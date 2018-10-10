Fresh Cravings® Launches Organic Salsas at Publix

Chilled in the Produce Section, New Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa is now available at Publix Super Markets across Florida

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodStory Brands, the company behind Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsa, announced today the launch of Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa in all Florida-based Publix Super Markets. Fresh Cravings Salsa introduced its core line three years ago and quickly became America's fastest-growing brand of refrigerated salsa among other leading brands. This new line of Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa is available in Restaurant Style Mild, Medium, and Hot heat varieties and Chunky Salsa Mild and Medium heat varieties—all in 16 ounces. Additionally, single serve options of Fresh Cravings Organic Restaurant Style Salsa with Tortilla Chips in Mild and Medium heat varieties are available for grab-and-go snacking. FoodStory Brands' cornerstone mission is to offer superior quality foods at a fair value, and as such Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa is competitively priced to many traditional non-organic salsas.

Fresh Cravings Organic is made in Southern California from Certified Organic ingredients including vine-ripened fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Our handcrafted small-batch recipe is never cooked or pasteurized, which can dull flavors and soften texture. Each bite of Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa is a perfect balance of tomato-forward earthiness and the snappy flavor of chili peppers, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, and spices like cumin, oregano, and garlic. With a rich red color, Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa delivers a fresh, crisp, vibrant, savory taste that is unmistakably authentic.

"When creating Fresh Cravings Organic refrigerated salsa, we held tight to our mission to offer Americans better, healthier foods at affordable prices. We especially wanted to remove the cost-barrier so that more people can have access to fresh, organic foods," said Jay Whitney, President of FoodStory Brands, the company behind Fresh Cravings. "We have seen tremendous success with our core line of Fresh Cravings Salsa and developing organic recipes was a natural next step. We are absolutely thrilled to be launching Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa with such an esteemed retailer as Publix."

Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa joins the already established line of Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsa, which is available nationwide in the produce department of over 5,000 stores. The brand will also make its debut at the PMA Fresh Summit in Orlando, FL on October 18–20 in booth #1246. For more information about Fresh Cravings and to find your nearest store visit www.fresh-cravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa.

About Fresh Cravings Organic

At Fresh Cravings, we believe salsa should contain fresh ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. The handmade small batches are never cooked or pasteurized. Our salsa is an authentic, vibrant alternative to the soft, cooked, dull blends of jarred salsa found in the chip aisle. Fresh Cravings packs an incredible flavor that's taste-tested and top-rated compared to other salsa brands because it is made with Certified Organic fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and zesty peppers and spices. In our view, salsa doesn't belong on a dusty shelf in the supermarket aisles—instead, you can find our salsas refrigerated in the produce section at Publix in Florida at a price competitive with or lower than many jarred salsa brands. The Fresh Cravings Organic product line includes Restaurant Style and Chunky refrigerated salsa. Fresh Cravings is made in the USA and is part of FoodStory Brands, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to American tables. For more information about Fresh Cravings Organic Salsa visit: www.fresh-cravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa.

