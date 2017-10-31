Fungisei, the Bio-Fungicide Developed by Seipasa, Wins Best Formulation Innovation at the Agrow Awards 2017

The awards, celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, have become an international benchmark in which innovation and the advances made by companies within the crop protection industry are recognized

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seipasa (www.seipasa.com), a company specialized in the formulation, development and marketing of botanical-based solutions (biopesticides, biostimulants and fertilizers) for agriculture, won the prestigious Agrow Award 2017 for the Best Formulation Innovation.

Fungisei prevailed over other commercial references from Dow AgroSciences and the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research. According to the panel of experts assessing the nominations, the bio-fungicide developed by Seipasa deserved the award due to the remarkable innovation in their formulation compared to current references in the market.

Mr. Pedro Peleato, CEO of Seipasa, highlighted the work of innovation supporting this award. "Let me mention the pride we feel for all the efforts we have put in Fungisei. We truly believe in natural active ingredients to control pests and diseases. That is the way we have done in the past 20 years," claimed Peleato.

Fungisei is a broad-spectrum bio-fungicide whose patented technology allows for a liquid formulation based on microorganisms. It presents high stability and its efficacy has been proved under extreme temperature conditions.

Fungisei protects against fungus, bacteria and soil-borne diseases while improving crop health. The product shows higher efficacies compared to chemicals and is compatible with integrated pest management, resistance management and organic farming programs.

Agrow Awards 2017

The Agrow Awards, which celebrated their tenth anniversary this year, have become an international benchmark in which innovation and the advances made by companies within the crop protection industry are recognized. More than 40 companies were nominated within the 15 categories making up the awards. BASF, Certis USA, Adama or Syngenta were among the finalists. The final ceremony was held in London.

About Seipasa

Seipasa is a leading company specialized in natural treatments for agriculture. Seipasa is a pioneer in researching, manufacturing and marketing biopesticides, biostimulants and fertilizers.

The company has been working for 20 years in natural protection of crops and plant biostimulation based on solutions of botanical origin. From its headquarters in Valencia, Spain, and conducted by the R&D department, the company formulates solutions of high technological value which are applied in the most demanding agricultures of the world. Seipasa is stablished in over 20 countries worldwide.

