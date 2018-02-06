Fresh and Innovative: Novel Packaging Solutions Offered by StePac at Fruit Logistica 2018

TEFEN, Israel, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StePac, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK-based Johnson Matthey PLC UK, will be presenting several new lines of fresh packaging solutions at this year's Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

StePac Technical Development Manager, Gary Ward, PhD. says: "We're very excited to be presenting novel high clarity, aesthetically pleasing, modified atmosphere/modified humidity (MA/MH) films with easy seal properties suitable for flow packing fresh fruits and vegetables in retail packaging format. Both the MA and MH properties of the Xgo™ films are customized to the produce and the prevailing supply chain conditions and help preserve quality and freshness all the way from the pack house to the final consumer. The ability to manipulate not only the MA properties, but also the water vapor transmission rate and hence the modified humidity in films used for automated packing is a first in the fresh produce industry."

Together with the unique Xgo MA/MH films, StePac will also be showcasing other Xgo retail packaging formats at this year's show.

Xgo PREFORMED BAGS: High-performance, pre-formed flexible packaging solutions for manual packing, that significantly extend shelf life of both whole and fresh cut fruits and vegetables. A selection of films with varying water vapor transmission rates are available to provide optimal moisture control for each type of produce being packed.

NEW Xgo STANDING POUCHES: Cleverly engineered to provide extended shelf life in a convenient, attractive Grab-N-Go retail packaging format. The standing pouch commands shelf displays, offering instant product recognition and most significantly, good film clarity and condensation control.

Xgo LIDDING FILM: Customized solutions for a wide range of produce packed in either PET or PP trays.

NEW RE-SEALABLE: Xgo lidding film (for PET trays only).

Come and visit us in Hall 26 - Stand E-09 at Fruit Logistica 2018 to learn more about the aforementioned products, our conventional Xtend packaging and the new Xflow MA/MH films for bulk packing of fresh produce.

To learn more about our advanced packaging solutions, you can also visit our website: www.StePac.com

