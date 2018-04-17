Global Organic Vanilla Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic vanilla market is expected to exhibit a substantial growth of 18.24% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Vanilla is widely used across the food industry based on its strong essence and ability to enhance the overall organoleptic property of the food product. Apart from its application for culinary purpose, it is widely used across various other industries based on its nutritive value. Since organic vanilla is grown in a chemical-free environment and is cultivated without the use of chemical containing fertilizers or pesticides, the vital components of vanilla stays sustained in the final product derived from it. Organic vanilla is now widely gaining its popularity based on its pure form. Organic vanilla is experiencing high demand from the dairy industries indulged in production of natural ice-creams. High demand for natural desserts including ice-cream and organic bakery products is supporting the sale of organic vanilla across the globe. Organic vanilla is found to be high in anti-oxidant value which has drawn the attention of researchers towards the vanilla beans. Organic vanilla is found to exhibit anti-carcinogenic properties due to which it is also been used for medicinal purpose. Organic vanilla extract also has high application in personal care products and is found to impart healing and soothing properties. Overall, based on the vital components of organic vanilla, its market share is projected to increase over the given period.

Rising mass consumers inclination towards "all natural" food ingredients is supporting the growth of organic vanilla on a global level. Organic vanilla is a clean label flavoring agent with diverse application and demand across various sectors. With the rising health consciousness, consumers are found have increased their demand for pure, natural and chemical-free flavoring ingredients due to which the demand for pure and organic vanilla is experiencing a surge.

In order to reduce the reliability on natural vanilla, the production of GMO or synthetic vanilla witnessed a surge. Production volume of synthetic or artificial flavors was increased to meet the rising demand of vanilla in various products including chocolate, ice-cream, perfumes and others. However, rising awareness about the adverse effects of chemically produced artificial flavors restricted the high growth of synthetic flavors and increased the demand for organic vanilla globally. Synthetic vanilla is found to trigger allergies in the body and has many long term side effects. Rising health copiousness among the consumers have raised the demand for natural and non-GMO food ingredients which is likely to have a positive impact on the organic vanilla market.

The leading market players in the global organic vanilla market primarily are Super Africa Products (Madagascar), Khoisan Tea Import and Export (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Natural Products of Madagascar (Madagascar), Ever Organic, LLC (U.S.), Tharakan and Company (India), Ndali Estate Ltd (Uganda), The Vanilla Company (U.S.).

• The Global organic vanilla market is projected to reach USD 207 million by the end of 2022

• Africa is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and expected to reach USD 173 million with registering a CAGR of 21.95%

• Food & beverages application is estimated to witness a massive growth of 11.79% during the review period of 2017-2023.

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for organic vanilla has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 207 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.24% during the forecasted period. Africa is estimated to dominate the global organic vanilla market holding a lion's share of more than 68% and projected to reach USD 173 million by the end of 2023. Rest of the World will witness the moderate growth rate of 7.75% in the global organic vanilla market.

