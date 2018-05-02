Global Organic Dairy Products Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 7.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Organic Dairy Products Market by Type (Liquid Milk, Milk Powder, Cheese & Butter, and Others), By End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the organic dairy products market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 69.4 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Organic dairy products are manufactured from milk comes from cows who continuously meet stipulations such as no growth hormones, antibiotics, preventive medicines, and animal by-product for no less than 3 months, sometimes up to a full year if the farmer is trying to convert an entire heard to organic standards.

Growing consumer demand for natural and clean-label products has led to increasing adoption of organic dairy products. Specialty and organic retailers are strategizing on manufacturing and putting more natural and organic products on the shelf.

Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Market Dynamics

Health benefits associated with consumption of organic dairy products is expected to be a major factor driving market growth. Organic milk contains rich amount of conjugated linoleic acid, which is a cancer-fighting fatty acid is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the ice cream ingredients for balancing fat, protein, and sugar level, is expected to drive market for organic ice cream over the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding consumption of organic yogurt that provides several health benefits such as improves digestion and lowers chances of type 2 diabetes is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, it also helps in reducing weight and improves the immunity of the body.

However, high cost of production of organic dairy products is expected to restrain the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Stringent regulations related to the organic dairy farming is anticipated to affect market growth over the forecast period.

The availability of organic dairy products due to growing prominence of organized retail, coupled with increasing global connectivity is expected to create an opportunity for players operating in global organic dairy products market. Moreover, increasing number of e-commerce stores is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the organic dairy market.

Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global organic dairy products market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global organic dairy products market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. The type segment includes liquid milk, milk powder, cheese & butter, and others. The end user segment includes children, adults, and the aged. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By type: The liquid milk segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% between 2017 and 2026.

By end user: The adult segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other end user segments, and register a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global organic dairy products market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% between 2017 and 2026 owing to the presence of prominent organic dairy products manufacturers in the region. In Europe to manufacture and sell organic dairy products the firm must be registered and should adopt the organic standards specified by the organic control body. The council regulation (EC) No. 834/2007 manages the legal framework for all levels production, distribution, control, and labeling of organic products. To import organic products in Europe the products needs to fulfill EU legislation.

Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global organic dairy products market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Arla Foods, Agropur Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Glanbia Plc., Kerry Group Plc., Milk Specialties Global, Leprino Foods Company, Carbery, Lactalis Group, and Grande Cheese Company.

The Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Organic Dairy Products Market for 2017-2026.

