General Mills Helps Transition 34,000 Acres into Organic Farmland

Project in South Dakota to advance regenerative soil health practices and create 3,000 acres of pollinator habitat

MINNEAPOLIS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills today announced a strategic sourcing agreement with Gunsmoke Farms LLC to convert 34,000 acres of conventional farmland to certified organic acreage by 2020. The farm, located west of Pierre, South Dakota, will grow certified organic wheat and other organic rotational crops. General Mills will use wheat grown on the farm to make Annie's pasta products, including its signature Mac and Cheese.

"Investing in such a big acreage transition is a first of its kind for General Mills and is another step in growing our organic supply chain," said John Church, chief supply chain officer at General Mills. "We continue to seek ways to partner with land owners to make organic ingredients more accessible for existing and innovative new foods that our consumers have grown to expect."

In 2016, General Mills announced a similar transition agreement with Organic Valley, the largest organic cooperative in the U.S., to help dairy farms convert to organic dairy production.

Advancing Regenerative Practices

As part of this agreement, General Mills has partnered with Midwestern Bio Ag (MBA) to provide on-the-ground mentorship for the farm operators to advance leading regenerative soil management practices such as no till, crop rotation and cover cropping. Healthy soil is showing potential to sequester carbon and regenerate the land.

In addition to healthy soil, pollinators are critical to sustain the ecosystems on which our food and lives depend. But their habitats are under threat. Agricultural landscaping can increase biodiversity and help a variety of pollinators, including bumble bees, squash bees, honey bees and butterflies. Upwards of 3,000 acres of pollinator habitat will be planted throughout Gunsmoke Farms in cooperation with the Xerces Society. Such habitat can also improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and protect game and songbirds.

"We recognize that agriculture practices contribute to some of today's most pressing sustainability challenges, and we are hopeful that regenerative agriculture practices can provide large-scale solutions for restoring healthy soil and a healthy ecosystem," said Carla Vernón, president of the Annie's operating unit. "Our brands like Annie's, Cascadian Farm and Epic are committed to improving soil health by supporting farmers to adopt and advance regenerative farming practices. Together with growers, we want to revive our ecosystems, reduce levels of global greenhouse gases, and produce food to sustain a growing population for generations to come."

MBA will also offer on-farm skills-based learning programs, which will serve as a regional educational hub for farmers to learn how to implement organic and regenerative agriculture practices. Gunsmoke Farms is owned by TPG, a private global investment company with a long-term capital approach to socially and environmentally beneficial investments.

Healthy Soil at the Forefront

"Gunsmoke Farms is a unique property with special challenges and opportunities for how to scale organic farming," said Gary Zimmer, founder of Midwestern BioAg and author of The Biological Farmer. "We crafted a specific rotation and soil-building program to allow this property to be farmed organically at this scale. This involves tools and practices like mixing together wheat and legume crops to build nutrient-dense, carbon-rich soil."

Soil health is a growing focus for General Mills sustainability efforts. General Mills has contributed more than $3 million to partners advancing soil health on U.S. agricultural lands, such as The Nature Conservancy, the Soil Health Institute, the Soil Health Partnership and the National Wheat Foundation. This includes research and education outreach on soil health practices to benefit 125,000 farmers in the Great Plains States.

A Leading Producer of Organic Foods

General Mills has made sizeable investments to meet growing consumer interest in natural and organic foods. Today, General Mills is the third largest U.S. producer of natural and organic foods with brands including Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen, Liberté and Annie's. The company expects its natural and organic portfolio in North America to reach $1.5 billion in net sales by 2020.

Increasing demand for organic products continues to outpace the supply of organic ingredients, especially in North America. In the U.S., acreage devoted to organic agriculture is about one percent of total cropland, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Over the last decade, General Mills has been working to increase the organic acreage from which it sources ingredients by 160 percent and has become one of the top five organic ingredient purchasers in the North American packaged food sector.

For more information on General Mills ambitious commitment to organic acreage and soil health, visit the company's 2017 Global Responsibility Report and Taste of General Mills blog.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Cascadian Farm, Epic, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

About Midwestern Bio Ag

Midwestern BioAg helps both organic and conventional farms improve crop yields, sustainably and profitably, through a comprehensive, soil-centric, whole-farm management system. Our field-proven, proprietary products feed the soil and the crop a balanced mineral diet, stimulate soil life and enhance nutrient-use efficiency. This focus on soil health leads to increased yields, healthier food and better profit margins on the farm. Our organic-transition model provides the foundation for high-performance organic farms and returns on investment. Using our soil sampling services, we build field-specific programs to maximize efficiency of all crop inputs.

The Midwestern BioAg system also offers real benefits to communities: By keeping nutrients where they belong (in the soil microbes and in plants, food and forage), we reduce the likelihood that excess nutrients will end up in waterways or generate greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Founded in 1983 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, we have facilities across the Midwest and sell products in 29 states and 3 Canadian provinces.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-helps-transition-34000-acres-into-organic-farmland-300608870.html

SOURCE General Mills