President Donald Trump’s Surprising Low-Carb Burger Hack

At a recent sit-down lunch with his new attorney Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump made a very specific modification to his burger order. According to Giuliani, Trump requested his burger with only half the bun — the bottom half, saving on the extra layer of carbs that’s normally laid on top.

“I do that, too, sometimes,” Giuliani told The Washington Post of the low-carb burger order. “It’s a good way to do it.”

Not this time, however; the former New York City mayor ordered another one of Trump’s preferred foods: a Cobb salad. Giuliani’s voluntary embrace of greenery contrasts with the approach of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whom the president once reportedly commanded to eat his salad.

To eat this new version of an open-faced sandwich, it’s unclear whether the president used a fork or attempted to grab it with his hands. But when Giuliani applauded the president’s ingenuity, he was likely referring to Trump’s continued efforts to maintain his health.

The president has reportedly skimped on his burgers’ bread before; The New York Times reported in 2016 that he has been spotted peeling off the bun of a McDonald’s burger before pouring on his desired coating of ketchup.

When questioned on the move by Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr, Trump simply replied, “Do you know how many calories you save that way?”

In fact, the president may consider calories more often than the public knows. While it’s no secret the 45th president of the United States adores fast food and double scoops of ice cream, he has continuously insisted on his own superior state of health. (Some nutritionists are skeptical.) According to the former physician to the president, Harold Bornstein, Trump was even confident enough to fill out his own medical report filled with raving results.

When surveying the menu at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where he and Giuliani dined, Trump may have actually made the lower-calorie order — Cobb salads are one of those “healthy” but surprisingly caloric restaurant meals.