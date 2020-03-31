Gathered Foods, Makers Of Good Catch®, Appoints Jan Tharp Of The Bumble Bee Seafood Company To Board Of Directors

Tharp's addition strengthens the existing partnership and commitment to bringing protein alternatives to consumers nationwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods , makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood products, today announced Jan Tharp, President and CEO of The Bumble Bee Seafood Company, as the newest member of its Board of Directors. The appointment comes shortly after Gathered Foods unveiled a joint distribution venture with Bumble Bee. Known as a transformational leader within the industry, among her peers and with Bumble Bee employees, Tharp is dedicated to continuing to redefine what sustainability means for the seafood industry. The addition of Jan Tharp to the board amplifies the seafood company's commitment to bolstering the next wave of plant-based proteins through products such as Good Catch, while continuing its long-term commitment to ocean health.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to our Board of Directors, as she brings years of leadership, innovation and superb operational expertise in the seafood industry, along with a shared passion for the health of our oceans," said Chris Kerr, CEO and Co-Founder of Gathered Foods. "The voracious demand for protein alternatives is rapidly changing and evolving in the food industry. We look forward to having Jan's knowledge and trusted voice on our board as we continue to make plant-based seafood readily available to consumers everywhere."

The previously announced partnership between Gathered Foods and Bumble Bee leverages Bumble Bee's established distribution network to ensure that Good Catch's plant-based options are affordable and accessible for consumers across the country. While the two companies remain independent, Tharp's addition to the Gathered Foods board ensures that both Gathered Foods and Bumble Bee continue to grow in a sustainable, innovative direction.

"I'm proud to join Gathered Foods' Board of Directors and look forward to the opportunity to work with the esteemed group in an official capacity," said Tharp. "We have a shared commitment to find innovative solutions that will continue to bring value to our consumers and to the food industry. Our recently announced joint venture with Good Catch is one example, and I know there will be more to come."

Tharp joins the Gathered Foods Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience in the food industry including more than a decade in the seafood industry. She received her Master of Business Administration degrees from Columbia University and London Business School, and her B.S. in Packaging Engineering from Michigan State University.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven revolutionary food company developing flavorful, 100% plant-based seafood alternatives. Founded by pioneering chefs Chad and Derek Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, nutrition, and experience of seafood without harming the environment. United by love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Good Catch is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm, and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating great tasting plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everything in between. Good Catch Plant Based Fish-Free Tuna is available nationwide in three versatile flavor offerings including Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs, with new products coming to market in Summer 2020. Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Bumble Bee Seafood Company

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is on a mission to create a new generation of seafood lovers by delivering delicious, healthy and sustainable seafood options in innovative ways. As an industry leader in sustainability, Bumble Bee works to protect the health of our oceans, marine life and the fishing community through multiple efforts, including the development of dolphin-safe fishing practices, partnerships with organizations like World Wildlife Fund, the Marine Stewardship Council, the Global Ghost Gear Initiative, and as a founder of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), a global partnership of scientists, tuna processors.

Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.

