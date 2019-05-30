Foodtech Startup Lives Up To Its Zero Food Waste Promise

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Sifted, eliminating food waste was a day-one goal. The Atlanta-based lunch service provider runs an incredibly lean operation as it feeds tens-of-thousands of employees at high growth companies across the country. However, eliminating waste at the source through composting programs and behavioral science left them with a gap in the equation: leftovers.

To close that gap, the team at Sifted started the first ever national partnership with food recovery agency Copia in December of 2018. Since then, they've donated almost 43,000 meals and will end the year giving over 100,000 meals.

Sifted announced its partnership with Copia earlier this year, making their vision for a scalable food donation program a reality. Copia's technology streamlines the donation process, allowing Sifted to safely and efficiently deliver 100% of its uneaten food to local nonprofits on a national scale. In Austin, TX alone, Sifted has donated 16,000 meals, saved 84,000 pounds of CO2 emissions, and over 7 million gallons of water.

"It's been exciting to watch this dream become a reality," says Sifted Co-Founder, Jess Legge. "We do everything possible to operate Sifted in a way that honors the environment, cares for our neighbors, and creates as little waste as possible. That's been a driving principle since day one, and we're inspiring others to do the same."

So far, Sifted has recovered 51,400 pounds of food, saved 226,000 pounds of CO2 emissions, and 18.8 million gallons of water. These practices, plus recovering "ugly" produce, proves that success and corporate responsibility can go hand-in-hand.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sifted," said Copia Head of Sales, Hayley Seed. "At our core, we're in the same business of feeding people, and we both agree that quality food is a powerful tool to build community. Regardless of whom we are feeding -- people in need or gainfully employed -- together we can reach them all."

ABOUT SIFTED

Sifted is the outsourced chef team to the nation's fastest-growing companies. Harnessing behavioral science and data analytics, Sifted creates high-impact lunch programs that drive employee engagement. With in-house chefs and dedicated account managers, Sifted is the only national end-to-end provider of recurring lunch programs. As a bootstrapped, high traction startup, Sifted has grown to seven cities and served over 1 million lunches to the nation's biggest brands. Learn more at Sifted.co.

