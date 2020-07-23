Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch® Plant-Based Seafood, Appoints Christine Mei As New Chief Executive Officer

Christine Mei joins Gathered Foods with over 30 years of experience leading organizations through rapid international growth

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods , makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced the appointment of Christine Mei as Chief Executive Officer. Mei will lead the growth and expansion of Gathered Foods as a preeminent innovator in the plant-based food industry.

Mei is a global leader with over 30 years of CPG industry experience, having enjoyed assignments living in the US, China, and Hong Kong. She has built her career across a wide spectrum of roles in marketing, strategy, sales, and operations while having managed teams around the world in developed, developing, and emerging countries. Mei has held various leadership positions at companies including Beiersdorf, Royal Philips, The Coca-Cola Company, Nike and Procter & Gamble. She holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas and an MBA from Rice University. Most recently, she has been an investor and mentor for SKU, a CPG accelerator based in Austin, TX, where she advised start-up companies.

"I'm so energized about the tremendous potential for the Good Catch brand. In fact, the future of the entire plant-based food industry is on a trajectory of positive disruption," said Mei. "It's both humbling and exhilarating to be able to amplify social impact through purposeful innovation in the plant-based seafood space. I'm really looking forward to collaborating with co-founders Chris Kerr, Chad and Derek Sarno to set Good Catch onto its next curve of growth."

Previously, Co-Founder Chris Kerr held the title of CEO. With Mei's appointment, Kerr will remain active and involved in his role as Executive Chair, working alongside Mei and the team to steer the growth of the company. Mei's Austin presence further establishes Good Catch's footprint in a city known for its start-up culture.

"At Gathered Foods, we thrive on collaboration and bringing together creative minds to join our mission to make a difference," said Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Gathered Foods. "We're beyond excited to have been able to attract someone like Christine to lead our enterprise. She brings such a wealth of experience in the CPG space, with a focus on catapulting brands to their full potential. The future of our brand is bright and we are excited for what's to come with Christine at the helm."

With Mei's appointment as CEO, Good Catch plans to continue its momentum as a leader in the plant-based protein sector. Following an exciting start to the year with the news of a $36.8 million Series B Financing Round , Good Catch expanded its distribution footprint on an international scale with its Tesco launch in the UK. In recent months, Good Catch announced a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee Foods, as well as new backing from celebrities Woody Harrelson, Shailene Woodley, Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, which signifies the overwhelming belief in the future of plant-based seafood. Earlier this month, the brand also announced the launch of its new line of frozen appetizers and entrees across the East Coast with further distribution rolling out later this year.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven revolutionary food company developing flavorful, 100% plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Good Catch is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great-tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Good Catch Plant-Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. Good Catch's newly launched frozen appetizers and entrees are available in retailers across the East Coast, with wider distribution planned for later in 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gathered-foods-makers-of-good-catch-plant-based-seafood-appoints-christine-mei-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301098159.html

SOURCE Good Catch