Grain & Berry Announces Open Date for Trinity Superfood Cafe

TRINITY, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The smell of acai, fresh fruit, smoothies, coffee and avocado toast are already starting to fill the air. After what feels like months of anticipation for the long-awaited Trinity open date, residents can finally relax and start planning their first hand crafted order for the bowls that have easily won Tampa Bay's heart. Voted Tampa Bay's #1 Bowl by Tampa Bay Times in 2018 and 2019 and The Best Acai Bowl of The Bay by Creative Loafing, Grain & Berry has quickly become everyone's favorite superfood café since being founded in the summer of 2017. Serving everything from delicious acai bowls and fresh pressed juices to hearty avocado toasts and international coffees, it is the perfect place for health conscious, vegetarian, vegan, and dietary restricted patrons to eat. With all food being made-to-order and free of additives, Grain & Berry's innovative menu both surprises and satisfies with beautiful, plant-based products that look amazing and taste even better. -Where healthy meets delicious-

Grain & Berry announced today that the grand opening for their newest cafe, located in the new Mitchell Ranch Plaza, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Grain and Berry is very excited to be a part of the Trinity community and will be celebrating by offering deals all week starting on Saturday November 23. Saturday 11/23: the first guest will receive one free bowl once a week for an entire year. The next 99 guests will receive one free bowl a month for a year. Any guest not part of the first 100 can enter a raffle to win one free bowl a week for a year. Sunday 11/24: First 50 guests who purchase a bowl and avocado toast will receive a free Grain and Berry tumbler. Monday 11/25: First 100 guests to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a reusable metal straw kit with a cleaner. Tuesday 11/26: Any guest who purchases an avocado toast and a juice will receive a coupon for a free smoothie. Wednesday 11/27: Any guest who purchases a bowl and a shot will receive a coupon for a free parfait. Friday 11/28: First 50 guests to purchase 2 bowls will receive a free Grain and Berry cooler.

For more information visit www.grainandberry.com

https://www.facebook.com/grainandberry

https://www.instagram.com/grainandberry

