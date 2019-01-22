GP Solutions Partners with "Know the Grow" to Introduce Superfood Cultivation Methods Nationwide

Automated indoor farms are designed using food grade shipping containers and produce some of the cleanest crops in the world

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), a leading agtech company and developer of automated micro-farms, announced it has formed a partnership with Know the Grow, a prominent organization that promotes clean food production, certifies growers, and provides information about food safety and contamination.

GP Solutions has developed "GrowPods" ­– innovative micro-farms built in food grade shipping containers. Other farming systems have been developed by companies such as Square Roots and its founder Kimbal Musk (brother to Elon Musk), but only GrowPods offer proprietary technology developed by AR Systems, along with access to unique lease buy-back arrangements that make ownership easy and profitable.

GP Solutions will work with Know the Grow to educate consumers about the potential dangers of food grown through the American corporate farming system, and the advantages of clean food grown in specially certified farms.

"These days, people are wondering if it's safe to eat a salad," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "It's time to take back control and give consumers clean food that is free from contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals."

GrowPods provide farm-to-table freshness and 100% traceability. The modular, stackable pods feature technology that automatically monitors every detail of cultivation, including light intensity, humidity, CO2 levels and nutrient delivery; and a specially designed kiosk that keeps permanent records of entry, service and maintenance.

With a GrowPod located nearby, businesses, restauranteurs, grocery stores, schools, hotels, farmers markets, and neighborhood organizations can grow fresh, healthy food that is free from disease, pesticides and dangerous chemicals. This allows consumers to "Know the Grow" and have confidence that their "Super Food" is safe and nutritious.

A recent article in Forbes by Nicholas Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings, said that people will pay more for products made sustainably, and that 83% of millennials consider a product's environmental or social impact before making a purchase.

GrowPods meet this challenge and provide clean, sustainable crop production with virtually no environmental impact.

