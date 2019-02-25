FitJoy Announces New Grain Free Pretzels

First-of-Its-Kind Snack Product to be Available at Retail Spring 2019



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-Based Nutrition Company, FitJoy , announced today its launch of the first-ever grain free pretzels. The new FitJoy pretzels are made with cassava flour, a gut-friendly alternative to traditional grain flours. Cassava, a major staple in many countries, is a root vegetable with a variety of natural health benefits.

FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free, soy-free and non-GMO. The classic, crunchy twists are baked from cassava and chickpea flour and tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt. Each serving (approximately 30 pretzels) contains 130 calories, 3g fat, 1g fiber, 0g added sugar and 2g of protein.

"We know more and more people are trying to limit the amount of grain they consume, whether for digestive reasons, health issues, or because they're on a diet," said Scott Sturgill, Head of Innovation and Product Development at FitJoy. "We wanted our customers to have fun and tasty options that would align with their diet choices. We're very excited to offer grain-free pretzels— an industry first—something that will be very new for people."

"After our entire office tried a grain-free diet, we were shocked at the transformation in just thirty days. We had more energy, we lost belly fat, we saw improvements in our sleep and workout recovery, and we realized that a grain-free diet was a lifestyle choice that could have lasting impact," said Manish Patel, CEO of FitJoy. "We know not all grains are bad. It's that the vast majority of our grains, especially in packaged food and snacks, are genetically modified and we try and avoid putting those in our diet. It's made an incredible difference in the way we feel every day and we want to share that with our customers."

The new Grain Free Pretzels join FitJoy's portfolio of products, which includes four flavors of protein bars available in full size and mini. All FitJoy bars are free of gluten, GMOs, maltitol, and artificial flavors & sweeteners. With the launch of the pretzels in 2019, FitJoy will transition into a completely grain-free company. Additional products are expected to launch later this year.

FitJoy Grain Free Pretzels will be available for purchase in select retail stores, on Amazon.com or online at www.fitjoyfoods.com as of Spring 2019. A portion of proceeds from every FitJoy purchase helps feed underprivileged children through partner organizations across the U.S. Follow @fitjoy on Instagram for news, events and up-to-date product information.

