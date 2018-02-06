Garden of Life® Expands Into Brain Health Arena With Launch of Four New Organic and Non-GMO Dr. Formulated Products

Innovative new brain health products formulated by America's leading neurologist Dr. David Perlmutter, designed to promote mental sharpness throughout life's stages

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life®, the leader in Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified vitamins and supplements, expands its Dr. Formulated brand with the launch of four new brain health products. Created in partnership with America's leading neurologist, David Perlmutter, M.D., the new Dr. Formulated Brain Health products are designed to promote mental sharpness† at various stages of life, from early childhood to late adulthood.

The new Dr. Formulated products are Memory & Focus for Adults 40+, Memory & Focus for Young Adults, Attention & Focus for Kids, and 100% Organic Coconut MCT Oil for brain and mood support†. All are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, ensuring they meet the highest standards for third-party certification.

"I'm proud to team up with Garden of Life to present these innovative new formulas offering clinically studied whole food organic ingredients that are fundamental to maintaining brain health throughout life," said Dr. Perlmutter.

As a board-certified neurologist and fellow of the American College of Nutrition, Dr. Perlmutter is the New York Times best-selling author of "Brain Maker" and "Grain Brain," in which he shares the latest research on brain health and provides dietary strategies to help people protect themselves by supporting their microbiome with probiotics and eating clean, organic, GMO-free foods. He advocates following an anti-inflammatory diet for a healthier brain by avoiding sugar and processed carbs and encourages the consumption of natural fats that are vital for a healthy brain, along with fresh organic vegetables rich in protective antioxidants and other essential brain nutrients.

Interest about brain health on the increase

The expansion of the Dr. Formulated product line comes as the topic of brain health grows top of mind for many Americans. Behind the cognitive health boom are adults, parents supplementing kids for school performance, college students and seniors.

"With modern lifestyles, people are constantly connected to electronic technology and subjected to a continual flow of information, making healthy brain function more important than ever. All generations want to remain vital as they age. Millennials want to be sharp and focused, young people often work or study full time or try to do both, and parents want to support their kids' developing brains. Our goal with the Dr. Formulated Brain Health line is provide an effective product they can turn to, no matter what their age," said Brian Ray, president of Garden of Life.

Aware of the growing demand for cognitive support, Garden of Life offers the following Dr. Formulated certified organic, science-based formulas, each providing clinically studied ingredients designed to meet the needs of its target users.

Dr. Formulated Brain Health Memory & Focus for Adults 40+

Designed to support memory, sharper focus and clear thinking†, this formula contains Organic NeurophenolTM, a blend of organic grape extract and organic wild blueberry extract that has been clinically shown to improve memory performance†. It also contains Organic NeuroFactorTM whole coffee fruit, which has been shown to promote production of Brain Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF)†, a protein that is integral to a variety of processes, including learning, memory, alertness and mood. It is certified gluten-free, and it is not made from any peanuts, dairy, soy or artificial ingredients.

Dr. Formulated Brain Health Memory & Focus for Young Adults

Staying focused in class, at work and during extracurricular activities is important. This new formula is designed to promote memory, sharper focus and clear thinking†. It contains CogniviaTM, a clinically studied organic sage extract, the first unique combination of two sage species. It also includes Organic NeuroFactorTM whole coffee fruit, the same food ingredient as Memory & Focus for Adults 40+, to increase levels of BDNF, a protein integral to a variety of processes, including learning, memory, alertness and mood†. It is certified gluten-free, and it is not made from any peanuts, dairy, soy or artificial ingredients.

Dr. Formulated Brain Health Attention & Focus for Kids

Dr. Perlmutter created this unique formula to support a healthy child's attention, focus and memory†. Specifically designed for school-aged kids (4 years or older), each sweet and tart chewable tablet contains 10 billion CFU of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG — one of the most-studied probiotic strains — plus brain-supporting nutrients from whole food vitamin D3 and antioxidant-packed organic amla berry vitamin C, organic wild blueberries and Organic Fenoprolic™ pine bark extract†. Parents will love that there are zero grams of sugar, it is certified gluten-free, and it is not made from any peanuts, dairy, soy or artificial ingredients.

Dr. Formulated Brain Health 100% Organic Coconut MCT Oil

Dr. Formulated MCT Coconut Oil is 100 percent organic coconut oil and delivers 13g of MCTs — including caprylic and capric acids — per serving. MCTs are healthy fatty acids that are easily digested, provide energy and are burned by the body for fuel and energy†. Dr. Formulated 100% Organic Coconut MCT Oil provides "fast fuel for brain and body†," is perfect for paleo and ketogenic diets, and is certified gluten-free and vegan.

Dr. Formulated Brain Health products are available now in stores across the country. To locate a store, visit gardenoflife.com.

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life LLC is the recognized leader and innovator in whole food, science-based, USDA Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company offers more than 250 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Phoebe Dinner

(212) 494-8686

gardenoflife@clynch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garden-of-life-expands-into-brain-health-arena-with-launch-of-four-new-organic-and-non-gmo-dr-formulated-products-300593841.html

SOURCE Garden of Life