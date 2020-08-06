Flora(TM) Debuts in U.S. with New Flora Plant Butter

Flora Plant Butter brings plant-based culinary-inspiration to home chefs

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfield, the world's leading producer of plant-based spreads and plant butters, today introduced its newest plant butter brand, Flora™, with the launch of Flora Plant Butter in the United States. Flora Plant Butter is a vegan, dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO plant butter with a rich and creamy taste and which consumers can use 1:1 in baking and cooking but is made with plant-based oils, and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Flora Plant Butter is packaged in paper wrapping, not plastic, making it a more environmentally responsible choice for consumers looking to reduce their imprint on our planet through sustainable foods, without sacrificing taste.

"Flora is a culinary-inspired premium brand that brings a rich heritage of chef experience from markets around the world, and it is a thrill to bring this new brand to American consumers," said Bernice Chao, brand lead, Flora, Upfield North America. "We are a product loved by chefs that can be used by home cooks and bakers who are looking to put a twist on traditional recipes with a dairy-free and great tasting ingredient."

Flora Plant Butter

Flora Plant Butter is made from a blend of responsibly sourced palm, sunflower and canola oils, which give it a rich and creamy texture. It can be used like dairy butter 1:1 in cooking and baking, or spreading, without compromising buttery taste or performance.

"We are deeply passionate about creating new foods that will change our world because they are better for you and better for our planet," continued Chao. "With Flora Plant Butter we have done just that. First, as a plant butter that is a vegan and non-dairy product that offers a suitable option to help consumers meet their dietary or lifestyle needs. Second, as an environmentally conscious brand that is leading the way with 100% plastic-free paper packaging."

Flora Plant Butter comes in plastic-free FSC* certified parchment paper. The product has a suggested retail price of $3.49 and comes in salted and unsalted varieties in 8.8 oz. brick format. Flora Plant Butter is now available at select Kroger stores. For more information, please visit www.flora.com/en-us/floraplant .

*Forest Stewardship Council

About Upfield

The Upfield mission is to make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based spreads and plant butter in North America, with iconic brands such as Country Crock®, Country Crock® Plant Butter, Becel®, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, Imperial® and now Flora™. Upfield is also pleased to offer Violife® plant-based cheeses following its acquisition of Arivia earlier this year. The company is leading in delivering better for you products that are great tasting and have superior quality and help us deliver on our mission to create a "Better Plant-based Future." For more information, visit www.Upfield.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flora-debuts-in-us-with-new-flora-plant-butter-301107409.html

SOURCE Flora