Full House Organic Kitchen Scores With Their Big Game Menu

New York's Only USDA Certified Organic Restaurant Kicks Off Second Year With Organic Versions of Big Game Classics

GREENVALE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a successful first year, Full House Organic Kitchen is helping Long Island celebrate Super Bowl LII. In preparation for Sunday's game, the restaurant is debuting a festive menu with all-organic, healthful versions of game day favorites.

Along with the regular menu and nutritionist-designed USDA certified organic meal plans, chef Dino Vlacich and his team will be turning out crowd-pleasing party trays. Among the special items available are baked peppered wings, special spicy chipotle wings, sliders, hot dogs, chili, chicken fingers, crudité platters, hot and cold sandwich and wrap platters, spiced sweet potato cottage "fries," sausage with peppers and onions, nachos, and quesadillas.

These festive snacks and meals are available in a variety of sizes and can be picked up at Full House Organic Kitchen or delivered within a five-mile radius of its Greenvale location, including Manhasset, Sands Point, Old Westbury, Jericho, East Norwich, Lattingtown, and Oyster Bay.

Full House Organic Kitchen founder Judy Racz believes that once people go organic, it's hard to go back. "We want people to feel good about feeding themselves and their families delicious, clean food, and to relieve some of the pressure of needing to cook," she says. And that goes for special events too—now families can relax and watch the Patriots go up against the Eagles, confident that they're fueling their bodies for the better.

About Full House Organic Kitchen

Full House Organic Kitchen is the only USDA certified organic restaurant in New York State (*certification by NOFA). It provides complete and delicious meals using only the best possible certified organic ingredients. Food is prepared fresh daily, and purchased from vendors who are committed to the principles of clean food production and see an opportunity to effect positive change. Beef and dairy are grass fed and certified organic, and poultry is sourced directly from Dartagnan. It uses only fiber and plant-based bioplastics in packaging and utensils, rather than petrochemical based plastics, and never uses plastic bags. It also stocks a range of certified organic snacks and lifestyle products, including BAO Shots and Kombucha, Farmhouse Chips and Gut Shots, Sipp sodas, and Remedy nut based protein drinks.

Media Contact:

Helen Patrikis, HP-PR

189531@email4pr.com

631-553-1370

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-house-organic-kitchen-scores-with-their-big-game-menu-300589652.html

SOURCE Full House Organic Kitchen