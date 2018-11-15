G. Willi-Food Announces Share Repurchase Program

YAVNE, Israel, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi Food"), a global food company specializing in the development, manufacturing, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program permitting the Company to repurchase the Company's Ordinary Shares over the next six months with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1,000,000.

The Ordinary Shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at the Company's discretion. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of Willi Food shares and other factors, and subject to the restrictions relating to volume, price and timing under applicable law, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The repurchase program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time.

"We are very pleased to announce this repurchase program to benefit shareholders at a time when we believe our share is undervalued," said Willi Food Co-Chairman Zwi Williger. "The initiation of our share repurchase program reflects our confidence in our business and the long-term potential for Willi Food and our commitment to maximize shareholder value," he added.

The share repurchase program was approved by the Company's Board of Directors as part of its ongoing consideration of alternative methods to take advantage of the Company's strong cash position. The Board of Directors believes that a share repurchase program at this time is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and will not impact the Company's ability to execute its growth plans.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.:

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers in Israel and around the world including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Gold Frost, a wholly owned subsidiary who designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

