The GFSI Experts Series Returns With All-new Food Safety Interviews

PARIS, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) kicked off the second season of the GFSI Experts Series, a curated collection of interviews with food safety leaders from industry, academia, the public sector and beyond. Launched in 2019, the series shares the diverse knowledge of GFSI's worldwide network of food safety experts in a free-to-access, digestible format.

The 2020 season of the GFSI Experts Series takes a forward-facing perspective, in keeping with the organisation's recent shifts in governance and strategy. Forthcoming episodes feature conversations with GFSI insiders well-placed to explain these shifts, including Director Erica Sheward and Co-Chairs Craig Wilson and Roy Kirby, all of whom were inducted within the past year. Viewers will also see updates on GFSI's work with partners such as CODEX Alimentarius and the World Trade Organization / Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), as well as debates with subject matter experts, such as Ignacio Gavilan, CGF Director of Environmental Sustainability on sustainable packaging versus food safety. Many of the interviewees were speakers at the GFSI Conference 2020 in Seattle.

"Not every GFSI stakeholder can attend our annual conference, but all can benefit from the insights that speakers share during the event," says Erica Sheward, who is featured in the first episode of the series. "The GFSI Experts Series allows us to make these insights available to everyone."

The series is set to run from April to September 2020, with over 20 interviews in total. Videos of the interviews, with full transcriptions, will be available on GFSI's Youtube channel, at the GFSI Library and on GFSI News. Viewers can stay up to date by subscribing to the GFSI News mailing list and following #GFSIexperts on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn. All episodes are free to access.

For more information, email l.prevert@theconsumergoodsforum.com

