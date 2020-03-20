Fruitive launches meal kits, delivery services to continue offering healthy meals during pandemic

Vegan fast casual restaurant adheres to social distancing protocols by implementing delivery, take out and curbside pickup alternatives

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruitive, the fast casual restaurant with a 100% plant based, whole food menu, is announcing take-home meal kits along with curbside pickup, delivery and takeout services to safely continue offering healthy meals to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fruitive's CityCenter location in D.C. and Hilltop location in Virginia Beach are open to offer meal kit pickups and delivery services 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For the next 30 days, the franchise will also be posting one of their recipes online daily.

"Restaurant patrons are understandably concerned about being near others in public places at this time," said Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive. "Our top priority is supporting people's health, so we'll be closing Fruitive's indoor dining services for the time being. However, we'll be offering various options that enable people to pick up food, have it delivered or even make it themselves at home."

The vegan meal kits, which can be found on the company's website, are available in both individual and family-sized portions starting at $19. Offerings include meals such as Mediterranean bowls, veggie wraps, and sesame ginger soup. Fruitive will also be offering staple items, such as beans, oats and toiletries, which customers can add to their meal kit orders.

"These are challenging times for many, and it can be even more difficult for those confined to their homes," Rozeboom said. "We want to provide access to nutritious, filling meals and household staples for as many of our neighbors as possible, and I'm so grateful for Fruitive team pulling together to make this happen."

If you'd like to learn more about Fruitive's meal kits, please visit: https://fruitive.com/meal-kits

For daily recipes from Fruitive, please visit: https://fruitive.com/recipes-1

About Fruitive

Fruitive began when founder Gregg Rozeboom realized his desire to open a restaurant that prized authenticity and kindness above all else: a place he would feel comfortable bringing his own family. Since day one, Fruitive has followed that vision to establish itself on the foundation of treating others the way we would want to be treated--from the ambiance to the menu quality to the customer service. To us, it's more than just food; it's about meeting you where you are and encouraging you to #LiveYourHealth and #LiveYourValues. For more information, visit https://fruitive.com/

