GoGo squeeZ® Sets Target Date of 2022 to Create Recyclable Packaging

Leader in convenient, healthy, fun snacks at forefront of sustainable packaging- A strong commitment on GoGo squeeZ® pouch packaging with the goal of being fully recyclable by 2022.- An increasingly committed company that responds proactively to the sustainable development issues of the agricultural sector in line with consumer and customer expectations.- The pursuit of engaging and measurable actions for a positive impact based on four CSR pillars (Caring Nutrition, Environmental Footprint, Sustainable Agriculture and Well-being).

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GoGo squeeZ®, the leading brand in healthy portable fruit pouches for kids, announced that it will unveil 100 percent recyclable packaging in the market by 2022. GoGo squeeZ will be among the earliest brands to address the implications of its pouch packaging and offer sustainable options to customers.

The result of three years of research and development, the company's final recyclable packaging will have no aluminum layer in the pouch, the amount of plastic in the iconic GoGo squeeZ® helicopter cap will have been reduced by 40 percent (which is 80 percent overall less plastic compared to competitive pouch caps), and the recyclable, squeezable packaging will be made from a single type of BPA free plastic - polyethylene. The outer packaging on most of the GoGo squeeZ® varieties is currently made from 100 percent recycled paper that has been sourced responsibly and sustainably.

"Developing packaging that reduces our environmental footprint is a critical step in the evolution of our brand and its values," according to Michel Larroche, CEO of MOM Group, the French company that owns GoGo squeeZ®.

"We understand that every item we sell impacts the environment. Businesses can and should play a critical role in the effort to mitigate climate change and reduce the plastic waste problem," says Larroche. "We are on a journey to address and improve our impact on the world around us and our community through continued investments in recyclability and operational improvements."

In addition to creating recyclable packaging, GoGo squeeZ® intends to educate consumers about the ways in which they can improve their recycling efforts and get more packaging into the recycling stream. GoGo squeeZ® has committed to improving packaging recyclability by implementing educational labeling on its packaging, as well as information on its website and social media, to achieve higher recycling rates.

Creating recyclable packaging for its beloved GoGo squeeZ® product is one of the company's commitments to the children and families it serves. The company's sustainability platform is made up of four main pillars: Sustainable Farming, Caring Nutrition, Environmental Footprint, and People Wellbeing.

The commitments made by GoGo squeeZ include the following:

100% of apples are Non-GMO Project Verified

Organic apples are USDA Organic certified

The entire fruit portfolio is made of no added sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, no added colors and is never watered down

GoGo squeeZ supports healthy, active lifestyles for kids through its partnership with youth sports organizations, Run Disney, and its own grassroots force of brand ambassadors. The brand also partners with Action For Healthy Kids. Grants have been provided to 72 schools across 23 states since 2017. In the 2019-20 school year, the initiative will be expanded to include donations to 15 other schools across the country

"Making a product that is good for children and healthier for the planet is at the core of our values," says Ivan Giraud, Chairman of Materne North America. "Our mission is to help children live healthier, happier lives. Our packaging innovation is an effort to create less waste while maintaining the excellent quality and portability of our products, so our kids can continue to get the right nourishment while playing and enjoying nature."

GoGo squeeZ® also acknowledges that the overarching issue of plastic waste cannot be eliminated with one solution. GoGo squeeZ has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based collaborative which engages member companies in research, educational resources, and like-minded members to create actionable improvements to sustainable packaging.

In addition to packaging enhancements, GoGo squeeZ is developing future products that will focus on health benefits. "Our growth and development as a health and environmentally conscious company will continue overtime. Progress is being made every day," Larroche concludes.

About GOGO SQUEEZ®

GoGo squeeZ's mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier. We're proud to be the leading squeezable pouch made from 100 percent fruit, since 1998. GoGo squeeZ makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. "BE Time" is GoGo squeeZ's initiative to raise awareness about the benefits of letting kids BE kids. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Mateme, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families healthy, convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create healthy snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a healthy snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. Since December 2016, Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese, holds 65 percent ownership in MOM Group, alongside a 35 percent ownership by its managers. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

Press contact : Jackie Russell - 617.269.7171 - jackie@teakmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-squeez-sets-target-date-of-2022-to-create-recyclable-packaging-300989189.html

SOURCE GoGo SqueeZ