NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 -- Global Aronia Berries Market: About this market

This Aronia berries market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channel. Our analysis also considers the sales of Aronia berries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of retailers providing private label Aronia berry products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global Aronia berries market report looks at factors such as the health benefits of Aronia berries, product launches, and rise in the number of private label brands. However, high ownership cost of Aronia berries, stringent food safety regulations, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the Aronia berries industry over the forecast period.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Overview

Health benefits of Aronia berries Aronia berries are rich in various nutrients and are powerful antioxidants having a high level of polyphenols and anthocyanins. Aronia berries help improving blood circulation, prevents diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, heals wounds removes toxic substances from the body. The consumption of Aronia berries is proven to be beneficial for individuals affected by breast cancer. This will lead to the expansion of the global Aronia berries market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for superfoods Superfoods are foods with high nutritional values. The adoption of healthier lifestyles is increasing with the growing health-conscious consumers. Consumers are seeking products manufactured using fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other plant-based ingredients spurring the demand for nutrient-rich superfoods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global Aronia berries market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Aronia berries manufacturers, that include Bellbrook Berry Farm, Mae's Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure Sp z o o, OPG Medic, Sawmill Hollow.

Also, the Aronia berries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

