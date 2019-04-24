GFSI Launches Weekly Interview Series With Top Food Safety Experts

The all-new GFSI Experts Series shares conversations with food safety leaders from across public and private sectors



PARIS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) announced the launch of the all-new GFSI Experts Series, a curated collection of interviews with leaders from across the food industry, academia and the public sector. The open-access series allows stakeholders to tap into GFSI's worldwide network of food safety expertise and understand diverse perspectives on emerging challenges and the future of food safety.

Upcoming installments in the series will feature intimate conversations with some of the biggest names in the food safety field, such as Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy & Response at the US FDA and Guilherme da Costa, Chairperson of CODEX. Viewers will also hear from leaders involved in GFSI's key projects, including Technical Working Groups and Local Groups, who will share useful updates on these groups' latest developments. For those who missed the GFSI Conference 2019 or simply want a digest-sized refresher course, the interviews can serve as concise, actionable summaries of many of the conference's most salient topics, from the increasing importance of digital technology to the global relevance of food safety certification.

GFSI Director Véronique Discours-Buhot, who herself appears in the opening interview of the series, expressed enthusiasm for the GFSI Expert Series' potential to further one of GFSI's key roles: making best practice freely available for all those involved in keeping food safe. "We are honoured to be able to bring together key links in the food supply chain to share their expertise at events like the GFSI Conference," she said. "The GFSI Experts Series makes such expertise available to everyone in the world, all throughout the year."vc

GFSI will publish interviews on a weekly basis from its April launch through to the end of 2019. Videos of the interviews, with full transcriptions, will be available on GFSI YouTube and on GFSI News. Viewers can stay up to date by subscribing to the GFSI News mailing list and following @myGFSI on Twitter, Facebook orLinkedIn. All installments are free to view and open to all.

Watch the opening episode: Taking Stock of Food Safety: Trends and Key Findings from the GFSI and DNV GL Survey



