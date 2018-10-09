Gardein Expands Delicious Plant-Based Offerings with the Launch of Single Serve Bowls and Breakfast Saus'age Patties

New Single Serve Bowls and Saus'age Patties Provide Consumers with Even More Options for Meatless Meals That Deliver Incredible Taste, Quality and Texture - Just Like Real Meat

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gardein™ introduces delicious Single Serve Bowls, giving consumers a convenient, plant-based meal option any time. This completely new product category for Gardein is the latest innovation as the plant-based protein brand continues to expand its product portfolio.

Busy schedules can often mean rushed, unsatisfying meals, but Gardein's new bowls fit seamlessly into any lifestyle to make going meatless easy and delicious, anytime. The new Single Serve Bowls are perfect for everything from quick office lunches to sit down dinners and can be prepared in just minutes. Like all Gardein products, Single Serve Bowls are Certified Vegan, made with 100 percent non-GMO ingredients and provide a good source of protein.

Available in four tantalizing flavors, Gardein's Single Serve Bowls mean consumers can enjoy more plant-based protein on the go:

Italian Saus'age & Pasta Bowl: made with cavatappi pasta and Gardein meatless saus'age in a rich marinara sauce.

Chick'n Fajita Bowl: made with Gardein meatless chick'n, red and green bell peppers, black beans, caramelized onions and corn on a bed of rice with zesty sauce.

Orange Beefless Bowl: made with Gardein beefless strips, red bell peppers, cauliflower, water chestnuts, and edamame over rice with a sweet and spicy orange sauce.

Teriyaki Chick'n Bowl: made with Gardein meatless chick'n, broccoli, red bell peppers and carrots over rice with a sweet teriyaki sauce.

"Gardein makes food for everyone and every diet – vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian and anything in between," said Clint Mickel, director of marketing at Boulder Brands. "Regardless of your reason for going meatless, Gardein wants to make sure you don't miss out on a single thing, and we are excited to expand our product offering with high-quality, great-tasting Single Serve Bowls that offer the same great texture and taste as real meat."

Also launching today are Gardein's new Breakfast Saus'age Patties, a meatless alternative with taste and texture just like the real thing. With six grams of plant-based protein per serving and 75 percent less fat than regular pork sausage, Gardein's new Saus'age Patties make an excellent choice as part of a balanced breakfast.

Gardein is committed to the ongoing development of tasty, meat-free foods for everyone. As the fastest-growing meat-free brand, Gardein offers a broad assortment of meatless products that deliver the taste, texture and nutrition of real meat with less fat, fewer calories and no cholesterol.

Gardein's Single Serve Bowls and Breakfast Saus'age Patties are a delicious way for consumers to enjoy healthier and convenient meal options in a more sustainable way. Both products are available now at select grocers and will continue rolling out to major supermarkets nationwide in the coming months. Visit gardein.com for additional information, including delicious recipes and a full list of Gardein products.

About Gardein™:

Gardein (garden + protein) is a plant protein brand offering a variety of delicious, convenient and versatile foods. Gardein tastes great and is kind to you and the planet. One of the fastest growing national brands within the category, Gardein creates delicious, center-of-plate foods people love that deliver the taste, texture and protein content of meat—with no cholesterol and less fat and calories. Gluten-free options are also available in Gardein's broad product portfolio. Gardein is available at over 23,000 retail locations, 5,000 restaurants and 150 colleges and universities, as well as other venues across North America. For additional information and chef inspired recipes, visit www.Gardein.com.

