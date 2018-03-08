Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) today announced over 75 new products that will be featured at Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals and 30,000 exhibits annually, which opens on March 9th.

"We are excited to feature our brands and new product innovation at Expo West while celebrating our 25th anniversary as a leading natural and organic, better-for-you products company," said Irwin D. Simon, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Arrowhead Mills®, one of America's trusted brands for over 50 years, will introduce Protein Flour and Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix, both made using 100% plant-based ingredients in a convenient re-sealable bag. The Protein Flour delivers 10 grams of protein per serving while the Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix delivers 16 grams of protein per serving. These items are made using a base of organic chickpea flour, providing an exciting addition to any plant-based diet.

Bearitos® snacks brand has revolutionized its look with a bold new packaging design to highlight its range of wholesome snacks made with Non-GMO ingredients. The new kid-friendly design leverages the brand's core assets, the bear and signature red logo arch, with a modern twist to reach a new audience with its delicious product range made with high quality ingredients. Bearitos® Baked Veggie and Cheddar Baked Corn Puffs will be on the shelves in new packaging this spring so get ready to smile as you reach for a bag of Bearitos® and snack on goodness™.

Celestial Seasonings® brand is celebrating the success of recent new product offerings from its best-selling herbal tea portfolio with two uniquely delicious new varieties: Vermont Maple Ginger™ Herbal Tea, which combines real Vermont maple sugar and ginger for the perfect balance of sweet and spice, and Lemon Lavender Lane™ Herbal Tea, a soothing and balanced blend of lively lemon and aromatic lavender. New Sleepytime® Detox, which begins with the trusted Sleepytime® herbal base and adds aloe and other restorative botanicals, has been added to the brand's expanding Sleepytime® Wellness portfolio. Celestial Seasonings® brand has also relaunched five products in its premium Teahouse Organic line with an eye-catching new packaging design.

Dream® brand of plant-based, non-dairy beverages, frozen desserts and yogurts is excited to bring a bold, fresh new look to its entire, delicious portfolio of items across these categories. With a restaged proposition reinvigorating focus on emerging consumer needs and a distinctive new design, it's Time To Live The Dream™.

Earth's Best Organic® brand expands its line of Better-For-You formula feeding options with Organic Gentle Infant Formula and Non-GMO Plant Based Infant Formula to offer consumers a variety of products to meet their infants' feeding needs. Earth's Best Organic® Sesame Street line will feature a wide array of product innovation including Organic Sweet Potato Carrot Sunny Days Snack Bars®, Organic Oaty Fruit Snack Bars, Organic Pea Crisps and Organic Frozen Mini Muffins as it continues to expand its product offerings with more Better-For-You options.

Empire® Kosher brand natural* and certified USDA organic poultry that is never, ever given antibiotics is celebrating its 80th Anniversary with the introduction of a new twist on brisket –Fresh Kosher Turkey Brisket instead of beef–that is seasoned and ready-to-cook. Empire® Kosher brand is also bringing back an on-trend favorite from decades ago–-Kosher Turkey Roast in Sweet and Sour Sauce with authentic Asian flavors that Millennials should love and Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers have been wanting to enjoy again. Empire® Kosher brand is also introducing new ready-to-cook Kosher Turkey Meatloaf and fully-cooked dishes including Kosher Turkey Chili and Kosher Chicken Barbeque.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

Garden of Eatin'® brand continues its commitment to delivering high quality, Non-GMO snacks with unforgettable flavor and a delicious twist on a conventional favorite: Garden of Eatin'® Organic Corn Chips. Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO, these gluten-free snacks and are now available nationwide in three must-try flavors—Corn Chips with Sea Salt, BBQ Black Bean, and Blue Corn Chips with Sea Salt.

Imagine® brand ventures boldly into new soup formats with its latest on-trend offerings for on-the-go or a tasty snack available in four delicious flavors: Red Roasted Pepper and Tomato, Broccoli Cheddar, Golden Lentil, and Black Bean Chili all certified USDA Organic and packed in microwave-safe bowl. The new non-dairy condensed soups offer a yummy plant-based solution to favorite casseroles and holiday dishes (think, green bean casserole), available in two flavors: Creme of Mushroom and Creme of No Chicken. For new culinary adventures, Imagine® Chicken Bouillon and Imagine® Vegetable Bouillon pastes are certified USDA Organic and come in a convenient tube. Use as a base to create an amazing soup or add it to rice to give it a savory, delicious flavor.

MaraNatha® brand, a leader in nut butter innovation for over 30 years, is unveiling single serve packets offered in six varieties including Creamy Almond Butter, No Sugar or Salt Added Almond Butter, Organic Peanut Butter, Coconut Almond Butter, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter and Caramel Almond Butter. In addition, MaraNatha® brand proudly introduces two new products—Dark Roast Almond Butter and Light Roast Almond Butter. Our Dark Roast Almond Butter provides a rich, robust flavor while Light Roast Almond Butter is made using blanched almonds offering a unique, subtle sweetness.

Plainville Farms® brand of poultry and deli meats made from turkey, chicken and pork that are never, ever given antibiotics is expanding its line-up of natural* and USDA organic deli meats to include new pre-sliced Southwestern Turkey and Buffalo Chicken varieties, and an exciting new Oven Roasted Turkey and Black Forest Ham Combo Pack for a great tasting sandwich at home or on-the-go. Plainville Farms® is also introducing new Fresh Dinner Sausage links in exciting new flavors, and frozen pre-cooked Sausage Crumbles in Italian, Spinach Feta, and Tex-Mex varieties to deliciously add protein to any meal or eat as a snack. Plainville Farms® brand is also expanding its line-up of turkey and pork bacon products to include new Slab Bacon to use in any favorite dish.*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

Sensible Portions® Garden Veggie Snacks is proud to introduce its all new Organic line in two flavors—Organic Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws® and Organic Ranch Garden Veggie Straws®. Both varieties combine all the fun and flavor of original Garden Veggie Straws® for consumers who prefer organic ingredients. Like all Garden Veggie Straws®, both flavors are gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors or artificial preservatives.

Spectrum® brand launches Organic Cold Infused Oils, a flavorful, new line to enhance its culinary oil collection with three innovations to the family—Organic Rosemary Olive Oil, Organic Cayenne Pepper Olive Oil, and Organic Garlic & Chili Sesame Oil. Inspired by the global resurgence in home-cooking, these oils celebrate the use of bold, international flavors in the kitchen and debuts a unique, trapezoid glass bottle that will span across all of Spectrum Culinary™ products. The bottles include educational tips on how to properly use culinary oils, highlighting the brand's commitment to partner in cooking.

TERRA® brand continues to expand its portfolio of real vegetable chips with new TERRA Chips® with Avocado Oil. Prepared simply, these vegetable chips combine sweet potato with the buttery flavor of the avocado to deliver a tasty snack that is non-GMO, and free of gluten, artificial preservatives and contain 0 grams trans fat per serving. Available in two varieties, Sweet Chipotle and Sweets Medley with Sel Gris. TERRA® brand is also debuting a new "classic" flavor, Sweets & Blues™, featuring a delicious blend of classic sweet potatoes and TERRA Blues®.

The Greek Gods® brand uniquely decadent yogurt concept, Seriously Indulgent Yogurt, made with whole milk, cream and delicious fruit on the bottom of each 5.3 ounce cup introduces its newest flavor, Strawberry Rhubarb. The single serve yogurts provide multiple occasions for customers to enjoy as part of a balanced breakfast, an indulgent snack or a delicious dessert.

Hain Celestial's featured personal care products include:

Alba Botanica® Acnedote™ collection expands with Pimple Patches, unique, on-the-spot treatment dots that help clear up pesky pimples, and Clearing Gel Peel, a 5-minute acne treatment packed with natural fruit acids to help dry up active blemishes and prevent future breakouts. For a deep, anti-pollution cleanse, Alba Botanica® Hawaiian Warming Clay Cleanser and Hawaiian Warming Mud Mask, made with detoxifying volcanic clay, warm and soften skin to help release stubborn pollutants. Further expanding the reef-safe sunscreen collection are Sensitive Sheer Shield Sunscreen SPF 50+, a lightweight lotion with a soft, matte dry down, Fast Fix™ Sun Stick SPF 30, pocket-sized protection for hot spots like cheeks, ears and noses and Baby Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+, a hypo-allergenic lotion designed specifically for baby's delicate skin. For renewed body and shine, the Hawaiian Detox Shampoo & Conditioner duo, packed with tropical fruit extracts and volcanic clay, clarifies both the hair and scalp to release dry, flakey skin and residue left by sticky styling products. The Hawaiian Lip Balm collection is now certified organic and introduces cooling Hawaiian Mojito Mint Lip Balm.

Avalon Organics® Smooth Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner is the first ever organic-certified pH optimizing hair care duo leveraging organic Apple Cider Vinegar to gently cleanse hair while progressively sealing the hair cuticle for ultimate shine, all while addressing scalp buildup or discomfort. Avalon Organics® leading hair care portfolio is now proud to carry the EWG VERIFIED™ seal, which signifies that these products avoid EWG's ingredients of concern, is committed to full transparency and operates under good manufacturing practices.

JĀSÖN® brand expands its popular Men's Collection by launching a new Men's Ocean Sport™ All-in-One Body Wash to completely clean face, hair and body. Aloe Vera moisturizes, while Algae Extract, Citrus Oil and scents of Patchouli and Vanilla leave you feeling exhilarated and smelling ocean-air fresh. The brand will also be showcasing a modern new packaging design.

Live Clean® brand continues its clean beauty mission by bringing new high-performing, trend-focused, and eco-friendly products to meet the needs of consumers in the United States looking for gentle and effective products that are safe for both their families and the environment. Live Clean® innovation focuses on three growing trends including: exotic ingredients, topically applied vitamins and kitchen chemistry. Live Clean® 2018 launches include a new category with fresh hydrating body lotions, soothing and exotic body washes, a multi-purpose dry body oil, a detox apple cider haircare collection, a biotin haircare collection and an 2% colloidal oatmeal eczema collection for baby. The new launches continue with the Live Clean® standard, using 97% plant-based formulations from renewable sources, always cruelty-free and made without the use of harsh chemicals such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, phosphates and dyes.

Queen Helene® brand introduces a skin-purifying, exfoliating Volcanic Ash Scrub to deeply clean skin. Known for its ability to draw out pollutants, Volcanic Ash acts like a magnet, bringing them to the surface so they can be washed away. The result is refreshed, renewed skin.

In the past year, Cultivate Ventures has restored beloved Hain Celestial brands including Health Valley® and SunSpire®, developed new product lines with Tilda® and BluePrint®, and helped brands like GG® grow to new heights. This year at Expo West, Cultivate is excited to premiere new products, packaging, and design among its brands.

BluePrint® brand, a pioneer of organic juices and beverages, continues to innovate by developing nutrient-dense drinks that provide on-the-go energy. BluePrint® brand is proud to launch a new line of Non-Dairy CashewMilks, featuring 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Joining the new CashewMilks are Blueprint® Juice Shots, which are available in 6 delicious flavors.

Better Bean™ brand, acquired by Cultivate last year and known for its kettle-cooked beans made with whole ingredients like garlic, onions, tomatillos and peppers, is now introducing Better Bean™ Dips, delicious bean dips that range from Spicy to Mild, along with the Better Bean™ product line of vegan, gluten free, kosher and non-GMO products.

GG® Scandinavian Fiber Crispbreads is showcasing the new All-Purpose Scandinavian Baking Mix to use in recipes for pancakes, waffles, and other baked treats. The new baking mix will offer an incredible 16 grams of fiber per serving, at 100 calories.

SunSpire® brand, made with the simplest of ingredients, is proud to debut its reinvigorated line of confections that stay true to its commitment of using only essential ingredients to make smooth and rich great tasting chocolate, free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or additives.

Tilda® brand is adding three new and exciting flavors to its ready-to-heat line up: Brown Basmati & Quinoa with Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds, Coconut Chili & Lemongrass, and Firecracker. These new ready-to-heat options, along with the existing line, allow consumers to enjoy the premium flavor of basmati rice without any hassle or wait.

Yves Veggie Cuisine® brand is showcasing two new gourmet veggie and grain-based sausages, to meet growing consumer tastes and trends. Kale & Caramelized Onion Veggie Sausage captures the growing interest in nutritious greens and whole veggies, while Mediterranean Harissa Veggie Sausage harnesses the tastes of the Mediterranean, a flavor profile increasing in popularity.

Hain Celestial's products will be coming to market now through the end of 2019 and sold at selected retailers in markets throughout the United States.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Gluten Free Café™, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Walnut Acres Organic®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Better Bean™, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Clarks™, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney®, Lima®, Danival®, Happy®, Joya® Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

