The Fresh Market Fights Food Insecurity with Partner Feeding America Following Hurricane Florence

Specialty Grocer Raises Nearly $100,000 in Two Weeks

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While many recovery organizations are top-of-mind after a disaster hits, others are often forgotten. Who provides food, water and supplies to these first responders and community shelters?

As a national partner of Feeding America®, The Fresh Market® established a program to offer guests and team members a way to assist those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence. The specialty grocer's 161 stores generously raised $96,180 in cash donations from September 18 through October 2, 2018 with all of the money being donated to Feeding America.

To date, Feeding America has allocated or shipped over 5 million pounds of valuable food, water, and supplies to member food banks serving impacted areas and raised $1.7 million for hurricane relief efforts.

"The Fresh Market is committed to supporting the communities where we do business, and we wanted to provide an impactful way to help people affected by Hurricane Florence," said Larry Appel, Chief Executive Officer. "These funds enable Feeding America to provide much needed food, water and other necessities where they are needed most."

Funds go to secure products needed most after natural disasters, including emergency food boxes, hand-held snacks, pop-top ready-to-eat items, shelf-stable pantry items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items which are delivered to areas that were badly affected by Florence.

"Affected families continue to seek food, water, and supplies from the Feeding America network of food banks," said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We have worked closely with our member food banks and state associations in North Carolina and South Carolina to help support people in need as they recover from Hurricane Florence."

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

