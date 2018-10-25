Grounded in Goodness, Healthy Times Pays Tribute to Legacy with New Packaging

Heritage brand appeals to new generation of families with refreshed packaging and a renewed commitment to help alleviate childhood hunger with Feed the Children

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Healthy Times, a premium, verified Non-GMO, organic nutrition brand for babies and toddlers, announced refreshed packaging, including the addition of the Feed the Children logo to solidify the brand's commitment to its non-profit partner, grounding the brand in goodness all around. After nearly four decades of being a favorite among mothers looking for natural and organic options, Healthy Times is now, more than ever, appealing to a new generation of parents that are seeking out quality options for their children's nutrition.

One of the first organic baby food brands in the USA market, Healthy Times was started in 1980 in a mom's kitchen as a natural alternative to the baby foods that were full of refined sugar, salt and preservatives. The new design reflects the organic nature of the product with natural tones, while maintaining the playful animal characters synonymous with the brand's heritage. The package refresh will apply to the Organic Toddler Formula, Baby Cereals, Hugga Bear Cookies and the Arrowroot Cookies.

In this fast paced world, convenience for a parent is important, so the Organic Baby Cereal will now be produced in a resealable pouch to maintain freshness and store easily at home. All new SKUs will be available to ship in a six pack case.

"Healthy Times is thrilled to move into the next phase of its growth reaching new families, with a continued commitment to the brand legacy," says Kerrie Erdenberger, Vice President of Sales at Healthy Times. "The new packaging stays true to our brand's heritage, while providing parents with a deeper understanding of what's inside, adding more convenient packaging, clearer visuals outlining age recommendations, and a more direct call-out of our Non-GMO, organic ingredients."

Healthy Times is committed to providing goodness for all children and is proud to partner with Feed the Children, to ensure children and families are given the essentials for a healthy and nourishing childhood. The refreshed packaging will proudly highlight the Feed the Children logo.

Healthy Times has donated product to Feed the Children for over six years, and in 2018 alone, Healthy Times donated a quantity of product valued at approximately $150,000 to the organization. In addition to continued product donation and support of Feed the Children's community events, Healthy Times is extending its mission to deliver health and happiness with an added monetary contribution of $25,000. Healthy Times and Feed the Children will also engage in a collaborative marketing campaign to educate the public about childhood hunger challenges and raise awareness for the cause.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership as mutual ambassadors committed to building strong communities and providing nutritional food and essentials to families in need across the nation," said Chet Jones, Director of GIK Partnerships at Feed the Children. "It's thanks to partners like Healthy Times that we are able to provide meals to children every day."

For more information on the new packaging and where to purchase Healthy Times' line of organic products, visit healthytimes.com.

Media Contact

Demonstrate PR for Healthy Times

HealthyTimes@demonstratepr.com

415.400.4214

About Healthy Times

Trusted by moms since 1980, Healthy Times delivers premium, organic, Non GMO, wholesome products that provide a healthy foundation during early childhood development. Healthy Time's line includes Organic Toddler Formula, Baby Cereals, Arrowroot Cookies, Hugga Bear Cookies and Teething Biscuits, as well as a Gentle, Hypoallergenic Bath & Body care line for kids of all ages. Healthy Times products are available on Amazon, iHerb and in retailers nationwide. For more information, visit the Healthy Times website www.healthytimes.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. Feed the Children is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. Feed the Children operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-in-goodness-healthy-times-pays-tribute-to-legacy-with-new-packaging-300737536.html

SOURCE Healthy Times