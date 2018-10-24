Forager and Dr. Cowan's Garden Announce First Locally-Sourced Organic Vegetable Powders

Forager CEO and Founder David D. Stone Chosen as One of a Select Group of Startup Pitch Speakers at Grocery Shop 2018 on October 28 in Las Vegas

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forager, whose digital procurement application connects local farmers with independent and chain grocers, announces its partnership with innovative CPG (consumer packaged goods) company Dr. Cowan's Garden, featuring the first line of organic vegetable powders made from locally sourced produce.. Forager streamlines the complex and expensive local food sourcing process so that grocers can meet fast-growing consumer demand. Samples of Dr. Cowan's Garden's veggie powders (including winter squash, fiddleheads, three beets) will be available at the Forager booth S19 just outside of Track Room 2 at Grocery Shop 2018, October 28-31, in Las Vegas. At Grocery Shop. Forager has been chosen as one of just 12 early-stage companies with pioneering food technologies to present in the "Startup Pitch" contest. Forager CEO David D. Stone is on stage in Session 3, 4:15 -4:40pm, Sunday, October 28 in Track Room 3.

"Working with Dr. Cowan's Garden, as well as with the two dozen other CPG companies that recognize the overwhelming desire of consumers to eat healthier, local food. enables us to expand on our mission to make locally sourced food more widely available," said David D. Stone, founder and CEO, Forager. "From luxury bath soap, to maple sriracha, to wellness supplements, Forager makes it possible for rising entrepreneurs to offer their customers CPG products made with the freshest ingredients available."

The Forager platform fundamentally changes the methods of sourcing, digitizing the supply chain in order to allow buyers and sellers to save money, plan much more effectively, and expand local sourcing. Forager makes it possible for grocers to tap into the already significant and fast growing demand for local, fresh food. CPG businesses, farmers, restaurants and grocers cannot afford to miss this opportunity: the market for local food has grown 4 times faster than industrial agriculture in the past decade and is expected to reach $20BN by 2019. Forager's innovative digital procurement platform is the largest of its kind in New England, with 12,000 unique local products in its online digital catalogue.

"Incorporating locally sourced produce in our products not only benefits our customers - it provides us with a real differentiator in an up and coming market," said Dr. Tom Cowan, founder of Dr. Cowan's Garden. "Forager makes it easy and cost-effective for us to connect with local, independent farms to find what we need, whenever we need it."

Media interested in connecting with Forager at Grocery Shop should contact Ariane Wolff of Warner Communications at (978) 729-3542 or ariane@warnerpr.com.

About Forager™ (Forager1, LLC)

The mission of Forager is to accelerate the growth of the local food economy and make locally sourced food more widely available to all. The company's online and mobile platform digitizes and streamlines the procurement-to-payment process, saving time and costs for grocers, co-ops, farmers, producers, CPG businesses and other buyers and sellers of local food. For more information about Forager, please see goforager.com.

About Dr. Cowan's Garden

Dr. Cowan's Garden is a line of nutritionally powerful vegetable powders: wild and perennial vegetables, as well as beets, kale, Swiss chard, leek, squash, blends and salts. The powders' nutritional power derives from how they're grown, processed and stored. Dr. Cowan's Garden is a family-run business; Dr. Tom Cowan's two sons have significant roles within the company. Learn more at www.drcowansgarden.com.

Media Contact

Ariane Wolff

Warner Communications

(978) 729-3542

ariane@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forager-and-dr-cowans-garden-announce-first-locally-sourced-organic-vegetable-powders-300736863.html

SOURCE Forager