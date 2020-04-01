GrubMarket Acquires Boston Organics to Continue its Nationwide Expansion

GrubMarket continues bolstering its nationwide presence with the purchase of a prominent local and organic online grocery delivery company based in the Boston area

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announces its acquisition of Boston Organics, an online farm-to-table grocery delivery service in Massachusetts. The deal marks the company's third farm-to-table grocery delivery acquisition in the past four months after acquiring Michigan based Doorganics in late November and San Francisco based Eating With The Seasons in January.

Boston Organics, founded in Charlestown, Massachusetts in 2001, delivers fresh, certified organic produce and groceries to Boston homes and offices. Their mission is to support organic farms and food and to help customers skip the grocery store for good. Boston Organics will continue to operate from its headquarters, led by its current leadership team and founder, Jeff Barry.

"GrubMarket shares Boston Organics' passion and commitment for supporting regional and organic farms and producers," says Barry. "By joining GrubMarket, we are excited to have access to their software expertise, which will allow us to elevate our customer experience in this dynamic grocery delivery market."

For GrubMarket, the acquisition is another step in the company's nationwide expansion plans as they lean into growth amidst never before seen levels of demand for online grocery delivery.

"Boston Organics has long been a leader in farm-to-table grocery delivery. We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeff Barry and his team, along with their nearly two decades of grocery delivery experience into the GrubMarket Family," says Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our expansion plan as the first East Coast presence for GrubMarket."

About Boston Organics

Boston Organics' mission is to support local New England farmers, food makers, and artisans, by hand-delivering their products to customers' front doors. In particular, the company sources as many items as possible from within the State of Massachusetts and around New England, including a variety of delicious foods from small local farmers and foodmakers who might not have the scale to obtain shelf space at larger grocery stores. From a business perspective, Boston Organics caters to residential customers, by offering hundreds of items that they can enjoy on their own or with their families.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at similar pricing found at traditional grocers and wholesalers.

