and discontinued brands (32,895)

(32,895)

- SKU rationalization (50,257)

(41,885)

(8,372) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization -

Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 2,021,454

$ 1,121,199

$ 900,255 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures, discontinued brands and SKU rationalization 3.0%

4.7%

0.8%











Adjusted EBITDA Growth at Constant Currency













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 62,165

$ 43,786

$ 29,909 Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,214

275

938 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 63,379

$ 44,061

$ 30,847











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 6/30/20 $ 519,938

$ 300,107

$ 219,831 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 12.2%

14.7%

14.0%













Hain

Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 199,993

$ 140,886

$ 105,696 Impact of foreign currency exchange 3,430

363

3,067 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 203,423

$ 141,249

$ 108,763











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Twelve months ended 6/30/20 $ 2,081,374

$ 1,173,705

$ 907,669 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 9.8%

12.0%

12.0%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019







Operating income (loss) $ 31,867

$ (2,745) Depreciation and amortization 4,101

4,203 Long-lived asset impairment 6,196

5,617 Other (664)

(1,062) Productivity and transformation costs 1,553

3,549 Loss (gain) on sale of business 1,448

(534) Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 385

8,133 Plant closure related costs 3

126 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down (1,103)

10,075 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -

2,563 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,786

$ 29,925







International









June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019







Operating income $ 14,667

$ 18,112 Depreciation and amortization 7,179

8,142 Goodwill impairment 394

- Long-lived asset impairment 4,883

4,393 Other 21

(515) Productivity and transformation costs 2,765

(913) Plant closure related costs -

1,058 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down -

271 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -

105 Litigation and related expenses -

68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,909

$ 30,721

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA Twelve Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019







Operating income $ 95,934

$ 32,682 Depreciation and amortization 16,890

16,993 Long-lived asset impairment 8,499

7,120 Other (486)

268 Productivity and transformation costs 9,053

8,333 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 3,996

12,111 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 3,440

17,661 Loss (gain) on sale of business 3,485

(534) Plant closure related costs 75

1,205 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -

2,563 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,886

$ 98,402















International









June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019







Operating Income $ 55,333

$ 58,808 Depreciation and amortization 31,437

31,515 Goodwill impairment 394

- Long-lived asset impairment 8,454

8,698 Other 583

(174) Productivity and transformation costs 7,034

3,186 Plant closure related costs 2,282

3,467 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 179

271 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans -

105 Litigation and related expenses -

87 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,696

$ 105,963

