Hälsa Oatmilk Yogurt Launches in San Francisco Bay Area Costco Stores

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to spread its clean food movement across the U.S., Hälsa, the Scandinavian plant-based drinkable oat milk yogurt, Oatgurt™ is now available in select San Francisco and Bay Area Costco stores.

Hälsa is raising the bar for clean plant-based milks by creating a new standard of 100%: not only a clean label, but a clean manufacturing process and clean ingredients—clean everything.

"With plant-based milks the clean label is only part of the whole story," says Helena Lumme, Hälsa President and co-founder. "The label doesn't talk about the process of how the milk is actually made, and what kind of harsh chemicals or enzymes were used during the process."

"That's why Hälsa created a new standard: 100% clean. Not only a clean label—free from additives like food gums, emulsifiers, and phosphates—but also clean process and clean, glyphosate-free ingredients. Because food additives destroy the good bacteria in the gut, only 100% clean products can truly nourish the body," Lumme added.

Costco is the latest major retailer to pick up Hälsa Organic Oatmilk Yogurt as the retailer's first plant-based yogurt. Hälsa is also sold in Wegmans and select New York metro area stores as well as ShopRite, online at Fresh Direct and at all three New York City airports through grab-and-go retailers and kiosks.

"The brand has experienced 120% baseline growth in the past three months and expects to be in more than 800 stores before year's end," tells company co-founder and CEO Mika Manninen.

Hälsa — Swedish for health —sets a new standard for the plant-based milk category by eliminating all food additives and chemicals from the manufacturing process and recipe: No enzymes are used to alter the grain during process, and the product is free of gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar that compromise gut health.

Dairy and soy-free, Hälsa Organic Oatgurt is available in four great fruit flavors — Organic Strawberry, Organic Blueberry, Organic Mango Pear, and Organic Concord Grape. The product line is rare among plant-based beverages in that it boasts both pre- and probiotics, no added sugar, and only 120-130 calories per bottle.

